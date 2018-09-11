Steve Yzerman stepping down as Lightning GM, report says

TAMPA — Tampa Bay Lightning GM Steve Yzerman is stepping down from his position, ESPN reports.

Chairman Jeff Vinik, GM Steve Yzerman and assistant GM Julien BriseBois are making a "major announcement" at a press conference Tuesday afternoon, but sources confirmed to ESPN he is stepping down.

BREAKING: Lightning will announce today at 4pm that GM Steve Yzerman will be stepping down. Julien BriseBois will be taking over the GM duties. Yzerman will stay with the team as a senior advisor for the season. — John Sabol (@John_Sabol) September 11, 2018

He will stay on as a senior advisor for this season.

Yzerman took over as the Bolts' GM in 2010 and took the team to a Stanley Cup Finals appearance and three Conference Finals appearances.

BriseBois will take over as the new GM.

Yzerman was widely considered one of the best general managers in the sport. He spent four years as vice president with the Detroit Red Wings prior to his time in Tampa Bay.