When is the Right Time to Buy Health Insurance?

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS.

Health insurance is essential if you want to preserve both your health and your bank account. The average cost of a single ER visit in 2019 was over $1,000 , and it’s only gone up since then.

However, knowing what kind of health insurance to get and when to get it can be tricky. It would be great if we could all afford top-tier health insurance, but that’s a lot like saying it’d be great to win the lottery.

Fortunately, there are ways you can save money on health insurance and even get help paying your premiums. You can only take these steps at certain times, however, so put it on your calendar!

Here’s what you need to know.

The Open Enrollment Period

Every year, Americans have a period of time to make changes to their health insurance or buy coverage if they don’t currently have it. This is known as the open enrollment period.

During the open enrollment period, you can buy or change your current health insurance coverage. This is the best time to get the coverage you need, but it’s not your only option.

Keep reading for more opportunities!

Open Enrollment For Those Under 65

During open enrollment, when you’re under 65, you can buy or change a standard health insurance plan. This period takes place between November 1 and January 15 each year.

Depending on your situation, you can buy or change your coverage through your employer, in the state Marketplace, or individually with an insurance company.

If you use your state’s Marketplace, you may qualify for help paying your monthly premium, depending on your income. Don’t overlook this important option when it comes to getting affordable health insurance!

There are a variety of options, so be sure to compare these factors:

The monthly premium. The amount you pay each month for the plan. The premium can be lower if there are higher out-of-pocket costs. The premium can also be higher if you pay less when you seek care.

The amount you pay each month for the plan. The premium can be lower if there are higher out-of-pocket costs. The premium can also be higher if you pay less when you seek care. The out-of-pocket costs. How much will you pay if you need medical care? These costs include your deductible, copays, and coinsurance.

How much will you pay if you need medical care? These costs include your deductible, copays, and coinsurance. The medical network. Some insurance plans are inexpensive but limit which doctors you can see. Others have a broader network but may cost more. Check to see if your preferred providers are in the network before you buy.

Some insurance plans are inexpensive but limit which doctors you can see. Others have a broader network but may cost more. Check to see if your preferred providers are in the network before you buy. The pharmacy and drug coverage. Different plans will have different prescription drug coverage levels. If you take regular prescriptions, make sure they are included in the plan.



When you find the right plan, you can rest assured that your medical needs will be taken care of without breaking the bank.

Open Enrollment for Ages 65 and Up

If you’re 65 and over, you’ll be looking at a different kind of insurance coverage, and your open enrollment dates will be different as well. Open enrollment for Medicare plans is October 15 – December 7 each year.

If you have a Medicare Advantage plan and want to make changes, you have an additional enrollment period from January 1 – March 31.

Original Medicare includes Part A (hospital coverage) and Part B (medical coverage). You can also add prescription drug coverage (Part D) as well. You can visit any provider in the country that accepts Medicare.

Some people decide to have a Medicare Advantage plan (Part C) instead, which is an all-in-one plan that includes everything in Original Medicare, along with prescription drug coverage and additional benefits. However, Medicare Advantage plans have a provider network that’s local to you, so it may not be a good idea if you travel a lot or live in more than one home.

When You Move Out of Your Local Area

While open enrollment is the biggest opportunity to buy or change your insurance coverage, there are times when you get a Special Enrollment Period .

One of the Special Enrollment triggers is when you move. Often, moving means that you no longer have access to your original medical network, or your current insurance plan may not be available anymore.

This gives you a whole new opportunity to compare insurance plans and choose the coverage that’s right for you. You can sign up for new coverage through your employer, through the health insurance Marketplace in your state, or directly with an insurance company.

Remember to look at the same factors we’ve mentioned to ensure you’re getting the best deal: the monthly premium, out-of-pocket costs, medical network, and drug coverage.

You’ve Gotten Married or Divorced or Had a Child

Changes in your household also trigger a Special Enrollment Period. For example, if you have or adopt a child, you will want to get an insurance plan that covers them. Or, if you get married or divorced, that may change your insurance options.

If you or your spouse has health insurance through work, you can add everyone to that plan. Or, you can decide to each maintain separate employment coverage and add your child to one or the other.

If you have a Marketplace plan, you might want to shop around for the Family plan that meets your needs since they can be significantly different in cost than an individual plan.

You generally have a special enrollment period that starts 60 days before the event and ends 60 days afterward, so be sure you act quickly!

You’ve Gotten or Lost Job-Related Health Insurance

Changes in employment can also give you an opportunity to review your insurance plan and make sure you have the right fit. If you get a new job, they may offer coverage for you.

If you lose your job, you may be able to join your spouse’s plan or get your own insurance coverage through your state’s Marketplace. This may be a challenging situation, but it’s a great opportunity to ensure your insurance coverage fits within your budget while protecting your health.

Remember, the health insurance Marketplace in your state can offer assistance in paying for your health insurance premium depending on your financial situation. You may find that you can afford better coverage than you thought.

How to Find the Right Health Insurance Coverage

