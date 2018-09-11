Steve Yzerman stepping down as Lightning GM, report says

TAMPA — Tampa Bay Lightning GM Steve Yzerman is stepping down from his position, ESPN reports.
Chairman Jeff Vinik, GM Steve Yzerman and assistant GM Julien BriseBois are making a "major announcement" at a press conference Tuesday afternoon, but sources confirmed to ESPN he is stepping down.
BREAKING: Lightning will announce today at 4pm that GM Steve Yzerman will be stepping down. Julien BriseBois will be taking over the GM duties. Yzerman will stay with the team as a senior advisor for the season.