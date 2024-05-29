Multiple people hospitalized following natural gas explosion in Youngstown, Ohio

A natural gas explosion caused extensive damage to a building in an Ohio city on Tuesday and left seven people injured, authorities said.

The blast in Youngstown, which occurred around 2:45 p.m., damaged a building and blew off the facade, WKBN-TV reported. Firefighters helped some people get out of the building, which houses a bank on the ground floor and also has some apartments.

The seven injured people were taken to Mercy Health Hospital in Youngstown. A hospital spokesperson said one person was in critical condition, but did not release further details.

A social media post by the Mahoning County Emergency Management Agency said there was a natural gas explosion and the situation was “fluid but under control.” The agency asked people to avoid the area until further notice.

Residents reported hearing a loud boom and seeing smoke coming from the site.