Bucs Winfield, Jr. feels like a rookie at organized team activities

TAMPA, Fla. — Buccaneers safety Antoine Winfield, Jr. felt like a rookie when he hit the field for day one of voluntary organized team activities. Tampa Bay drafted him in 2020, but COVID wiped out OTAs. The workouts were abbreviated in 2021, and Winfield didn't hit the field on the first day last season. But this preseason, he couldn't wait to get an early start in 2023.

"This is my first one, and I love it," Winfield, Jr. said with an enormous grin. "It gets us here faster and quicker. I like being out here. Being around all the guys and actually working football specifics."

Antoine said he wants to dive into the playbook early so he can hit the ground running when the mandatory minicamp kicks off June 13.

"We’re already out here going through the movements. Going through our preparation, mental-wise," he explained. "So it’s good to be out here early so when that time comes around, we’re already a step ahead."

More veterans, including defensive lineman Vita Vea and cornerback Jamel Dean, have been trickling onto the practice field as OTAs continue, and that's just fine with head coach Todd Bowles.

"It’s a lot of information, the giving and taking," Bowles said after practice. "A lot of guys installing things on both sides of the ball, but it’s coming together."

Winfield, Jr. said the main focus for the defensive backfield is creating more turnovers. Their ten interceptions were the fifth-worst in the league last season.

"It’s one of the goals that we’ve been trying to get better on each and every year. But especially this year because we’ve got to have more turnovers," Winfield added. "That ultimately leads to offense getting more opportunities with the ball and us getting more chances to win the game."

The Bucs open the regular season on Sept. 10 at Minnesota, where Antoine Winfield, Sr. played nine of his 14 NFL seasons. Junior laughed when he was asked if there was any question about who his father would be rooting for.

"Oh, us, for sure. Us, for sure. He’ll definitely be at that game, but it’ll be us."

OTA's finish up next week. The mandatory minicamp runs June 13-15.