Germany set to host first NFL regular-season game in 2022

For the first time in league history, the National Football League will host a regular-season game in Munich, Germany, in 2022.

In a press release, the league announced on Wednesday that they would host four other international games in 2022, including three in London and one in Mexico.

"We are very pleased to welcome Munich and Frankfurt to the NFL family and are excited to reward our fans in Germany for their passion by bringing them the spectacle of regular-season NFL football," said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in the news release. "We look forward to staging our first game in Germany at FC Bayern Munich's fantastic stadium later this year and to exploring areas of [a] broader collaboration with the Bundesliga."

Two of the games in the UK will be played at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, and the Jacksonville Jaguars will host their home game at Wembley Stadium.

The NFL is set to play games in Germany over the next four years, with two games being hosted at Bayern Munich Stadium, the home of the Bundesliga champions, and the other two will be played at Frankfurt Stadium.

The 2022 NFL schedule will be announced later this year.