Teen accused of killing 4 at Georgia high school and father appear in court

The teenager suspected of killing two students and two teachers at a high school in Georgia made his first appearance in court Friday morning.

The 14-year-old was arraigned on four counts of felony murder, two days after being taken into custody for the shooting at Apalachee High School in Winder, Georgia. He could face life in prison for the charges. A judge said he will not face the death penalty due to his age.

In court, the teenager declined to seek bail. Despite his age, he is being charged as an adult.

The teen had been held at a juvenile detention facility since Wednesday.

His father, 54-year-old Colin Gray, also appeared in court Friday, an hour after his son. He was arrested Thursday in connection with the shooting after gifting his son a military-style assault rifle for Christmas.

The father was charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter, two counts of second-degree murder, and eight counts of cruelty to children.

"These charges stem from Mr. Gray knowingly allowing his son Colt to possess a weapon," GBI Director Chris Hosey said at a press conference Thursday evening.

In addition to four killed, nine others were wounded in the incident.

Authorities on Thursday said several people were still hospitalized following the shooting. All are expected to make a full recovery and will be able to leave the hospital.

In 2023, Colin Gray told a Jackson County Sheriff's investigator that his son was dealing with bullying at school and had struggled after his parents separated. According to interview transcripts, Gray said his son, who was familiar with guns and hunting, "knows the seriousness of weapons and what they can do, and how to use them and not use them."

The teen denied making online threats of a shooting when authorities interviewed him in 2023.

The Jackson County Sheriff's Office said nothing had justified bringing charges against either the teen or his father in 2023.

“We did not drop the ball at all on this,” Jackson County Sheriff Janis Mangum told The Associated Press. “We did all we could do with what we had at the time.”

