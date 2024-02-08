Lightning's Mikhail Sergachev stretchered off ice after awkward landing from hit

Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Mikhail Sergachev left the hockey rink on a stretcher Wednesday after a reverse hit caused him to land awkwardly on his leg.

Both he and New York Rangers left winger Alexis Lafrenière were chasing after the puck near the boards during the second period when Lafrenière delivered a reverse hit to Sergachev.

Lafrenière's skate blade caught Sergachev as he fell. Players on both teams immediately called for medical personnel to check up on Sergachev.

His teammates surrounded the defenseman while medical staff attended to him.

Sergachev looked emotional as he was carried off the ice, holding his face in a towel on the stretcher. He gave a thumbs up to the crowd at Madison Square Garden as they clapped in respect.

Sergachev had been playing in his first game since Dec. 19 due to a lower-body injury.

The Lightning announced at around 8:50 p.m. that he would not return to the game. The team described the injury as a "lower-body injury."