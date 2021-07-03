'It's electric': Game 3 watch party brings 16K Lighting fans to Amalie Arena

TAMPA, Fla. — It was a Tampa Bay Lightning watch party unlike any before.

About 16,000 fans watched the excitement of game 3 unfold from inside Amalie Arena, providing a home-ice atmosphere.

That’s about four times the number of Montreal fans in attendance, due to Canada’s coronavirus restrictions.

“It feels like there’s 116,000 people in there,” said Kyle Wynne. “It’s electric. The place is on fire. Everybody is going crazy. It’s awesome. Feels like family in there.”

Lightning fans had a lot to cheer about on Friday, watching the Bolts dominate on the ice with a 6-3 win on the road.

“It’s amazing,” said Addie Squires. “There’s nothing like being in there, the fans going crazy, just exhilaration.”