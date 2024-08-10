Trove of documents, 911 calls from Uvalde shooting massacre released after media legal fight

After a lengthy legal battle, authorities of the city of Uvalde, Texas, have turned over various pieces of additional information from the case of the 2022 shooting at Robb Elementary School, which left 19 students and two teachers dead.

The trove of records released includes police videos, 911 calls and text messages.

Scripps News is one of several media companies that asked a judge to require the city to turn over this additional information.

Dashcam videos and police bodycam footage were also included in the records released on Saturday.

A scathing report from the U.S. Department of Justice in January found that almost 400 police officers waited for over 70 minutes before they confronted a gunman, killing him.

Scripps News combed through the documents and videos released on Saturday.

Uncle of Robb Elementary shooter calls 911 to help

Recordings released to the media on Saturday show the emotional, frantic first moments on the day of the shooting when the uncle of the shooter in Uvalde in 2022 called to speak to a 911 dispatcher.

He said his nephew was upset with his grandmother because she was "bugging him." In the recording the uncle is heard telling the dispatcher, "The thing that's happening at Robb right now."

The uncle, sounding audibly upset said, "He's my nephew."

The dispatcher is heard saying, "Who is your nephew, sir?"

The man said, "I was wondering, maybe he could listen to me because he does listen to me, everything I tell him, he does listen."

Scripps News has learned that the call came after the shooter was killed by police, according to a report from the Associated Press

The 18-year-old gunman had reportedly injured his grandmother in some way before he went to Robb Elementary School on May 24, 2022, according to details from law enforcement sources.

In other redacted audio recordings released, students could be heard calling 911 from the elementary school. They were calling to report the shooting. Scripps News has chosen not to play or share some of the recordings out of respect for the families and to minimize any trauma.

A student was heard on one of the recordings telling a dispatcher they saw bodies and they believed a teacher was dead.

Police body camera footage released

In footage from cameras worn on the bodies of responding officers during the 2022 massacre at Robb Elementary, officers are seen in the school and at least one officer can be heard speaking about breaching a classroom.

According to video seen by Scripps News, another responding officer appeared to indicate they were not ready for that.

Responding officers waited more than 70 minutes in the hallway before they entered a classroom where the gunman was and confronted them, according to the investigation.

In recordings heard and viewed by Scripps News, an officer responding to the scene appeared to demand that someone get a shield, saying the officer just wanted to see if they could communicate with those in one of the classrooms.

"We all want to get in there, trust me," another person is heard saying, in one of the pieces of video released on Saturday.

In January the U.S. Department of Justice released a report which contained more than 600 pages detailing what the department called cascading failures. Around 400 law enforcement personnel, including officers, responded to the shooting that day, the DOJ reported.

In the report, the DOJ indicated a lack of urgency in the behavior of responding officers that day.

The then-police chief for schools in Uvalde, Pete Arredondo, was indicted in June over his role in the slow response to the mass shooting.

Arredondo was arrested and booked on 10 state jail felony counts of abandoning or endangering a child in the 2022 attack, according to court filings.

Arredondo's legal counsel says he did his best with the information he had at the time.

Scripps News reporter Adi Guajardo — who was in Uvalde covering the mass shooting in 2022 as it unfolded — reported that Arredondo indicated, at the time, he believed the gunman was barricaded in a classroom — and later indicated officers realized it was a mass shooting.