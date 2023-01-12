7 Tools to Help You Tackle Weekend Home DIY Projects

Home projects you take on yourself can be a great way to update your home. DIY home projects are cost-effective, as the materials needed for many basic tasks are often inexpensive. They can increase your home’s property value, improve your living space’s functionality, and give you a sense of accomplishment and self-satisfaction.

Furthermore, these projects can be fun and rewarding. Completing a project with your own two hands is incredibly gratifying on both an emotional level and in terms of saving money over professional services.

When tackling weekend home DIY projects, having the right tools makes all the difference. While you can complete many jobs with just a hammer and screwdriver, dedicated power tools such as a drill, saws, sanders, routers and more can make short work of any DIY task. In addition, it’s valuable to have tools on hand that can be used for a variety of applications, so you get plenty of use out of your investment.

Here’s a look at some must-have tools for weekend warriors.

Hot Glue Sticks

The best hot glue sticks and glue guns are essential for DIY projects around the house. They’re flexible, easy to use, and powerful, making hot glue an excellent option for building furniture, mounting shelves and more.

Adobe

Use caution when using hot glue sticks as hot glues can become very hot when applied for too long or used with too high of a temperature setting. Be sure to read instructions carefully and always wear protective gear such as gloves and eye protection. With hot glue in your arsenal of tools, you can tackle any project that comes your way!

Tape Measure

A tape measure is invaluable for ensuring accuracy and precision in your home improvement projects. It helps to quickly and accurately measure distances and dimensions, ensuring that your projects come out the way you intend them to.

Adobe

Tape measures are relatively inexpensive and easy to use, making them an ideal choice for anyone getting into home improvement or construction projects. They also have markings that allow you to measure in standard and metric units, making them a useful tool for various projects. In addition, tape measures can be conveniently stored in a drawer or toolbox when not in use.

Power Drill or Driver

A cordless drill is one of a DIYer’s most essential tools. It helps drive screws into wood or metal without much effort.

Adobe

For added versatility, consider buying an impact driver as well. This tool is designed to drive long screws into hard materials quickly and easily.

Circular Saw

A circular saw is an essential tool for any DIY enthusiast. Not only can it make straight and precise cuts, but it also allows you to make angled cuts easily.

Adobe

This makes it an ideal choice when tackling a variety of home improvement projects, such as installing baseboards, window frames or other trim pieces. It can also be used to cut plywood, boards and even tough materials like concrete or stone quickly and efficiently.

Jigsaw

A jigsaw is a versatile tool for DIY projects around the home. They are relatively lightweight and easy to use. The primary purpose of a jigsaw is to cut curves into wood, metal and other materials.

Adobe

This can be invaluable when cutting intricate designs and shapes, which would otherwise be difficult to achieve with traditional tools. Jigsaws also make straight cuts in thicker materials like plywood or MDF.

Rotary Tool

Consider investing in a rotary tool if you want one tool that can do multiple jobs. These tools feature swappable attachments for sanding, grinding, polishing and more.

Adobe

The versatility of a rotary tool means you can perform tasks such as sanding, cutting, drilling and grinding with the same device. It also makes it possible to work in tight spaces, as the compact size makes it easy to carry and maneuver in areas that would otherwise be difficult to access.

Router

A router is great for adding decorative edges to wooden furniture or cabinetry. With the right bit and technique, you can also use it to make intricate inlays or dovetails.

Adobe

Plus, many routers are affordable and easy to use so that anyone can take on a DIY project easily.

With the right tools, from the best hot glue sticks to a handheld router, you can take on any project confidently. So pick up some new gear and start having fun with your next project.

