This 7.5-foot animated Demogorgon from ‘Stranger Things’ growls at you

Walmart has added a gigantic decoration to their Halloween collection that is sure to be a hit with “Stranger Things” fans.

The new life-sized animated Demogorgon from Netflix’s “Stranger Things” stands 7.5 feet tall and has animated motion and sound. The animatronic turns at the waist and makes growling and screeching noises, just like the creature on the show.

Sold exclusively on Walmart’s website, the Demogorgon is priced at $399. You don’t need to travel to the Upside Down to pick it up, as it will ship directly to your home for free.

This is just one of a handful of life-size animatronics from Walmart this year. You’ll also find a 5-foot animatronic Killer Clown, 5-foot animatronic Witch and an animated life-sized Pennywise from the “IT” film franchise.

While not animated, Disney fans can also add a 6-foot-tall inflatable Ursula to their yard. From “The Little Mermaid,” the decoration is priced at $199.99 and inflates and deflates in seconds so it can be stored away and reused every Halloween.

Walmart is far from the only retailer offering over-the-top decorations this Halloween. You’ll find everything from 6-foot-light-up witch legs from Sam’s Club to a 25-foot Michael Myers inflatable from HalloweenCostumes.com.

Spirit Halloween is also full of fun animatronics, including a 6-foot-tall Leatherfacethat makes realistic chainsaw sounds, while both Lowe’s and Home Depot have dozens of items ranging from a 12-foot Scarecrow with glowing red eyes to a 7.5-foot animated marsh monster.

Home Depot also has a 13-foot animated Jack Skellington from “The Nightmare Before Christmas” that moves and sings for $399.

For indoor decorations, Bath & Body Work’s Halloween collection includes fun items like a Fortune Teller Waterglobe 3-Wick Candle Holder and new scents like Moonlit Graveyard, which Bath & Body Works says smells “earthy, moody and oh-so-spooky.”

