How to Find Out Who Called You From This Phone Number

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS.

You want to know who an unknown caller is in order to take proper action, such as returning the call or blocking the number. A reverse phone lookup service can help you find out who called you from this phone number. So, whether it's a prankster, an old friend, a telemarketer, a robot, or a stalker, you know exactly what to do.

There are several phone lookup tools to choose from to find out who called you. The following list includes the best background check sites that provide phone number information, including pros and cons, popular features, key specifications, and links to their websites.

Who called you from this phone number? Find out now with TruthFinder!

6 Best Reverse Phone Lookup Sites to Find Out Who Called You From This Phone Number

TruthFinder : Best Reverse Phone Lookup Service Overall

: Best Reverse Phone Lookup Service Overall Intelius : Best for Ease-of-Use

: Best for Ease-of-Use Instant Checkmate : Most Extensive Phone Lookup Directory

: Most Extensive Phone Lookup Directory Spokeo : Most Affordable Service

: Most Affordable Service PeopleFinders : Best for Professional Use

: Best for Professional Use BeenVerified: Best for Mobile Accessibility

TruthFinder: Best Reverse Phone Lookup Site to Find Out Who Called You

TruthFinder is the finest reverse phone lookup site when it comes to finding information on who called you.

You can find out more about who called you from a specific phone number using this US-based reverse phone lookup site which gathers information from multiple databases. It has a great reputation and is reasonably priced.

TruthFinder's extensive database enables it to give a great deal more information about an anonymous caller in addition to identifying their identity.

It is possible to connect people's identities from social networking sites using information that is publicly accessible, such as police files, court records, and other documents.

TruthFinder offers dark web scans as well. If you think a caller is dubious, you can use TruthFinder to learn who they are. It also provides self-monitoring tools so that you can see what information people can find about you online.

Pros

Excellent search tool for the dark web

Good value

Comprehensive reports

Cons

Only results from the US are shown

Additional costs for submitting reports

The generation of reports requires a few minutes

How Much Does it Cost to Find Out Who Called You From This Number with TruthFinder?

TruthFinder does not have the most transparent pricing plans. Its monthly reverse phone lookup membership will set you back $4.99 monthly and you can run unlimited searches with it.

However, you only get limited information on who called you with this membership. If you want more data on the identity of your anonymous caller, you can sign up for its more comprehensive background check service.

For $28.05 per month, you can get unlimited reports for one month;

for $23.28 per month, you can get unlimited reports for three months, billed every 2 months for $46.56

Who called me from this phone number? Find out now with TruthFinder!

Intelius: Most Easy-to-Use Service to Find Out Who Called You

Intelius is one of the biggest reverse telephone lookup services. Since 2003, Intelius has offered public information gathering and has been praised for its accurate outcomes by users. Users can find a person's name associated with a telephone number on the site.

To receive results, you must enter a mobile phone number in the phone box above the search bar. The algorithm of Intelius is faster than its competitors and is a great choice if you wish to research a lot of phone numbers in a brief time.

When you look up a phone number to find who called you, you'll get a wide array of info including its present location, history, and type of telephone.

Pros

Well-known background check site

Fast and straightforward results

Conducts comprehensive searches to find out who called you

Cons

Lack of transparency in the way that they organize and price their products

Only works for the United States

Additional fees associated with certain services

How Much Does it Cost to Find Out Who Called You From This Number with Intelius?

Intelius doesn’t have the most straightforward pricing plans in terms of price. $0.95 buys you a single comprehensive reverse phone lookup report. Lookups of an unlimited number of phone numbers are provided, but additional fees are required for more extensive information.

You can purchase Intelius Premier plans to get access to all of the company's lookup abilities, in addition to other plans.

Pricing for Intelius Premier begins at $19.95 per month

Pricing for Intelius Premier Plus begins at $29.95 per month

Get Intelius to find out who called you from this phone number!

Instant Checkmate: Largest Phone Number Lookup Directory

Its comprehensive public records database gives Instant Checkmate an edge over the competition. Its extensive database of public records is an advantage when comparing phone number search services.

Instant Checkmate provides you with the phone number and location of the individual associated with it when you look up a number to find who called you.

Every conceivable public record is covered by Instant Checkmate, so you don't have to worry about concealing your identity while using the site.

Since the website respects its users' right to privacy, there is no reason for you to be concerned about maintaining a concealed identity while you are using the website. Read our Instant Checkmate review to learn more about it.

Pros

Possesses a vast archive of public records

Filters for advanced searches to produce precise results

Cons

The search procedure might take a little bit of time

The costs of subscriptions are comparatively expensive

Does not offer single reports

How Much Does it Cost to Find Out Who Called You From This Number with Instant Checkmate?

The Instant Checkmate reverse phone lookup service isn't the most economical, but it provides good value over the long haul. The entire membership packages at Instant Checkmate cover all of the company's available services.

Plan for one month with unlimited reports costs $35.12 a month

The unlimited report package for three months is $28.09 per month

Get Instant Checkmate to find out who called you from this phone number!

Spokeo: Best Budget Phone Number Lookup Site to Find Out Who Called You

Spokeo is a cheaper alternative to many people's search services, such as reverse telephone lookups, email addresses, and white pages. Spokeo's reverse telephone lookup company has an interesting appeal since it's cheaper than its rivals.

Let's look at the interface and usability before we discuss the cost. Spokeo provides an easy-to-use interface. As soon as you enter the site, you can search for a telephone number, and the results will come back quickly.

Spokeo includes over 600 million court documents, over a billion social network identities, more than 130 million property records, 89 billion company records, and over 6 billion customer records, in addition to over a billion social network identities.

Pros

Simple to operate

Offers PDF reports

Cheap

Cons

Overly dependent on different sorts of social media

Manageable amount of public documents in total

Only works for the US

How Much Does it Cost to Find Out Who Called You From This Number with Spokeo?

Spokeo offers reasonably priced one-time phone number searches in addition to affordable monthly subscriptions that provide access to the service for a period of one month.

A reverse phone search for a single person might cost anywhere from $0.95 to $1.95, depending on the provider. The precise cost will be determined by whether or not Spokeo is currently running a deal, as well as the percentage off that it is offering.

The following is a list of the different membership types, along with the associated monthly dues:

$19.95 per month for the plan with one month of service

Plan for three months costs $14.95 each month

Use Spokeo’s affordable services to find out who called you

PeopleFinders: Best for Professional Use

PeopleFinders has been around for quite a while, providing quality reverse phone lookup services. PeopleFinders focuses on providing a professional but user-friendly service that delivers results rapidly.

You can use PeopleFinders in the United States, as with most of the services on this list. In addition to doing reverse phone lookups, it also does name checks, looks for locations, and investigates people's backgrounds.

Because PeopleFinders has been in business for more than 20 years, it is well-versed in providing high-quality services to its clients.

Pros

User-friendly

More than 20 years in service

Superior quality in all aspects

Cons

Limited to US only

Memberships are hard to cancel

No social media scan

How Much Does it Cost to Find Out Who Called You From This Number with PeopleFinders?

PeopleFinders provides users with access to its extensive database via paid memberships that may be purchased for either a short or an extended period of time. Individuals can pay between $1 and $1.95 for a report that lists phone numbers.

The following monthly plans and costs are provided if you want to sign up for a longer period.

Membership to PeopleFinders is $24.95 per month

Premium Membership on PeopleFinders is available for $29.95 per month

Find out who called you with PeopleFinders

BeenVerified: Best for Mobile App Accessibility

BeenVerified provides an in-depth report on the identity of the person using a specific phone number. You may, for example, verify whether someone is not giving you their real name using BeenVerified.

In addition to providing a list of numbers that are similar to the one you looked for on this website that does phone directory lookups, BeenVerified also gives information on the individual's age, location, and the social media platforms they use.

These associated phone numbers allow for the collection of even more data pertaining to the mystery caller.

Pros

Easy-to-use mobile app

Information acquired from various social media platforms

Speedy and simple service

Cons

Limits on the use of reports

No free trial

How Much Does it Cost to Find Out Who Called You From This Number with BeenVerified?

BeenVerified does not provide a unified search option for its users. A complete membership is necessary in order to utilize the tool for doing a reverse phone search. The following is a list of the costs associated with the different BeenVerified packages:

One month costs $26.89 USD per month

Three months at $17.48 each month

What is a Reverse Number Lookup and How Does it Help You Find Out Who Called You?

Who's calling you without having their phone number saved in your contacts can be identified using a reverse phone lookup service. All you need is their number to find their name, address, and other details in addition to their phone number.

Reverse phone lookups are frequently offered by several websites, and they all operate in a similar fashion.

This might be handy to you if you are receiving unwanted calls from a telemarketer or someone you do not know, and you want to find out who is calling you so that you can block their number. You can use a quality phone lookup service like TruthFinder to find your answers.

How to Perform an Accurate Reverse Phone Number Lookup Online

If you've ever been on the receiving end of a prank call, you know how aggravating they can be. It is bothersome to be disturbed by someone who is attempting to be amusing, but it might be concerning if you do not recognize who’s calling you from this phone number.

Even if they are using a fake or phony phone number, there are techniques to discover who is calling you.

You may run a manual reverse phone lookup by putting the telephone number, encased in quotation marks, into a search engine such as Google or Bing. You may then discover who is phoning you by doing a search on the website of the organization.

You may be able to get in touch with them and ask them to stop calling you by getting in touch with them through the website.

There are also services like White Pages and AnyWho that allow you to enter a phone number and receive information about its owner, including the owner's name and address.

Who called me from this phone number? Find out now with TruthFinder!

Is it Legal to Find Someone by their Phone Number?

You can find out who is contacting you through a few different methods. However, it is imperative that you are aware that not all of these methods are legal. If you are being harassed by someone and want to find out who it is, you should get in touch with the authorities in your area.

They will assist you in tracking down the harasser and taking appropriate action. Although there are several online services that claim to help you identify unknown callers, you must be cautious when using them. It's critical to ask the person who's calling you directly if you're curious.

If they're honest, they should have no trouble telling you their name. However, if the individual appears evasive or elusive, it's best to hang up and move on.

How to Find Out Who Called You Even if They Didn't Leave a Message

There are a few things you can do to find the person who called you. Examining the logs of your phone calls is the first step. If you have a landline, the phone company that services your line should keep a record of all the numbers that have phoned your line.

If you have a mobile phone, your service provider probably keeps a record of the numbers that you call out for at least a few months. In most cases, this information is available to be accessed online or by phoning customer service. You might also try using a service that does a reverse phone lookup.

Through the use of these services, you are able to input a phone number and get information on its owner, including the owner's name and address. Even while reverse phone search services may be found online for free, you should be aware that the information they give may be incomplete.

Find out who called you with TruthFinder!

How to Block Telemarketers and Spam Calls On Your Phone

Most people get a lot of telemarketers and spam calls on their phones. It can be irritating, especially if you're trying to have a conversation or just want to be alone. Fortunately, there are several things you can do to block these calls.

The first thing you should do is sign up for the National Do Not Call Registry using your phone number. The numbers on this list are off-limits to telemarketers and other cold callers.

You may join the register either online or by phoning the toll-free number 1-888-382-1222. You also have the option of installing a call blocker on your mobile device.

You may do this task with the assistance of a number of different applications and devices, but they all operate in a similar manner. You have the option to ban incoming calls from specific numbers or whole number ranges.

You may file a complaint with the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) if you find that you are getting a significant number of unsolicited calls.

They are going to look into these calls and take legal action against the businesses that are responsible for making them. Last but not least, if you recognize the number and it is being dialed by someone you'd rather not speak to, don't pick up the phone when it rings.

Who Called You From This Phone Number - FAQ

How do you find out who is calling you from a certain number?

“Who called me from this phone number?” This query has troubled almost anyone who owns a mobile phone.

There is a straightforward solution to this issue. Many individuals do not realize that there are reverse telephone number lookup websites and applications that are freely accessible. TruthFinder is one of the most popular services you can use to find out who’s calling you.

Can you Google search to find out who’s calling from this phone number?

Google once provided this benefit to its customers. Individuals could search for a phone number and discover information about the owner by using an official phone book search function. Despite this, Google has deactivated this feature, citing concerns about privacy violations.

Fortunately, there are other options out there that are better at finding out information about an unfamiliar phone number than Google.

Is there a free way to look up a phone number?

No, there is no cost-free method to look up a phone number. In addition, certain tools listed below allow unlimited extensive phone number lookups for free. Furthermore, the database utilized by these tools is probably even bigger than Google's.

Can you be traced through a phone call?

It is feasible to trace a phone call made either on a mobile phone or a landline phone, regardless of which kind of phone was used to make the call.

If you wish to track a landline phone call, you may try contacting the service provider to find out more information on the owner of the phone number. By triangulating the cell towers that were utilized to make a mobile phone call, we are able to track the call's origin and destination.

However, by placing a mobile device in a Faraday cage, you can make it impossible to track its whereabouts.

Can you tell if your cell phone is being monitored?

It is possible to determine whether or not a cell phone is being spied upon, and the answer is yes. All that is required of you is to keep an eye out for the following signs:

Even when it was not in use, the gadget continues to overheat

Rapid discharge of the battery

Strange messages are being received via text

Phones regularly and inexplicably restarting themselves

Strange noises are being heard while phoning

