Life after the Olympics: Gymnast Dominique Dawes on the transition

With a gold and three bronze medals, Dominique Dawes is one of the most decorated American female gymnasts in Olympic history.

She medaled in three different Olympics: 1992, 1996 and 2000.

During the 1996 Atlanta Games, Dawes was part of the "Magnificent Seven," which won the first-ever gold in the team event for the U.S.

Coming off the high of an Olympics can be challenging for many athletics.

"You have to recognize the crowd will stop cheering at some point, and you have to be happy and fulfilled and ready to move on in life," Dawes told Scripps News.

The 47-year-old said she found her passion in being a wife and mother and a businesswoman.

She runs the Dominique Dawes Gymnastics & Ninja Academy, which has three locations in Maryland.

"You got to find what you love to do, and make sure you have a strong, strong support system," Dawes said.

Reflecting on the Paris Olympics, Dawes praised the U.S. team, notably Simone Biles, who tied Dawes' record of competing in three consecutive Olympic Games.

"It's exciting to see that there's more longevity to the sport of gymnastics, and maybe Simone thinks about coming back for a fourth Olympic Games in Los Angeles," Dawes said.

Dawes also talked about who she thinks would win in a competition if the "Magnificent Seven" were to go up against this year's team.

