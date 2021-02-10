City of Tampa announces plans for Bucs' Super Bowl parade on Wednesday afternoon

TAMPA, Fla. — The City of Tampa will celebrate the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Super Bowl win with a boat parade today.

It will take place at 1 p.m. on along the Tampa Riverwalk.

The parade is in celebration of the Bucs' 31-9 win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium Sunday.

Fans are invited to "Raise the Flags" and join the celebration spanning the Tampa Riverwalk and other viewing areas that offer ample space for social distancing.

Meteorologist Greg Dee says the weather will be parade perfect, with temps around 80.

"As a reminder, masks are required outdoors in all Event Zones and Entertainment Districts, including downtown and along the Tampa Riverwalk," the press release said.

Boaters can be in the water during the parade, however, they cannot participate in the parade. Boaters are required to stay 50 feet from the official vessels in the parade.

The Lightning celebrated with a boat parade after winning the Stanley Cup in September and their Twitter account recommended the Bucs do the same.

Mayor Jane Castor expressed frustration with some videos seen around Super Bowl weekends of large crowds with some not wearing masks, and she is urging parade attendees to wear their masks.

Dr. Jay Wolfson said last year's Lightning parade resulted in an uptick of coronavirus cases locally.

Thousands of fans packed together along the waterfront to watch the boat parade.

"Wearing the masks will make a difference," said Wolfson. "We suggest people bring sanitizing lotion with them because they’re going to be touching the railings, touching some other things and they want to make sure that they don’t pick up any coughing or sneezing."

The following parking options are recommended for fans attending the parade:



Poe Garage and Tampa Convention Center Garage - Event flat fee rate of $10

Fort Brooke Garage and Pam Iorio Garage - $2 per hour

Palm Garage in Ybor - $1 per hour (visitors can catch the free TECO Streetcar to Downtown)

Surface lots - $1 per hour

The City of Clearwater also plans to celebrate the Bucs by creating a one-of-a-kind sand sculpture on Clearwater Beach.

"Following the great success of the promotional sand sculpture that featured Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes, we will once again be partnering with the Pier 60 Sugar Sand Festival on building a tribute piece to the winning team," said Kris Koch, senior manager of events and athletics for the city of Clearwater.

Master sand sculptors will create the piece Tuesday, Feb. 9. The sculpture is expected to be finished on Wednesday, Feb. 10.

