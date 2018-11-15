Lightning goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy out indefinitely with possible foot fracture

WFTS Webteam
10:48 AM, Nov 15, 2018
1:17 PM, Nov 15, 2018

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 26: Andrei Vasilevskiy #88 of the Tampa Bay Lightning takes a break during a stop in play in the second period of a game against the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena on October 26, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Lightning defeated the Golden Knights 3-2. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Ethan Miller
Tampa Bay Lightning starting goalie, Andrei Vasilevskiy is out indefinitely with what may be a foot fracture, a TSN report said.

 

 

 

 

The 24-year-old goalie has started 13 games this season, logging a record of 9-3-1 in those games.

His backup Louis Domingue has a 3-2 record in five games this year, most recently coming off a loss to the Sabres Tuesday.

Domingue played in 12 total games for the Bolts last season and won 7 of them, posting a goals against average of 2.89.

Vassy will be reevaluated by team doctors. In the meantime, goaltender Eddie Pasquale has been recalled from the Syracuse Crunch.

The Lightning will look to bounce back from a two-game losing streak in Pittsburgh Thursday night.

