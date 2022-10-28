What Is the Best Pre-Workout for Men? Top-Rated Pre Workout Brands and Their Benefits

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS.

There is an endless variety of pre-workouts on the market today. Unfortunately, narrowing them down to those that fit the different needs of men doesn’t seem to help, so how do you find the best one?

Our top pick for the best pre-workout for men is Xwerks Ignite. It comes in four flavors and has a well-rounded formula to provide energy, focus, and even anti-aging benefits. Our second pick is Crazy Nutrition Intensive Pre Train, which is ideal for people seeking fast weight loss.

We look at quality pre-workout products for men. We examine ingredients, their evidence, and who each supplement is the best fit for.

Best Pre-Workout for Men

Quality pre-workouts contain evidence-backed ingredients to enhance energy levels, promote a clear mind, and support muscle development and recovery. They are designed to help you push past your current limits and towards your goals. Here are our top seven pre-workout picks for men to make the most of your training sessions.

1. Xwerks Ignite - Best Overall Pre-Workout for Men

Pros

Includes Rhodiola to provide an energy boost.

Protection against some effects of aging with DMAE.

Nutrients and herbs to support dopamine production.

Four flavors: blue raspberry, green apple, orange, and watermelon.

Cons

Costs more than many other pre-workouts.

Can be overstimulating.

Who Is Xwerks Ignite Best For?

Xwerks Ignite is best for you if you need an all-around pre-workout supplement. It boosts both mental and physical strength and energy to fuel epic workouts. It also may protect tissue integrity in the long term.

One of the critical ingredients in Xwerks Ignite pre-workout is Rhodiola rosea, a herbal remedy known as an adaptogen. Adaptogens increase your body’s resilience to physical and mental stress. Rhodiola may improve energy, athletic performance, and cognition.

Rhodiola also works to lower cortisol, the stress hormone. Over time, chronically high cortisol levels can cause muscle loss and tissue breakdown.

At the same time, it increases “feel-good” neurotransmitters, such as dopamine and serotonin.

Dopamine lifts mood, improves motivation, and enhances focus. The addition of tyrosine, the backbone of dopamine, increases this effect [1].

As for muscle growth and protection, Xwerks Ignite pre-workout contains beta-alanine. This amino acid can increase muscle power and prevent fatigue by contributing to carnosine formation, which boosts the force of muscle contractions [2].

Beta-alanine is also known to help prevent age-related muscle loss. More energy and power can allow you to maintain a youthful performance level.

The addition of DMAE may add anti-aging support in the same way it improves cognition, by increasing acetylcholine. Acetylcholine increases cellular growth, so DMAE is sometimes used in cosmetic creams to smooth wrinkles [3].

Who Should Avoid Xwerks Ignite?

You should avoid Xwerks Ignite pre-workout if you find caffeine overstimulating. Caffeine-containing supplements are generally inadvisable if you need or prefer to work out at night.

Additionally, tyrosine supplementation may be unsafe if you take levodopa or thyroid hormone replacement therapy, so seek medical advice first.

Potential Side Effects

If you take Xwerks Ignite late in the day or at night, you may have trouble sleeping due to the caffeine content.

DMAE and tyrosine are also stimulants, so if you are sensitive to caffeine, it may prove excessively stimulating.

Summary

Xwerks Ignite is a fantastic all-round pre-workout supplement. It includes ingredients that protect and enhance muscle strength and function while improving mental focus. It also encourages a healthy stress response.

2. Crazy Nutrition Intensive Pre Train - Best Pre-Workout for Weight Loss

Pros

Features citrulline to boost blood flow.

Contains ashwagandha and tyrosine for thyroid hormone support.

Enhances cellular energy production with ingredients including taurine.

Caffeine-free pre-workout choice is available.

Cons

Contains artificial sweeteners (sucralose).

Who Is Crazy Nutrition Intensive Pre Train Best For?

If you’re eager to shed unwanted weight quickly, Crazy Nutrition Intensive could be your pre-workout.

The top ingredient of Crazy Nutrition Intensive pre-workout is citrulline, which enhances arginine availability. This can improve blood flow by dilating the blood vessels, sending extra energy to your muscles so you can burn calories and body fat more effectively.

One of the underlying causes of age-related fat gain and muscle loss is a decline in testosterone. Crazy Nutrition Intensive contains ashwagandha, a herbal adaptogen that can restore testosterone levels [5].

Crazy Nutrition Intensive pre-workout contains ingredients that boost energy production and strength. For example, beta-alanine increases the power of muscle contractions, and taurine enhances energy production [2] [6].

Caffeine blunts your perception of fatigue to fuel your activity. Creatine provides a protective effect, with the ability to significantly reduce muscle damage after a heavy workout [7] [8].

If you find caffeine too overstimulating, the Green Apple flavor is caffeine-free.

Who Should Avoid Crazy Nutrition Intensive Pre Train?

Sucralose may contribute to insulin resistance and poor blood glucose control with long-term use. If you have diabetes, use sucralose-containing supplements with caution [9].

Citrulline may also worsen high blood pressure. Hypertension is more likely to be a concern if you’re overweight or suffer from obesity.

Potential Side Effects

Intensive pre-workout contains 200 mg of caffeine. You may find this overstimulating if you must work out or train later in the day.

Over time, the use of sucralose may also increase your insulin levels.

Summary

Crazy Nutrition Intensive Pre Train is one of the best pre-workout supplements for weight loss.

You can make the most of your training sessions thanks to its natural testosterone booster, ashwagandha. It also boasts several ingredients that help optimize calorie burning during workouts.

3. Pre Lab Pro - Best Natural Pre-Workout

Pros

No artificial sweeteners or other synthetic ingredients.

Contains theanine to balance out caffeine.

Includes glutathione, the master antioxidant.

Electrolyte support.

Cons

Less support for muscle tissue than other pre-workouts.

Who Is Pre Lab Pro Best For?

Pre Lab Pro is best if you want to avoid all artificial ingredients in your pre-workout, including additives and GMO products. It is even USDA-certified organic, so you don’t have to worry about pesticide contamination.

Several major ingredients in this natural pre-workout increase nitric oxide production in the body. Nitric oxide is how arginine, and by extension citrulline, improve blood flow.

Better blood flow allows for increased delivery of oxygen and nutrients, while decreasing lactic acid. Lowering lactic acid helps to reduce muscle fatigue—the cause of that burning feeling when you push yourself hard.

Pre Lab Pro pre-workout includes glutathione, the “master antioxidant” which may significantly increase your levels of antioxidant protection.

Research involving men who practiced strength training found that combining citrulline with glutathione increased muscle mass and strength. The formula tested was the same branded product found in Pre Lab Pro [10].

If you are concerned about the caffeine content, Pre Lab Pro pre-workout only contains a limited amount. It also contains theanine, a calming, non-protein amino acid found in green tea.

When theanine is combined with caffeine, it may enhance cognition more than caffeine alone. Together, they can increase alertness and your ability to switch attention between tasks [11].

Who Should Avoid Pre Lab Pro?

Pre Lab Pro pre-workout may be unsuitable for you if you have to strictly limit your salt intake. Although Himalayan pink salt features a full range of minerals, it is still primarily sodium.

Potential Side Effects

Pre Lab Pro pre-workout contains small amounts of tyrosine, the precursor to both dopamine and thyroid hormones. If you take higher doses of medications that increase either of these, they may have an accumulative effect.

Summary

Pre Lab Pro is a certified organic, all-natural pre-workout that boosts available energy mainly through enhancing nitric oxide levels. It also imparts antioxidants and maintains cognitive function.

4. Blackwolf - Best Pre-Workout for Beginners

Pros

Broad-spectrum support for cellular energy production.

Great taste.

Caffeine-free option in Fruit Punch flavor.

Cons

Contains artificial sweeteners (acesulfame-K) .

Who Is Blackwolf Best For?

Blackwolf is best for those new to pre-workouts. Newbies will find it effective but not as stimulating as other, more powerful stimulant-packed options.

Citrulline and arginine can fight muscle fatigue by boosting blood flow. Betaine provides added support for this effect, by increasing the production of new red blood cells.

Beta-alanine increases muscle power, and taurine increases the amount of cellular energy to help increase strength. Afterward, creatine monohydrate can speed up recovery and prevent muscle damage.

Another pre-workout ingredient in Blackwolf is alpha-ketoglutarate (AKG). AKG increases the breakdown of sugar and fat for energy and is directly involved in cellular energy generation. It also provides antioxidant support for overall well-being [12].

If you don’t want caffeine, the Fruit Punch flavor uses DMAE for extra energy support instead. DMAE increases mental energy and cellular division by boosting acetylcholine, a key neurotransmitter for cognition.

Who Should Avoid Blackwolf?

As acesulfame-K may cause digestive upset, if you have inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), it’s best to avoid it.

Potential Side Effects

There may be a link between acesulfame-K and digestive inflammation and metabolic issues [13].

Summary

Blackwolf is an excellent pre-workout supplement for beginners, thanks to its ability to target multiple aspects of energy production. There are several flavors to choose from, and it is one of the best tasting pre-workout options available.

5. Onnit Total Strength Plus Performance - Best Stim-Free Pre-Workout

Pros

One of a few pre-workout supplements with a peer-reviewed study.

Includes BCAAs for muscle energy.

Supports dopamine production for a gentler energy boost.

No caffeine or other stimulants.

Cons

The exact dosages of ingredients are unclear; they are only listed as part of proprietary blends.

Who Is Onnit Total Strength Plus Performance Best For?

Onnit Total Strength Plus Performance is best if you can’t have, or don’t want, a pre-workout supplement that contains stimulants.

Work commitments, sports team schedules, and other factors can create the need to train at night. If this sounds like you, Onnit pre-workout won’t sabotage a good night’s sleep.

Total Strength Plus Performance is also one of the few pre-workout supplements to be tested as a whole product. Here, young men gained more strength from combining resistance training with taking the pre-workout.

Total Strength Plus Performance is the best stimulant-free pre-workout supplement because its ingredients work together in harmony. Your muscles use BCAAs for energy, with one, leucine, able to turn up protein production so you can gain muscle mass.

Another ingredient, the herbal supplement longjack, may complement BCAAs by boosting testosterone. Previous clinical trials show that it can increase testosterone by up to 50% [14].

Who Should Avoid Onnit Total Strength Plus Performance?

If you must take levodopa or any other medication that interacts with dopamine, Total Strength Plus Performance may be inadvisable. Instead, choose a pre-workout without L-dopa, and with lower levels of tyrosine, such as Pre Lab Pro.

Potential Side Effects

Longjack can significantly increase testosterone levels, which may raise blood cell counts beyond safe levels. It may also contribute to benign prostate enlargement [15].

Summary

Onnit Total Strength Plus Performance is the best of the stimulant-free pre-workouts. Thanks to its ingredients that enhance energy production without that jittery feeling, and the testosterone-boosting longjack, you can enjoy improved performance.

6. Cellucor Extreme Pre-Workout Powder - Best Pre-Workout for Muscle Gain

Pros

Contains a high dose of creatine to protect your muscle gains.

Includes beta-alanine to boost muscle power.

Citrulline to improve circulation.

Cons

Contains artificial sweeteners.

Includes caffeine.

Who Is Cellucor Extreme Pre-Workout Powder Best For?

Cellucor Extreme Pre-Workout Powders are best for men seeking explosive power to optimize muscle gains. With a range of flavors including blue raspberry, it may be one of the best energy drinks to start off your workout.

This pre-workout has a broad range of benefits. Citrulline, for example, can increase energy levels by boosting blood flow. Beta-alanine adds to this by increasing the force of muscle contractions. With tyrosine and huperzine-A, you can maintain your focus too.

To top it all off, creatine may reduce muscle damage from heavy workouts by over 80. That almost guarantees your gains won’t be threatened [8].

Who Should Avoid Cellucor Extreme Pre-Workout Powder?

Avoid Cellucor Extreme Pre-Workout if you take medications that influence your levels of dopamine or thyroid hormones because of its tyrosine content. You should avoid this and other pre-workouts containing nitrates if you need prescription nitrates for chest pain. Instead, try Xwerks Ignite: it’s nitrates-free.

Potential Side Effects

As Cellucor Extreme Pre-Workout contains caffeine, you may be overstimulated when taking it at night.

Pre-workouts that use acesulfame-K as a sweetener may impair your blood glucose metabolism.

Summary

Cellucor Extreme is one of the best pre-workout supplements because it concentrates on ingredients that promote explosive power.

Combining an increase in energy levels and strong muscle protection means that you may be reaching your strength goals sooner rather than later.

7. Cellucor C4 Carbonated Energy Drink - Best Pre-Workout Energy Drink

Pros

All-natural betaine derived from beets.

Beta-alanine to increase muscle power.

It may be more convenient than most pre-workout supplements.

Cons

Contains 200mg of caffeine.

Who Is Cellucor C4 On the Go Energy Drink Best For?

Cellucor C4 On The Go is one of the few pre-workouts in energy drink form. Most other pre-workouts are sold as powders, but with this option you can simply grab a can and go.

Cellucor’s C4 energy drink still contains some of the best pre-workout ingredients.

For example, betaine enhances blood cell production. Citrulline may add to this by improving circulation, and encouraging muscle pumps. Beta-alanine boosts your power and muscle protection. Finally, tyrosine maintains your motivation.

Who Should Avoid Cellucor C4 On the Go Energy Drink?

Cellucor C4 includes tyrosine, which is the backbone of dopamine and thyroid hormones. Avoid this and other supplements with tyrosine if you take medications that affect their levels. Cellucor C4 pre-workout is unsafe if you need nitrates to relieve chest pain.

Potential Side Effects

Like other pre-workouts containing caffeine, you may find Cellucor C4 energy drink overstimulating at night. Therefore, if you or your sports team meets at night, consider other pre-workouts that do not include stimulants.



Summary

Cellucor C4 On the Go Energy Drink is one of the few pre-workout supplements sold as an energy drink. It is a convenient, complete pre-workout that provides an energy boost and muscle protection.

How Did We Pick the Top Pre-Workout Brands for Men?

Several factors contributed to how we chose the best pre-workout supplements for men. From ingredients and effectiveness to prices and customer reviews, see our criteria here:

Ingredients and Dosage

Not only do the ingredients in your pre-workout supplement matter, but their dosage is equally essential too. We looked at whether or not the ingredients in each supplement had evidence to back up their safety and efficacy.

Then, we ensured they are used at the therapeutic dose tested in clinical studies. Low dosages to pack as many ingredients as possible will likely be ineffective.

Effectiveness and Safety

A pre-workout supplement’s ingredients may be the subjects of many laboratory and clinical studies, but how well do they work? Were the benefits seen in each study only mild, or dramatic?

Safety is another critical issue. The best pre-workout ingredients have no or very mild potential side effects. For some supplements, there may be significant concerns for men with specific medical conditions.

Quality and Transparency

Next, we examined the quality of each pre-workout supplement. A quality pre-workout is predominantly made of the active ingredients, not packed with fillers.

The forms of each supplement are essential considerations too. For example, the best pre-workout supplements use the beta- form of alanine, beta-alanine, as only this form enhances muscle power.

Transparency is another important quality indicator. It includes accurate labeling, whether all ingredients are listed, and where the supplement is produced.

Proprietary blends are far less transparent as they do not disclose ingredients and dosage. It is unclear whether they intend to prevent other companies from copying them or if they are simply disguising a poor-quality supplement.

Flavors and Taste

A supplement you don’t want to take is guaranteed to be ineffective, so flavor is an essential factor in choosing a pre-workout. Artificial flavors and chalky textures are out. Powders that fit right into a smoothie or taste much like a quality milkshake are in.

Customer Reviews

The individual components of a pre-workout may have plenty of evidence behind them, and the company may seem transparent.

Still, what are real customers saying? Authentic experiences in real-world conditions are indispensable. However, it’s essential to avoid sponsored reviews where possible.

Price, Value, and Guarantees

Pre-workout formulas that are too expensive won’t even make their way to your kitchen table. The cost per dose and the results you’re likely to get will make or break whether continued use is worthwhile.

Additionally, guarantees and terms are both a sign of trustworthiness and give extra assurance if you’re on a budget. For example, some only accept returns of faulty items. Others provide money-back guarantees if you aren’t satisfied with your results after a month or two.

What Is a Pre-Workout for Men and How Does It Work?

A pre-workout for men is a dietary supplement formulated with multiple ingredients that focus on:

Muscle development.

Cardio performance.

Protection against the downsides of a heavy workout.

Mental focus.

When Should I Take Pre-Workouts?

As a general rule, it is best to take pre-workouts 30 minutes before exercising. This gives the ingredients time to kick in so you aren’t weighed down during intense physical activity.

When Does It Kick-In and How Long Does It Last?

Some pre-workout ingredients will last for days in the body. Others can be mostly cleared within several hours. Taurine is one supplement that requires repeat dosing to be effective, but is more persistent than many others.

Pre-Workout for Men: Common Ingredients

The most common ingredients in pre-workout products aim to support muscle growth, boost blood flow, and boost energy.

Amino Acids

Amino acids are the building blocks of proteins and have essential physiological functions on their own too. Their main use in the body is to build tissues, including muscle and connective tissue. This is required for both recovery and reaching your goals.

All amino acids are necessary for muscle and connective tissue growth and repair, but some have specific functions. For example, glycine and proline are essential to connective tissue regeneration, including your tendons and joints.

Amino acids also regulate various functions in the body. Arginine, for example, can boost blood flow, while glutamine assists in blood pressure control. Leucine drives up muscle gains. In addition, alanine, as beta-alanine, can help prevent age-related muscle loss. This makes it an essential consideration if you are over 50 [16].

BCAA

The branched-chain amino acids (BCAAs) play unique roles in muscle function and regeneration. Isoleucine, leucine, and valine are the three BCAAs broken down for the muscles to use as energy. Leucine helps to build proteins, which increases muscle growth and repair.

Betaine Anhydrous

Betaine, found in sugar beets, shrimp, spinach, and wheat bran, has several functions important to physical fitness. It prevents the buildup of the inflammatory substance homocysteine, which impairs muscle development. Chronically high homocysteine is a risk factor for atherosclerosis too.

Betaine also assists in producing new red blood cells and hemoglobin, which carries oxygen around the body. As a result, betaine is an all-rounder that may improve both your strength and cardio performance.

Caffeine

Caffeine is the world’s most popular stimulant, and for good reason. An analysis of 40 clinical trials found that taking caffeine improved exercise performance by an average of 12.3%. The most significant effect was seen in endurance exercise [7].

Choose caffeine to improve your workout performance if you’re doing endurance training. Unless, of course, it’s too overstimulating.

It’s also important to remember that caffeine works by reducing the perception of pain and required effort. While caffeine can help you push a little past your current limits, don’t overdo it to the point of injury.

Carbohydrates

Including carbohydrates alongside protein in a pre-workout supplement may provide more benefits than protein alone. Consuming carbohydrates prevents the breakdown of muscle proteins for energy. Combining it with protein significantly improves muscle gains.

Carbohydrates are the body’s preferred energy source, and energy demands rise dramatically after heavy exercise. Your liver does keep aside some stores of carbohydrates, but these supplies can be exhausted during endurance exercise.

If this happens, muscle tissue breaks down so the amino acids that form proteins can be made into glucose. Fortunately, restoring carbohydrate stocks allows muscle tissue to be spared [17].

Creatine

Creatine, an amino acid, is one of the most critical supplemental ingredients for your short and long-term fitness. Our bodies can produce it, but meat and seafood are important dietary sources.

To replenish your body’s stores of creatine, supplemental protocols of 3 grams per day for 28 days, or 5 grams, four times daily for seven days, are advised.

Creatine may benefit athletic performance in a range of sports and recovery after intense exercise.

Creatine may be one of the few supplements that can help prevent injuries. Research shows that creatine users can experience lower rates of total injuries. These include non-contact injuries and strains, and lower rates of missed practice [8].

Taurine

Taurine is another amino acid with effects that promote fitness gains and protect your body during intense workouts. It is found in meat and seafood, with the richest sources including scallops and turkey.

The protective properties of taurine may include:

Stabilizing your cell membranes.

Preventing oxidative damage to fatty tissues.

Increasing the production of your own antioxidants.

Boosting cellular energy generation.

Improving focus.

Taurine supplementation is most effective if you have low muscle levels of the amino acid. Significant results are often only seen after repeated doses. The best results are found in previously inactive volunteers who only engage in recreational sports or have certain conditions such as heart failure [6].

Tyrosine

Tyrosine is the amino acid used as the backbone for the neurotransmitter dopamine and the stress hormones adrenaline and noradrenaline.

These promote a healthy stress response to situations such as heavy exercise and support working memory, creative (or divergent) thinking, and motivation.

A study on a supplement with caffeine, tyrosine, and theanine demonstrated that the combination could improve movement accuracy. Volunteers were also less mentally fatigued afterwards. The exercises tested included battle ropes and mountain climbers, all designed to be mentally and physically exhausting [11].

Overall, consider tyrosine in your pre-workout if you practice team sports or martial arts. Physical activity that requires you to stay mentally sharp, such as surfing, can benefit too.

What Are the Best Stim-Free Pre-Workouts?

If you find caffeine too stimulating as part of pre-workout supplements, several options can provide what you need with no unwanted ingredients:

Crazy Nutrition Intensive Pre Train provides a caffeine-free pre-workout option with its Green Apple flavor.

Intensive Pre Train is one of the best pre-workout supplements for weight loss and is ideal for those who cannot or don’t want to take stimulants.

It can boost blood flow, increase testosterone, and restore energy at the cellular level. That means you don’t miss out on fatigue-fighting benefits: the only difference is the lack of jitters.

Blackwolf’s stimulant-free pre-workout comes in Fruit Punch flavor, replacing stimulants with the milder natural caffeine alternative DMAE. While DMAE does have stimulating effects, as it increases acetylcholine, this has a much gentler effect. Instead of making you think too fast, it enhances cognition.

Blackwolf contains a number of other effective pre-workout ingredients that promote energy production in several ways. These include boosting oxygen supply and enhancing energy generation pathways in the body.

Onnit Total Strength Plus Performance is the best caffeine-free pre-workout formula in terms of evidence. It is one of the few pre-workouts that has studies backing up the whole formula rather than single ingredients.

With ingredients including BCAAs, beta-alanine, and longjack root, this pre-workout formula boosts muscle power and energy use without ruining your night’s sleep.

Are Pre-Workout Supplements Safe?

Pre-workout supplements are safe for most men. In addition, some ingredients, such as creatine, are known to be safe for years of regular use.

However, there are risks with taking high doses of pre-workouts. A case study of a woman with a known sensitivity to caffeine described heart tissue damage after taking a pre-workout with caffeine before exercise.

If caffeine gives you the jitters or you have heart problems, stick to lower doses. Even better, avoid pre-workouts that contain stimulants entirely [18].

Benefits of Taking Pre-Workout Powders

Depending on their ingredients, you can enjoy several benefits from a pre-workout supplement. They include enhanced muscle growth, improved energy, faster recovery from high-intensity exercise, and a lower risk of injuries.

What to Avoid in a Pre-Workout

First of all, avoid pre-workout supplements with unclear labeling. Use extra caution if there are proprietary blends. Proprietary blends may not list ingredients or their dosages.

Additionally, do not use any pre-workout supplement that has been known to carry hidden illegal ingredients. Not only can some cause positive results on performance-enhancing drug tests, but they may have harmful side effects. These often give supplements marketed for pre-workout bad reputations.

The Dangers of Dry-Scooping

Avoid dry-scooping pre-workout supplements, even if others around you claim they did it with no harmful effects. This practice, where you take a scoop of powder and chase it down with water, essentially concentrates the dose of all ingredients, including stimulants.

There have already been claims of serious adverse effects, from breathing troubles to heart attacks. Even if you take an all-natural pre-workout, never try to concentrate the dose through means such as dry scooping.

FAQ

Here we take a look at the basics of pre-workout supplements for men.

How Much Pre-Workout Should Men Take?

If you want to avoid potential side effects, it is best to stick to the recommended pre-workout dose. Only take more if a qualified healthcare professional advises you to.

Are Pre-Workout for Men Safe To Take Every Day?

Pre-workouts are designed to be taken as their name implies: before a workout. It is best only to use them for this purpose.

However, daily use is most likely safe if you exercise every day. Many studies of common pre-workout ingredients instruct participants to take them every day for several weeks.

Can I Drink Coffee and Pre-Workout?

Yes, especially if there is no caffeine or other stimulants in your chosen pre-workout. Do not mix the two if you are the one-cup-and-done type or train at night.

What’s the Best Pre-Workout for Men: Final Thoughts

Out of seven of the best pre-workout supplements we carefully researched and chose, the winner is Xwerks Ignite.

Overall, what makes it the best pre-workout formula is its ability to enhance energy production while boosting cognition and keeping your stress hormones in balance.

In the short-term, its proven ingredients boost energy levels. Over time, you may see long-term benefits in maintaining youthful performance and tissue integrity.

