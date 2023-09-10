Bucs fail to extend Mike Evans, leaving his future with the team in doubt

TAMPA, Fla. — As Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans enters his 10th NFL season Sunday, it might be his last with the team that drafted him seventh overall in 2014.

Tampa Bay will not be extending his deal, meaning Evans will be playing on the last year of his contract, per ESPN Senior NFL reporter Adam Schefter. Schefter said Evans plans to explore his free-agent options in 2024.

Evans imposed a deadline of Sept. 9, but he is not holding out and intends to play the 2023 season, which starts Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings.

He is set to make $14.5 million this year, but over $9 million in restructures put his cap hit at $23.7 million. Fellow wide receiver Chris Godwin is currently in the second year of a three-year deal worth $60 million with $40 million guaranteed.

Players such as left tackle Tristan Wirfs, linebackers Lavonte David and Devin White, and safety Antoine Winfield Jr. are all awaiting new deals as well.

The Bucs could move Evans before the trade deadline on Halloween at 4 p.m., depending on his performance. They also have the option to franchise tag him or re-sign him to a new deal before his current deal expires March 13.

Evans has the most consecutive 1,000-receiving-yard seasons to begin a career with nine and owns many Buccaneers franchise records.