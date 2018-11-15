Lightning goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy out indefinitely with possible foot fracture

Tampa Bay Lightning starting goalie, Andrei Vasilevskiy is out indefinitely with what may be a foot fracture, a TSN report said.

Tough break for the Lightning. No pun intended. Sounds like Andrei Vasilevsky fractured his left foot and will be out for awhile. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) November 15, 2018

From today’s morning skate in Pittsburgh, Coop on Vasilevskiy. ⬇️#TBLvsPIT pic.twitter.com/Mcl15I0MPD — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) November 15, 2018

The 24-year-old goalie has started 13 games this season, logging a record of 9-3-1 in those games.

His backup Louis Domingue has a 3-2 record in five games this year, most recently coming off a loss to the Sabres Tuesday.

Domingue played in 12 total games for the Bolts last season and won 7 of them, posting a goals against average of 2.89.

Vassy will be reevaluated by team doctors. In the meantime, goaltender Eddie Pasquale has been recalled from the Syracuse Crunch.

The Lightning will look to bounce back from a two-game losing streak in Pittsburgh Thursday night.