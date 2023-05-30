Kyle Trask looking forward to the opportunity to lead Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. — All the buzz around the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' offseason is that Baker Mayfield will come in and be named the starting quarterback. Mayfield has the pedigree and experience.

But don’t count out Kyle Trask. He has yet to start an NFL game and was mostly a game-day inactive behind Tom Brady last season. However, the coaching staff has constantly praised him for getting better and throwing the ball with more conviction.

“He’s getting more reps; when you get more reps, you get more confidence,” Bucs head coach Todd Bowles said. “Rightfully so, with Tom there last year and Blaine there, he didn’t get the reps he should get. He’s getting a lot of reps right now.”

Since being drafted in the second round in 2021 out of the University of Florida, this will be Trask’s first true chance at playing in the NFL.

“I’m going into my third year. I am feeling more confident as a player,” Trask said. “I’ve really been dialed in off the field. Whatever it is. Sleeping, eating habits. Really trying to dial everything in and make the most of my opportunity.”

“I would say he’s smarter,” Bucs safety Antoine Winfield, Jr. added. “I remember facing him earlier. There were still things he needs to work on. I feel like he’s getting the game more mental-wise.”

Tampa Bay is in a position this season to surprise people and it’s all going to come down to quarterback play under first-year offensive coordinator Dave Canales.

“Our old scheme from the last couple of years was more geared to throwing from the pocket,” Trask said. “This new scheme allows you to get outside the pocket and use your legs more. That’s really exciting for me. As a quarterback, any time you can get on the edge, it’s really exciting to throw one on the run or run for a first down.”

At this point in voluntary OTA’s, Mayfield and Trask continue to evenly split first-team reps.

“From an analyzing standpoint, it's the grasp of the offense, it’s the reading of the defense, not necessarily making the big play but the right play,” Bowles said. “Comes down to moxie, in-game intelligence, see who the team galvanizes around, then you make a decision from there.”

The Bucs will hold six more voluntary practices before the minicamp begins in two weeks.