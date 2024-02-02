US begins strikes on militants in Syria and Iraq

The U.S. has begun retaliatory strikes against militants in Syria and Iraq following a drone attack on U.S. forces last weekend, U.S. Central Command said Friday.

The action is the first direct response to a Jan. 28 drone attack on a U.S. outpost in Jordan that killed three service members and wounded at least 40 others.

On Wednesday, the United States said it blamed a coalition of Iran-backed militias in Iraq, known as the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, for the drone attack.

National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said at the time that President Biden “believes that it is important to respond in an appropriate way.”

“The first thing you see won’t be the last thing," Kirby said, adding that any U.S. action “won't be a one-off.”

On Monday, the White House said it blamed Tehran for the attack and signaled that it was preparing options for a retaliatory strike. Iran said Wednesday it would "decisively respond" to any U.S. action that targeted the country.

SEE MORE: Biden meets grieving families of 3 US troops killed in Jordan

The Sunday attack killed Spc. Kennedy Sanders, 24; Sgt. William Jerome Rivers, 46; and Spc. Breonna Alexsondria Moffett, 23. All three were reservists in the 926th Engineer Brigade, which is based in Fort Moore, Georgia.

At least 40 other people were injured in the attack, sustaining cuts, bruises or brain injuries.

Officials have indicated since the weekend that a response would be forthcoming.

“We are not looking for a war with Iran," Kirby said after the attack. “That said, this was a very serious attack. It had lethal consequences. We will respond, and we respond appropriately.”

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com