Bucs' Mike Evans nominated for 2024 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award

TAMPA, Fla. — Future Hall of Fame Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver has been nominated by the team for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award.

"To be nominated for this award amongst the best our league has to off is an incredible honor," Evans said in a statement. "I am so grateful to have this platform that allows me to positively impact those in need and continue the important work we are doing through our foundation."

Evans has battled back from a hamstring injury that limited him earlier this year and is attempting to put up 1,000 receiving yards for the 11th straight season. He's at 521 yards for the 2024 season after missing three games due to the injury.

The Man of the Year nomination is Evans's fourth since entering the NFL. Evans founded the Mike Evans Family Foundation to award college scholarships to graduating seniors. This year, the foundation awarded more than $170,000 in scholarships and has awarded over half a million dollars since 2021.

He also established the Catch for Kids program in 2021. For every yard Evans earns during the season, one essential item is donated to help others; for every touchdown he scores, 13 additional items are donated.

If Evans is selected as the NFL Man of the Year, he will join Derrick Brooks as the only Buccaneers players to win the award.