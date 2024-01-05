Watch Now
NewsNationalScripps News

Actions

Supermarket giant drops Pepsi and Lay's for becoming too expensive

Carrefour is scrapping products like Pepsi, Lay’s, Gatorade, Quaker, Cheetos and other brands owned by PepsiCo from its shelves.
Supermarket giant drops Pepsi and Lay's for becoming too expensive
Shutterstock
Supermarket giant drops Pepsi and Lay's for becoming too expensive
Posted at 3:04 PM, Jan 05, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-05 15:04:36-05

Carrefour, one of France’s biggest supermarket chains, is dropping PepsiCo items from its stores after prices have become too expensive. 

This means products like Pepsi, Lay’s, Gatorade, Quaker, Cheetos and other brands owned by the parent company will be scrapped from shelves.

The stores are posting notes by the products that read, “We are no longer selling this brand due to unacceptable price increases. We apologize for any inconvenience caused,” according to French network BFM TV

Once those items sell out, they will no longer be restocked.

This will also apply to Carrefour stores in Italy, Spain and Belgium.

The move is the latest in the company’s fight with suppliers over price hikes.

In September, Reuters reported that Carrefour started a “shrinkflation campaign,” putting notes on products that shrunk in size but cost more, even as inflation has eased.

The supermarket chain’s move to scrap PepsiCo products impacts more than 9,000 of its over 14,300 stores across four countries. 

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com

Scripps News 2024

Report a typo

Scripps News Promo

Read more about Scripps News here