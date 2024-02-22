Watch Now
Thousands report national AT&T cellphone outage

Numerous police departments are reporting issues with receiving calls, but they say there may be a way you can still reach them.
Eric Gay/AP
Posted at 6:22 AM, Feb 22, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-22 06:23:07-05

Many Americans woke up Thursday without cellphone service as it appears AT&T is undergoing a nationwide outage. 

Thousands of AT&T customers began reporting outages on the website Down Detector before 4 a.m. ET. The outage continued for several hours into the morning. The outage meant that calls were left in SOS mode, which only allows for the use of emergency calls.

AT&T has not said what has caused the outage or when service would be restored. Scripps News has left a message with AT&T. 

Numerous police departments said callers are struggling to reach 911 services. Departments say that callers should try connecting to wifi with settings that allow calls on wifi mode.

According to 2023 Statista data, AT&T is the nation's largest cellphone provider with 46% share of the industry.

