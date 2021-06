TAMPA, Fla. — The National Hockey League announced the full schedule for the 2021 Stanley Cup Semifinals.

Game 1 for the Lightning will take place Sunday, June 13 at 3 p.m. from Amalie Arena.

NHL

The winner of each best-of-seven Semifinal will advance to the 2021 Stanley Cup Final.

The NHL says all times listed are ET and subject to change.