Tampa Bay Rays pitchers and catchers report Wednesday for start of Spring Training

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Super Bowl may have just been last Sunday, but it's already time to shift gears and start looking at baseball season as the Tampa Bay Rays pitchers and catchers report to Orlando Wednesday for the start of Spring Training.

The pitching rotation for the Rays looks pretty well set ahead as practice begins. Shane McClanahan, Tyler Glasnow, Jeffrey Springs, Zach Eflin, and Drew Rasumussen look ready to occupy starting five for the Rays.

Rasmussen, Springs, and McClanahan were all part of the rotation in 2022 and posted a combined 32-32 record with a roughly 2.61 ERA for the season. Each started at least 25 games in 2022 and pitched at least 135 innings during the season. Behind the starters are Luis Patino, Yonny Chrinios, Josh Fleming, and possibly prospect Taj Bradley.

The pitching of the Rays powered the team to an 86-76 record last season, good for 3rd in the American League east division. But, Tampa Bay's pitching wasn't enough to help get them past the Wild Card round, which they lost to the Cleveland Guardians.

At the catcher position, the Rays return Francisco Meija, Christian Bethancourt, and Rene' Pinto. Meija played in 93 games last season, while Bethancourt played in 33 more after being acquired from the Oakland A's.

While the rotation and catchers aren't in question, the Rays went into the offseason with one goal: acquire a big bat to help the offense. Unfortunately for Rays fans, they weren't able to pull off any deals.

That doesn't mean all hope is lost for acquiring a big hitter, given the team's depth with pitchers and middle infielders.

The need for a big bat may be eased if Brandon Lowe looks good in his return from injury and Wander Franco posts the numbers expected of him this season.