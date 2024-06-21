Record rematch: Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese matchup drives historic WNBA ticket sales

The rumored rivalry between WNBA stars Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese has sent ticket prices through the roof for their rematch Sunday when the Indiana Fever take on the Chicago Sky.

According to the online ticket marketplace TickPick, the average price for a seat at the highly anticipated game was more than $270 as of Friday afternoon, and the "get-in" price — or cheapest ticket — was around $200. If those numbers stand over the next 48 hours, it would make the Fever-Sky rematch the most expensive game in WNBA history.

The last time that Clark and Reese met face-to-face there was no shortage of drama on the court, with Reese drawing a flagrant foul in the third quarter when she smacked a driving Clark with her elbow, sending the Fever star tumbling to the hardwood. After the game, Reese had some unpleasant things to say about the foul and the refereeing.

"I think we were playing really hard. I think we went up really strong a lot of times and we didn't get a lot of calls," she told reporters. "And going back into looking at the film, I've seen a lot of calls that weren't made. I guess some people got a special whistle."

Clark, meanwhile, called it like she saw it.

"It is what it is, you know, she's trying to make a play on the ball and get the block," Clark said after the 91-83 win. "I mean it happens."

Whether there really is a Clark-Reese rivalry or it's just a dream the media is trying to speak into fruition, one thing for certain is that the WNBA is benefiting from the narrative. CBS announced this week that last Sunday's matchup between the Fever and Sky garnered an average of 2.25 million viewers, making it the most-watched WNBA game across any television network in the past 23 years.

But it's not all just Clark and Reese launching the WNBA into the spotlight. They're part of a star rookie class that includes big names like Kamilla Cardoso, Cameron Brink and Rickea Jackson — all of whom share credit in the unprecedented support for women's basketball as a whole.

