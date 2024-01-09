Tupac Shakur murder suspect gets $750K bail, house arrest

Duane "Keffe D" Davis, the former gang leader charged with hip-hop icon Tupac Shakur's murder, may secure release from jail and be placed under house arrest with electronic monitoring, provided he posts a bail of $750,000.

According to Scripps News Las Vegas, last month, Davis' attorneys, Robert Arroyo and Charles Cano, requested house arrest and bail under $100,000, asserting that Davis poses no threat to the community and is not a flight risk. His attorneys also contended that their client was the one in jeopardy.

The attorneys claimed that the health of the former Compton Crips gang leader has worsened since his arrest in Sept. after a grand jury indictment, that he's not getting regular checkups, and that his jail diet is poor.

Prosecutors contend that Davis, by identifying himself as the one who ordered Shakur's execution in multiple interviews, still poses a threat to the community and remains connected to the gang lifestyle.

But Davis’ lawyers accuse prosecutors of providing inaccurate information to the judge about Davis posing a threat to the public if released, in a court filing Monday.

“If Duane is so dangerous, and the evidence so overwhelming,” the lawyers wrote, “why did (police and prosecutors) wait 15 years to arrest Duane for the murder of Tupac Shakur?”

The Associated Press reported that his attorneys believe Davis is able to post bail.

Davis is scheduled for a status check in court on Feb. 20, with his trial set to start on June 3.

