Vanessa Williams to star in ‘The Devil Wears Prada’ musical featuring Elton John’s music

A former Miss America will wear the crown of fashion queen Miranda Priestly in the upcoming musical adaptation of “The Devil Wears Prada” in London’s West End.

Vanessa Williams will rule over the fictional magazine “Runway” and is already ramping up her diva mode to play the ruthless editor-in-chief. In the production’s official casting announcement on X, a video of Williams shows her dominating the magazine office simply by walking to her office.

“Vannesa Williams IS Miranda Priestly,” the Feb. 19 social media post declared. “That’s all.”

“Don’t just sit there,” Williams says. “Buy tickets — or something.”

Williams has plenty of experience playing a fashion diva with a major attitude. Her work as Wilhelmina Slater in the TV series “Ugly Betty” had her playing a former supermodel and fashion magazine creative director gunning for the editor-in-chief’s job.

Now, as Miranda Priestly, Williams gets the top billing she deserves.

The musical, which made its world premiere back in 2021 in Chicago, features music composed by Elton John and lyrics written by singer-songwriter Shania Taub.

According to the official production summary, the musical version of “The Devil Wears Prada” tells the story “of aspiring journalist Andy who scores a job at the prestigious Runway magazine working for fashion’s most powerful and terrifying icon — editor-in-chief Miranda Priestly. Sacrificing her personal life to meet Miranda’s impossible demands, Andy finds herself seduced by the glamorous world she once despised. How far will she go to succeed… and will it be worth selling her soul to get what she’s always wanted?”

The original “The Devil Wears Prada” film starred Anne Hathaway as Andy and Meryl Streep as Miranda Priestly.

This won’t be Williams’ first starring role on the musical stage.

In 2002, Williams earned a Tony nomination for her performance as the Witch in the Broadway revival of Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine’s “Into The Woods.”

Williams performed in the 2020 London musical production of “City of Angels,” which shut down in fall 2020. Then, in 2022, she originated the role of Margaret in the Broadway play “POTUS.”

This musical adaptation makes its official debut at the West End’s Dominion Theatre on Oct. 24, 2024. However, preview performances are slated at the nearby Theatre Royal Plymouth in July.

