United Airlines flight attendants vote to strike for the first time in nearly 20 years

United Airlines flight attendants have voted 99.99% in favor of authorizing a strike if executives fail to agree to increase their benefits.

The results of the group's vote, in which over 90% participated, were announced Wednesday as flight attendants demonstrated at nearly 20 airports across the U.S.

"The United management team gives themselves massive compensation increases while flight attendants struggle to pay basic bills," said Ken Diaz, president of the United chapter of the Association of Flight Attendants-CWA. "The 99.99% yes vote is a clear reminder that we are unified in the fight against corporate greed and ready to fight for our fair share of the profits we create."

RELATED STORY | Flight attendants prepare to strike as negotiations with American Airlines stall

This marks the first time since the 2005 bankruptcy negotiations that flight attendants have voted on such an action, the AFA said in announcing the strike vote.

But it comes at a time when similar strike authorizations have moved negotiations forward for other major airline flight attendants who are demanding similar benefit changes, including those employed by American, Southwest and Alaska.

For United, the 28,000 flight attendants have demanded double-digit pay increases and pay for time at work — including when they're on the ground —and retroactive pay. They are also asking for increased schedule flexibility, retirement benefits and job security.

RELATED STORY | Pilots and flight attendants using labor muscle to negotiate contracts

"We deserve an industry-leading contract. Our strike vote shows we're ready to do whatever it takes to reach the contract we deserve," Diaz said. "We are the face of United Airlines and planes don't take off without us. As Labor Day travel begins, United management is reminded what's at stake if we don't get this done."

United's flight attendants filed for federal mediation with the National Mediation Board eight months ago and said they have been working under an amendable contract for nearly three years. Now that they have voted to authorize a strike, they can request a release from the board leading to a 30-day "cooling off" period and strike deadline, AFA said. The board then decides if the flight attendants can fully walk off the job if it determines negotiations are at a standstill.

Scripps News has reached out to United Airlines for a comment on the strike authorization vote but has not yet heard back.