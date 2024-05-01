Active shooter outside Wisconsin middle school

The Mount Horeb Area School District in Wisconsin reported an active shooter outside one of its middle school buildings after images on social media showed a large police presence outside of the school. The district said the threat has been "neutralized."

The district has not confirmed the details of the situation. However, the district reported that students were in a hard lockdown.

"Law-enforcement is circulating throughout the middle school to confirm the safety of all students.," the district said Wednesday in a Facebook post.

Mount Horeb is located about 20 miles west of Madison.

