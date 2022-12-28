Illini duo ready to enjoy bowl game homecoming

TAMPA, Fla. — The 2023 ReliaQuest Bowl between Illinois and Mississippi St. is a homecoming game for two Illinois defensive standouts. St. Petersburg native and Illini defensive lineman Johnny Newton grew up going to Buccaneers games at Raymond James Stadium.

Now he gets a chance to run out of the tunnel and onto the field.

"It’s kinda crazy to think about. I grew up coming to the Bucs games, watching them play. I always wanted to play on an NFL stage, on an NFL field," Newton said Wednesday after the team toured the stadium.

"For my first time to play on an NFL field, to play at the Bucs stadium is pretty crazy. My whole family can come see me play. So that’s pretty amazing." he said.

Newton said the demand for tickets from friends and family has kept his cell phone active all week.

"Still getting ticket requests to this day. I just got a ticket request 30 minutes ago," Newton said. "I want to give them to my family, so everybody can come see me play. It’s pretty cool."

The Illini are having their best season since 2007, and they're back in a bowl game for the first time since 2019. Fort Myers-native Quan Martin says things are only going to get better for this Illini program."

"Just to come here and not win many games the first couple years… just to see this program evolve. What [Head coach Bret Bielema] is doing here is amazing," the defensive back said. "This is the standard now. The bowl game shouldn’t be a surprise after this- to anyone. We just expect to go further."

Martin added that getting away from the 40-degree temperatures and rainy weather in Champaign, IL is a nice bonus.

"Always good to get out of the cold and get some sunshine," he joked. "We might go a few days, a few weeks without seeing the sun there. Just to get some sunshine means a lot."

What would mean a lot to Newton is having a flashback to his days at Clearwater Central Catholic.

Newton's a second-team, all-American defensive lineman, but he starred as a running back in high school.

Johnny laughed when he was asked if he was trying to convince head coach Bret Bielema to let him play offense.

"I’ve been talking about playing running back since week one," Newton added. "Hopefully, I can get in [Coach Bielema’s) mind to give me the ball one time while I’m home, for sure."

Illinois (8-4) and Mississippi St. (8-4) kick off Monday at noon at Raymond James Stadium. The game will also air on ESPN 2.