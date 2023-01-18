This clever microwave popcorn popper makes single servings

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

There’s nothing quite like fresh popcorn to make an at-home movie night extra special, and to make sure you have popcorn just like the movie theaters, you’ll need to swap the store-bought bags for homemade.

A microwave popcorn popper like this one from the brand Joseph Joseph uses uncooked kernels to make the popcorn, but does not need butter or oil, making it a pretty healthy snack.

But what’s really clever about this microwave popcorn popper is that it comes with two poppers that cook just one ounce of kernels, so you can make a single serving of popcorn for you, or one each for your partner or a friend.

To use, simply add kernels, put on the lid and microwave. You’ll know your popcorn is done when the lid flaps open and the popcorn reaches the top of the maker. Made from heat-resistant silicone with a folding lid, it’s dishwasher safe, making clean up after your movie night a breeze.

With 3.6 out of 5 stars and more than 800 5-star reviews, customers say the microwave popcorn popper is easy to use, easy to clean, makes a great gift and is a good size for both adults and children.

One customer who gave the microwave popcorn popper 5 stars said the only downside is that the popper stays too hot to eat out of, so you have to pour it in a different container. Other than that, they said they love the popcorn maker.

“It’s easy to make individual servings of popcorn without the fake butter stuff in prepackaged popcorn,” wrote Amazon customer Wendy Kellogg. “It is like air popped popcorn and you will have to add your butter afterwards if that’s what you want.”

A few customers gave negative reviews of the product, however, saying it leaves un-popped kernels. Others complain that the flaps do not stay closed, but as some the description states, the flaps are actually supposed to open when the popcorn is done. If they open too soon, however, it may make a mess, but some reviewers say that issue can be solved by using fewer kernels.

If you’re looking for a microwave popcorn popper, but want something a bit different, Amazon has dozens of choices.

This Original Proper Popper Microwave Popcorn Popper is priced at $12.99 and has nearly 4,000 5-stars reviews. The popper makes up to 15 cups of popcorn in less than four minutes and a lid prevents the kernels from popping out.

Reviewers say the popper is easy to use and easy to clean when you’re done.

“Just add the corn and put it in your microwave on the largest popcorn setting and a couple minutes it’s hot and ready,” wrote an Amazon customer. “I spray mine after I dump it in a bowl then put a little salt on it. Perfect every time.”

Another option is this Ecolution Patented Micro-Pop Microwave Popcorn Popper made with temperature-safe glass, regularly priced at $12.99.

The popper makes popcorn in less than 3 minutes, and thanks to the glass, you can watch it as it pops to make sure you get perfectly popped popcorn.

With nearly 16,000 5-star reviews, the popper has a total rating of 4.4 out of 5 stars. Customers say it’s easy to use, works well and many mention that you can put butter on the lid so that it melts and trickles down onto your popcorn as it pops.

One customer who gave the popper a full 5-stars calls it “perfect” and says it changed their eating habits.

“So easy to make a small amount of popcorn with no additives,” wrote Amazon customer Karishma R. Patel. “I eat this snack before bed and feel so full without any sugar or fats. Very easy to use, popcorn comes out perfect. I melt a little butter on top.”

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.