Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese named to WNBA All-Star Game; will face Team USA

Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese were among the players named to the WNBA All-Star Team late Tuesday.

This year's WNBA All-Star Game will feature a battle between Team USA and Team WNBA. Nearly the entire roster of Team WNBA was eligible for Team USA, including Clark and Reese, who are in their first year with the WNBA.

The 2024 All-Star Game marks the second time the WNBA opted to pit Team USA against the remaining top players in the league. In 2021, Team WNBA defeated Team USA 93-85.

This year's WNBA All-Stars were selected based on a combination of fan, player, media and coach voting. Clark picked up the most fan votes with 700,735. She was followed by her Indiana Fever teammate Aliyah Boston, who had 618,680 votes. A’ja Wilson and Breanna Stewart, who were already selected for Team USA, finished No. 3 and 4, respectively, in fan voting. Reese finished fifth.

Phoenix Mercury's Diana Taurasi will play in her 11th WNBA All-Star Game and will don the Team USA uniform. She will be joined by Phoenix teammate Brittney Griner, who is playing in her 10th WNBA All-Star Game, and will also wear the red, white and blue.

Nneka Ogwumike, who was not included on Team USA's roster, will play in her ninth WNBA All-Star Game.

Here are the full rosters for this year's game, which will be played July 20 in Phoenix: