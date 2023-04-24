These are the 4 most popular snack foods in the U.S.

Salty snacks rule. An analysis of the most popular snack foods in each state in the U.S., which was released this past fall by Wisevoter, indicated that savory treats are favored over sweet ones in 33 states.

To compile the data, Wisevoter used Google Trends data to find the top 20 classic American snacks, a list that included everything from Pringles and M&Ms to Goldfish and Sour Patch Kids. Then, it identified which products received the most Google searches in each state.

Snacking spiked during the onset of the pandemic, when many individuals spent more time at home. But Americans continued to stock their cupboards with crave-worthy comforts long after COVID-19 restrictions were lifted. And studies show increases in consumer snacking frequency, trends that are predicted to continue.

That means our love for chips, cheesy crackers and fried potatoes isn’t waning anytime soon. To inspire your next grocery run, here are the top four most popular snack foods in the U.S., according to Wisevoter.

Doritos

Favored in: The Midwest, South and Pacific Northwest

It’s no surprise these beloved crunchy corn tortilla chips are the top-searched snack food in more than 20 states. Whether you’re a Nacho Cheese, Cool Ranch or Salsa Verde devotee, Doritos never fail to satisfy the munchies.

M&M’s

Favored in: The Rocky Mountains and East Coast

M&M’s have been a classic treat since the chocolate-shell-coated candies were introduced in 1941. Since then, many inventive flavors have hit store shelves, including milk chocolate honey graham and white chocolate strawberry shake.



Cheetos

Favored in: The West Coast and Southwest

Cheetos are known for encrusting fingers and lips with a layer of cheese dust. While the classic puffy and crunchy forms of the snack are the most iconic, Frito-Lay has also release more eclectic products over the years, including a Flamin’ Hot Cheetos mac and cheese.

Fritos

Favored in: The Southwest and Midwest

Ideal for scooping up seven-layer dip, queso or devouring on their own, these crunchy corn chips are a versatile snack. They’re even key ingredients in classic American eats such as Frito pie and walking tacos.

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Check out Simplemost for additional stories.