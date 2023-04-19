Tampa baseball's Ehrhard setting records with longevity

TAMPA, Fla. — Drew Ehrhard is in no rush to leave college.

He enrolled at the University of Tampa in the fall of 2017.

“Yeah, that is six years of college baseball,” Ehrhard, a utility infielder for the Spartans baseball team, said.

“We call him Grandpa. Basically, whenever he’s ‘hurt,’ we’re like, dude, you’re just old,” teammate Adam Hunt said. “It’s bound to happen. You’re just too old.”

The 24-year-old Wharton High School (Tampa) graduate is old enough to own the Spartans’ all-time records for most games played; most games started, most at-bats, and most sacrifice hits.

“I played my freshman and sophomore seasons,” he said. “My junior year was when the big COVID pandemic happened. Everything got shut down. In 2021, we had a very limited schedule because of COVID regulations were still very much in play. We only played the minimum number of games. Everyone got that year back as well.”

He plays in so many games because he can play so many positions. Ehrhard started at second base, then moved over to third base. He fills in at shortstop, did some catching in his fifth year, and now has taken over at first base.

“No pitching and no outfield,” he said. “I keep asking to do the nine positions in nine innings. Who knows if that’s going to come around.”

Ehrhard is now fast approaching the school’s all-time hits record of 339. He needs 17 more in the final 12 regular season games and playoffs.

“He was born and raised all around the Spartan field with his dad being in our Hall of Fame,” head coach Joe Urso said. “He knew what it was about coming here and chasing championships.”

Ehrhard will also leave UT with a sports management degree and two Master’s degrees.

“It’s a blessing in disguise,” Ehrhard said. “For a lot of people, it was a rough time in 2020 and 2021. But, I like to look at it from a positive. I got to be around some amazing guys, an amazing coaching staff. This amazing school.”

Unfortunately, he’s the only Spartan to ever hit into a triple play.