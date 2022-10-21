What Is the Best Mattress in 2022? Top 8 Mattress Brands for All Budgets & Needs

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS.

With most adults needing seven to nine hours of sleep per night, sleep being crucial to your overall health, and mattresses often costly, you want to make the right choice.

Here, we look at the best mattresses of 2022, including their materials, comfort, and cost. Our winning product is the Layla, with copper-infused foam and two options on the firmness scale. Nolah is our runner-up and is the best mattress for side sleepers.

The Best Mattress Brands in 2022

The best mattresses of 2022 include all-foam mattresses, hybrid mattress varieties, and latex-based products. Many feature memory foam or cooling mattress technology to optimize comfort for hot sleepers and customers with back or shoulder issues. Some infuse their foam layers with copper or charcoal for their antimicrobial properties.

Others are certified organic, reducing volatile organic compound (VOC) exposure without compromising comfort or durability. We even review a mattress foundation brand that provides extra height and support for heavier customers.

1. Layla - Best Mattress Overall - Ranking 4.9/5

Pros

Both hybrid mattresses and memory foam mattresses are available.

Cooling copper-infused memory foam.

Layla stocks memory foam mattress toppers, bases, pillows, and bedding.

Generous 120-day trial period.

100% money-back guarantee.

Cons

It may draw too much heat away if you sleep cold.

Who Should Try Layla?

Layla is our top-rated product overall, and we recommend it to most people.

As one of the best cooling mattress options, people who sleep hot or women going through menopause may find benefits from choosing Layla. With its copper-infused memory foam in both the Hybrid and Memory Foam options, the Layla draws heat away from the body, keeping you cool at night.

Additionally, copper is antimicrobial, and the particles have a firming response to your body weight. The antibacterial, antiviral properties of copper make keeping the mattress clean easier and may help if you are prone to skin problems. Even better for health-conscious customers, independent testing shows that both Layla mattresses are free of harmful VOCs.

Another benefit of the Layla is that both options have two sides of firmness. One side is a soft mattress, at a 4/10 level of firmness, while the other side is a medium-firm mattress, at 7/10. You can choose the one you prefer or switch it around according to your needs. Potentially adding to your comfort is the Hybrid’s inclusion of springs, which give it a familiar, traditional feel.

The Layla is one of the many mattress in a box models. These are tightly packed for shipping and must be given space to unfurl, but they are more convenient to set up as a result. It can take up to two days to fully expand, however.

Who Shouldn’t Use Layla?

The Layla mattresses may draw heat away from your body too well if you sleep cold or live in a colder climate and need warmth. Although extremely rare, copper allergies are known to occur, too.

Layla Ranking: 4.9/5

Size - 4.9/5

There are six size options for both Layla mattresses: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, and Cal King. Each of these is 10.5 inches thick.

Durability - 4.9/5

Adding to your mattress life expectancy is the addition of infused copper, which can prevent bacterial growth, and its dual-sided design. Switching between the two firmness levels may slow the development of sagging.

Comfort - 4.9/5

Each side’s foam layers offer two choices on the firmness scale: 4/10 or 7/10. This allows you to choose what is most comfortable for you. Additionally, copper's cooling effect and antimicrobial properties can mean more enjoyable summer nights and a reduced risk of skin conditions flaring up.

Price - 5/5

Starting at just $599 for the memory foam mattress, and $1,099 for a hybrid mattress, Layla offers reasonable prices.

Summary

The Layla mattress is our top pick for several reasons. With two levels of firmness to choose from, a cooling memory foam layer, and antibacterial benefits from the copper particles, Layla is the best for your health and comfort.

2. Nolah - Best for Side Sleepers - Ranking 4.8/5

Pros

The comfort layer contains resilient, adaptive AirFoam material.

Prevents excessive sinking with Polyfoam mid-layer.

All cotton and wool are Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS) certified.

120-day trial period.

Children’s mattresses are available.

Cons

Only two firmness options are available.

There are no physical stores; Nolah is 100% online.

Who Should Try Nolah?

Nolah is the best mattress for side sleepers. With two inches (five centimeters) of AirFoam, you can enjoy the benefits of a soft mattress while being supported with bouncy, responsive deeper layers. They are also free of viscoelastic memory foam chemicals, which trap heat and make sleeping in humid, hot climates uncomfortable.

Nolah’s Original 10” is the most popular and versatile mattress available. Testing demonstrates that Nolah AirFoam is four times more durable than memory foam and can remove heat faster. As a medium-firm mattress at 5–6 on the firmness scale, you won’t find yourself sinking into the center of the bed or waking up with a sore shoulder or hip.

The Nolah Signature 12” is their premium air foam mattress, with a 75% thicker AirFoam layer and organic cotton cover. This improves pressure relief and temperature control, making it perfect for humid climates, hot sleepers, and those who need a blanket regardless of the weather. If you’re looking for a more plush mattress, the Signature is a 4–5 on the firmness scale.

Their premium option is the Nolah Evolution 15”, a luxury hybrid mattress. It uses infused graphite as a cooling material, which clears heat faster than standard AirFoam. There are three firmness options, too, at 4–5, 6–7, and 7–8, so you can choose the most comfortable. Its Tri-Zone coil design provides targeted pressure relief, with an emphasis on lumbar support.

For something more natural, the Nolah Natural 11” has received several Best Organic Mattress awards. Its organic cotton cover and wool layers are breathable materials that help remove excess moisture, an advantage for hot sleepers who sweat at night.

Natural Talalay latex provides support without sinking and superior pressure relief to synthetics on common pain points. These include your hips and lower back.

Nolah’s organic Nurture model is perfect for children and has two sides with different ratings on the firmness scale. One is 4–5/10, while the other is 7–8/10. Like the Natural 11”, Nurture is made with Talalay latex, organic wool layers, and organic cotton covers over the surface and support coils. You can be assured that your child won’t be exposed to chemical off-gassing at night.

Who Shouldn’t Use Nolah?

Nolah may not be best for you if you want to see the mattress in person before buying it. The official store is online-only, so you’ll have to try it after you buy it.

Nolah Ranking: 4.8/5

Size - 4.9/5

Nolah mattresses come in several sizes: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, and Cal King. The Evolution 15” model offers the Split King type so couples can choose their individual preferred firmness levels. These consist of two Twin XL mattresses, and when put together, they are the same size as a standard King mattress.

Durability - 4.9/5

The Evolution, Natural, and Nurture mattresses have ultra-high durability thanks to the graphite-infused AirFoam ICE of Evolution and the natural Talalay latex of the Natural and Nurture models. All models have four times the durability of memory foam mattresses.

Comfort - 4.9/5

AirFoam and AirFoam ICE are softer and draw out body heat faster than memory foam, and are supported by firm layers to provide support. Talalay latex is also superior to the more common synthetics when it comes to pressure relief and breathability.

Price - 4.7/5

Nolah mattresses are more expensive than the Layla. While the Original starts from $899 for a Queen size, your starting price for the Evolution is $1,599. The Signature, Natural, and Nurture start from $1,299, $1,199, and $999 respectively.

However, Mulberry has a lifetime guarantee and optional product protection, which covers issues such as stains. You can also add extras, such as a mattress protector, for a lower price.

Summary

The Nolah offers comfort and variety with its unique AirFoam technology and organic Talalay latex options. Its soft AirFoam upper layers, or supportive Talalay latex, provide superior comfort to side sleepers.

3. Dormae/Milton Sleep Co - Best Affordable Mattress - Ranking 4.7/5

Pros

Affordable price range.

Charcoal-infused foam (Milton 3.0) for bacteria and odor control.

Cooling gel for superior temperature regulation.

100-night comfort guarantee.

Cons

No certified organic options.

Who Should Try Milton Sleep Co?

If you’re looking for an affordable mattress with high-quality materials, look no further than Milton Sleep Co. Models start from just $599, while their premium Milton 4.0 model begins at $999. Many other brands start at this price.

The Milton 1.0 features a cooling swirl gel memory foam layer over a firm, dense foam core. The denser core provides significant edge support, which helps to maintain durability and spinal alignment during the night. As an all-foam bed, the value for money you enjoy with Milton comes from its inclusion of everything you need and nothing you don’t.

Milton 2.0 includes three inches of the eco-friendly memory foam material, HyPURGel. This recyclable material conforms to your body shape while providing better temperature control than standard memory foam mattresses.

Next is the antibacterial, odor-controlling Milton 3.0. On top of its high-density foam core, which gives superior edge support to all Milton mattresses, three inches of charcoal-infused memory foam is sandwiched between two layers of soft polyurethane. The active charcoal improves temperature control and ventilation while removing bacteria and odors.

Finally, the Milton 4.0 adds a Cool Touch Cover with phase-changing material to boost temperature control for the firm style. One layer of Cool Gel, a gel-infused memory foam, replaces the separate polyurethane layers for the soft option.

Who Shouldn’t Use Milton Sleep Co?

Unlike some other brands we review, Milton Sleep Co does not sell organic products. While this can keep mattress prices down, it may not be suitable if you are concerned about VOCs off-gassing. However, they are Certi-PUR US certified, as their emissions are low.

Milton Sleep Co Ranking: 4.8/5

Size - 4.9/5

Each Milton mattress measures at least 10 inches in thickness and is available in six sizes: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, and Cal King.

Durability - 4.7/5

All Milton Sleep Co. mattresses are Certi-PUR US certified, as they meet high standards for durability and VOC emissions. You can also expect their edge support to last for years. However, their warranty is shorter than other brands reviewed here, with 10 years’ validity instead of a lifetime guarantee.

Comfort - 4.8/5

Milton’s high-density foam and cooling gel-infused options are all designed with comfort in mind. The addition of PhasTEMP charcoal-infused foam in some models allows for extra breathability, temperature control, and the removal of odors and bacteria.

Price - 4.9/5

Milton Sleep Co. is our top pick for customers on a budget. The Milton 1.0 starts from just $599, with a price range of up to $1,199 for the largest size, the Cal King. From here, the Milton 2.0, 3.0, and 4.0 start at $699, $899, and $999 respectively.

Summary

Dormae’s Milton Sleep Co collection is an excellent option for budget-conscious customers looking for a new mattress. You won't miss out on quality with high-quality edge support and temperature control.

4. DreamCloud - Best Mattress for Heavy People - Ranking 4.7/5

Pros

Easy to assemble.

Premium woodwork quality in a timeless design.

Breathable organic cotton.

Two height options are available.

Cons

No storage space under the bed due to the springs’ positioning.

Not suitable for all types of mattress toppers.

The foundations are bulkier than other bed types.

Who Should Try DreamCloud?

Consider DreamCloud if you are on the heavier side. With the ability to handle up to 1,500 pounds of weight, you are more than covered. The wooden slats also distribute support for your body more evenly, removing excess pressure over the part of the bed where you sleep. Even better, box spring foundations raise the height of your bed, making getting in and out easier.

DreamCloud is unique among the products reviewed here, with its wooden frame made of kiln-dried American Northwest Spruce. The kiln-drying process prevents your bed from shrinking as it loses moisture over time, and lengthens its possible lifespan to 10 years or more. There are no artificial chemicals used to treat the wood.

Unlike traditional box spring mattresses, DreamCloud uses wooden slats. These are far less likely to sag over time, providing you with years of support. Additionally, the slats are positioned closer together, with less than three inches between them, making them more compatible with some latex and memory foam toppers.

Who Shouldn’t Use DreamCloud?

Certain latex and foam mattress toppers are not compatible with box spring foundations. Over time, they may sag into the spaces between slats, particularly if they are soft.

DreamCloud Ranking: 4.7/5

Size - 4.8/5

There are six available sizes. Twin, Twin XL, Full, and Queen are delivered in one box, while the larger Eastern King and California King must arrive in two boxes. As for height, you can choose between eight inches and a 5.5-inch low-profile size.

Durability - 4.9/5

You are less likely to see your mattress foundation sag with wooden slats instead of traditional springs. The foundations are designed to handle up to 1,500 pounds of weight, several times more than the average body weight of two people and their mattress topper.

Comfort - 4.6/5

DreamClouds’ mattress foundations provide excellent edge support thanks to their wooden slats. However, your topper, or comfort layer, must be bought separately, and very soft foam may not be suitable.

Price - 4/5

DreamCloud is not a complete mattress, only its foundation. You must purchase a comfort layer separately. Their warranty period lasts just one year, but its improved longevity may save you money in the long term.

Summary

DreamCloud is an all-natural, longer-lasting alternative to traditional box spring foundations, which sag over time.

5. PlushBeds - Best Cooling Mattress - Ranking 4.7/5

Pros

Certified organic and natural materials.

Better edge support than memory foam mattresses.

Wide range of options, including mattresses for adults, children, sofa beds, and RVs.

Forest Stewardship Council-certified.

Free shipping.

Cons

Some models are heavier than average.

You must sleep on the mattress for 30 days before returning it if you are unsatisfied.

Who Should Try PlushBeds?

Choose PlushBeds if you want a cooling mattress with as natural materials as possible.

The Cool Bliss memory foam mattress features a Certi-PUR and Green Gold Certified layer of gel memory foam. It combines pressure relief and breathability, so you don’t get the stifling sensation of conventional memory foam. With the durable support of organic latex underneath, you have a winning combination for a floating-like feel.

You can also enjoy a cooling effect from the high-quality, certified organic mattress models. These organic latex mattresses are made from sustainably harvested, Standard 100 latex foam and can last up to 25 years. There are no fillers or additives that may emit harmful VOCs, and they are less likely to sag than chemical-based foams.

Above the Talalay latex layer are a stretchy organic cotton cover and a New Zealand organic wool fire barrier or a vegan plant fiber-based barrier. These breathable materials are soft and can wick away moisture such as sweat while allowing excess heat to dissipate.

If you choose one of the Hybrid mattresses, premium fabric-encased coils give you even support with no motion transfer. With these, you can enjoy a sensation of buoyancy even if your partner moves around. The Botanical Bliss and Eco Bliss models have organic Arpico latex as the core, which gives you gentle spinal support.

Who Shouldn’t Use PlushBeds?

PlushBeds mattresses are heavier than average, so they may not be suitable if you struggle with moving your bed around.

PlushBeds Ranking: 4.7/5

Size - 4.5/5

PlushBeds mattresses come in all six standard sizes, from Twin to Cal King and Split King. As they are often heavier, including the Botanical Bliss model, they are more challenging to move and receive a slightly lower score.

Durability - 4.9/5

The type of organic latex that PlushBeds mattresses feature is highly durable and can last for up to 25 years without significant loss of integrity.

Comfort - 4.8/5

PlushBeds are generally available in medium and medium-firm options. Some models can have two levels of foam firmness or even custom firmness on request. However, you can only buy the Cool Bliss model as a medium-firm mattress.

Price - 4.4/5

The usual price range for PlushBeds mattresses starts at around $1,300 and reaches over $2,800. This is more expensive than other brands we have found. On the other hand, free shipping applies to all products.

Summary

PlushBeds stocks an extensive range of mattress types, including the Cool Bliss model, alongside hybrid and all-foam mattress options with organic latex. You can select vegan options if you don’t want wool, and request a custom level of foam firmness, too.

6. Diamond Mattress - Best Hybrid Mattress - Ranking 4.6/5

Pros

Extensive product range, mainly featuring hybrid mattress options.

Quality pressure relief for back sleepers and side sleepers.

Pocketed coils allow easy movement for combination sleepers.

Free shipping.

Cons

The design of the pressure relief system can be uncomfortable for stomach sleepers in softer models.

Who Should Try Diamond Mattress?

If you’re looking for a high-quality, comfortable hybrid mattress, one of the Diamond models may be best for you. Diamond Mattress stocks several hybrid models, so there are plenty to choose from.

One, the Diamond Intention, is a soft yet supportive mattress with small, pocketed coils. There is also a very firm (10/10) option. The center of the mattress contains firmer coils to support your hips, an advantage if you experience back pain. Its cover is a temperature-regulating Cool Touch fabric, which dissipates body heat together with a graphite-infused polyfoam.

The Diamond Transformation comes in Plush (3/10), Medium (5/10), and Firm (8/10) levels of foam firmness. Plush soft mattresses are ideal for side sleepers seeking better spinal alignment. Firm varieties are some of the best mattresses for back and stomach sleepers’ spinal alignment. Its hyper-conductive Sparkle Foam maximizes temperature regulation.

The Diamond Grateful hybrid is surely something to be grateful for if you’re a hot sleeper or struggle to sleep well. Its CoolTek knitted cover optimizes airflow, while the gel memory foam supports healthy blood circulation and reduces the need to toss and turn.

At just 2/10 on the firmness scale, the Diamond Faith is one of the softest hybrid mattresses if you choose the Plush type. With two layers of hyper-conductive foam, including memory foam, you can enjoy the cradling effect without feeling stifled by trapped body heat.

All Diamond mattresses have free shipping and a lifetime warranty. Diamond mattresses are also available in some physical retail stores, making them suitable for customers who want to see and touch their mattress before buying it.

Who Shouldn’t Use Diamond Mattress?

Stomach sleepers, and combination sleepers who roll into this position, may find at least some Diamond mattresses uncomfortable. User reviews describe bowing in the lower back because of varying pressure relief zones.

Mattresses with a higher degree of foam firmness, such as the Layla when you flip it to the 7/10 side, are more suitable.

Diamond Mattress Ranking: 4.6/5

Size - 4.8/5

The Diamond Mattress is available in all six main sizes, from Twin to Cal King. Its top-rated hybrid models are 14 inches thick, which you may find bulkier or more comfortable than smaller brands.

Durability - 4.8/5

Diamond Mattress builds its products to last. Such is the company’s confidence in the mattress' durability that their 20-year Forever Warranty is backed up by absolute terms instead of complicated legal terms.

Comfort - 4.7/5

The most popular Diamond mattresses are available in three levels of firmness, including soft plush varieties. However, other hybrid models sometimes only have one option, such as medium.

Price - 4.3/5

Diamond Mattress has a large price range, with starting rates varying from $899 for the Align Gel Eurotop Hybrid Mattress to $3,459 for the Split Head Onyx Ice Mattress. Depending on the size you purchase, your final bill may be hundreds more. However, all models are eligible for Affirm payment plans.

Summary

Diamond Mattress stocks an extensive selection of hybrid mattresses to suit a range of budgets. They are, however, on the expensive side.

7. SleepOvation - Best Mattress for Back Pain - Ranking 4.6/5

Pros

700 pressure relief points, creating “a cushion for every inch of your body”.

Endorsed by chiropractors and professional athletes.

Removable, washable cover to prevent dust and microbes from accumulating.

Certi-PUR and GREENGUARD Gold Certified.

Free shipping.

Cons



Only one firmness option.

Who Should Try SleepOvation?

SleepOvation is best for you if you experience back pain, and need a mattress that provides optimal spinal support. The 700 tiny mattresses make up an individual suspension system, designed so each of your 33 spinal bones are separately supported according to their needs. It accommodates your natural curves, while giving your bones and muscles the right firmness.

The individual suspension system also has air channels between the “tiny mattresses”, which creates an efficient cooling effect. This gives the SleepOvation an advantage over memory foam, a mattress type often recommended for back pain.

Whether you have a solid platform, solid base, adjustable frame, or box spring bed frame, the SleepOvation is compatible. Just remember to use a solid board over box springs. As a mattress in a box, SleepOvation is easy to set up, too. Once you have it in your bedroom, unpack, unroll, and let it expand into place.

Who Shouldn’t Use SleepOvation?

As the SleepOvation is designed for spinal support, stomach sleepers may find it too uncomfortable. If you have back pain from a medically-diagnosed condition, always consult your healthcare professionals before changing your mattress.

SleepOvation Ranking: 4.6/5

Size - 4.6/5

From Twin to Cal King, SleepOvation comes in all standard sizes and is 12 inches thick.

Durability - 4.6/5

With high-density foam and carbon steel springs, SleepOvation mattresses are quite durable. Their 10-year warranty suggests you can expect many years of optimal back support.

Comfort - 4.9/5

SleepOvation is designed to bring comfort to those with back pain by supporting each spinal bone individually.

Price - 4.4/5

SleepOvation has a higher price range than average because of its unusual design. The Twin mattress costs $1,899, while the largest model, the Cal King, has a standard price of $2,599. You can access a payment plan with Klarna if you don’t have the money upfront.

Summary

If you’re looking for back pain relief, SleepOvation has your back. With individual support for each bone in your spinal column, and enough firmness to hold you up through the night, many customers find significant benefits after making the switch.

8. Eco Terra - Best Medium-Firm Mattress - Ranking 4.6/5

Pros

Natural, organic mattress brand suitable for people with allergies.

More affordable than other organic mattresses.

Highly supportive medium-firm option.

Cons

The combination of latex and coils transfer motion, so you will feel it more if your partner moves.

Who Should Try Eco Terra?

Eco Terra offers a high-quality medium-firm mattress for customers on a budget. With medium and medium-firm options, you can enjoy the balance of a comfort layer that gives pressure relief, and firm coils to keep your spine aligned. Each coil in the support core is separately wrapped in fabric, so they support your natural curves instead of uniformly responding to your weight.

The medium-firm option is recommended for stomach sleepers. This position requires more hip and abdominal support to prevent back pain from sinking into the bed. Back and side sleepers with larger body weights can benefit from this level of firmness, but lighter customers may prefer the medium variation.

Eco Terra’s main selling point is its use of organic materials. Its mattress cover is made of breathable organic cotton, while a comfortable layer of wool brings resistance to fire, mold, and dust mites. Underneath, Talalay latex cradles the body without being too soft or firm.

Even its springs are eco-friendly, as they are made from upcycled steel. Springs allow for more freedom of movement than what you can expect with an all-foam mattress. They do create more motion transfer between you and your partner, but the buoyant feeling is more comfortable for many people.

If you have chemical sensitivities, Eco Terra is right for you. Although you may notice a mild scent when you first set up your mattress, this quickly fades. Zero synthetic foams or chemicals are used to make Eco Terra mattresses, so VOCs from materials are not an issue.

Who Shouldn’t Use Eco Terra?

Eco Terra uses organic wool in one of its layers. You may be uncomfortable with this if you are strictly vegan, but PlushBeds sells alternatives using plant-based fibers.

Eco Terra Ranking: 4.6/5

Size - 4.7/5

Eco Terra is available in the six standard sizes of Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, and Cal King. All are a comfortable 11 inches thick.

Durability - 4.7/5

Eco Terra’s confidence in their mattress durability is quite high, with a 15-year warranty.

Comfort - 4.4/6

There are only two levels of firmness available when purchasing an Eco Terra mattress: medium, and medium-firm. People who prefer firm or soft mattresses may not find this comfortable. In addition, the combination of coils and latex can transfer motion more readily than other material types.

Price - 4.9/5

The smallest Eco Terra mattress size, Twin, costs only $999. For a high-quality organic mattress, this may be half of the expected price. The largest sizes, King and Cal King, cost $1,599.

Summary

The Eco Terra is not only one of the best value mattresses, but it’s also the best medium-firm option. This level of firmness and Eco Terra’s unique design make it suitable for most people, including stomach sleepers and combination sleepers.

What Are the Types of Mattresses?

There are several types of mattresses, with different materials to support different needs and budgets:

Hybrid.

Memory foam.

Latex.

Air.

Innerspring.

Box.

Hybrid

There are several different types of hybrid mattresses, as the term means a combination of innerspring mattresses and comfort layers such as latex or memory foam. Common innerspring types include pocketed coil support, continuous wire, or Bonnell.

Comfort layers include fiber, microcoil, latex, poly foam, memory foam, or a combination of these. They are designed for both support and pressure relief.

While hybrid mattresses are some of the most expensive models, costing up to $2,000 for a queen-size, they do have some advantages. Air travels easily through the springs, removing excess heat for hot sleepers.

The springs also provide bounce, which many couples prefer for intimacy, and make changing positions easier. However, motion transfer can be an issue if your partner tosses and turns in their sleep.

Memory Foam

Memory foam mattresses are made for pressure relief. Their material, viscoelastic foam, was originally designed by NASA for aircraft seats. Most consist of a memory foam layer over polyfoam. Other materials, such as latex, can be included to make it more durable.

The advantage of memory foam mattresses is that their cradling properties prevent excessive weight from being placed on pressure points created by your chosen sleeping position. Many also find the sensation to be comforting. However, it may be unsuitable for hot sleepers, so some add in cooling gels or other materials. They can be high in VOCs too.

The more advanced level of technology used in memory foam mattress brands makes them more expensive. Some mattresses with memory foam as their main feature can cost up to $2,500.

Latex

If you’re looking for a more natural alternative, latex mattresses may be the best option for you. Latex, which comes from rubber tree sap, can be made into a comfortable, dense foam. It has more durability than synthetic foams, and does not trap body heat in the same way that memory foam does.

Latex provides a great deal of support, making it a suitable choice in cases of back pain. However, it is more bouncy than memory foam, which could be an advantage if you prefer a springy sensation over the cradling effect.

The other advantage of latex mattresses is that they last longer, as other materials are more prone to sagging. This also makes it more suitable for customers with larger body sizes. On average, the life expectancy of a latex mattress is 7.5–8.5 years, while others, such as memory foam, may last six to seven years.

Many latex-based mattresses are certified organic. With growing concern over environmental toxins and how they may affect human and planetary health, an increasing number of customers are seeking as natural alternatives as possible. This far more “green” mattress choice may not contribute to plastics pollution or VOC emissions like standard materials.

Air

Air mattresses vary wildly in quality, from a cheap mattress in a box for camping to luxury products. However, they generally boast a lower price range thanks to the lower material costs. Using an air mattress requires more setup time than other types, as you have to inflate them and then maintain your desired firmness.

This point, the ability to control whether you have a firm mattress or a plush, soft bed, is the main advantage of choosing an air mattress. Additionally, air mattresses don’t sag over years of use, so you can expect to keep one for up to 15 years. They do deflate, but this can be easily reversed by inflating them again.

The main disadvantage of air mattresses is that they can leak, and holes may be difficult to find. Air pumps can also break, but if you need an external pump, replacements are available for less than $20.

Innerspring

Innerspring mattresses have metal coils, or springs, that make up the bulk of their support core. Their comfort layer is generally thin, with less than two inches of soft material. When this layer is thicker, it’s usually categorized as a hybrid mattress.

The innerspring mattress has been around for 150 years, and has been a popular style ever since. Not only are they cheaper to manufacture, but children (and adults) love them for their bounce. If you enjoyed jumping on the bed as a child, you most likely had an innerspring mattress.

Metal coils have space between them, too, which creates a cost-effective temperature control system for hot sleepers and humid climates. They also give you a flat, even surface, which many people find more comfortable. Additionally, the support from metal springs is preferable for those who weigh over 230 pounds.

Innerspring mattresses are not recommended for light sleepers who may wake up when their partner moves in bed. Their average lifespan is a little lower, too, at five to six years. They can sag over time in the areas where you sleep.

Box

Box mattresses, or box springs, are a type of foundation designed for impact absorption. They improve temperature regulation by boosting airflow, and help to raise your mattress.

Box springs were more common in the past when mattress toppers were thinner and often of the innerspring variety. Thicker, modern mattresses do not need a box spring underneath, and certain types, such as memory foam and latex, can be incompatible with them.

If your bed frame is made of traditional metal rails, or your brand of mattress (which will often be an older innerspring model) recommends it, box springs are best for you.

How We Chose the Best Mattresses

Finding the best mattress means looking at material quality, product range, and value for money.

Quality

A quality mattress will last for many years, with foam layers, springs, and other components able to maintain integrity and support you without sagging.

Some of the best memory foam mattress brands, for example, are infused with copper or activated charcoal to prevent bacterial growth and odor accumulation. Talalay latex, as seen in the Nolah mattresses, provides better pressure relief, integrity, and temperature control.

For many customers, organic certification is an essential aspect of quality, too. We found two brands that feature organic mattresses, which are free of synthetic chemicals such as VOCs. Many that are not organic have Certi-PUR certification, which requires low VOC emissions.

As for mattress foundations, DreamCloud shows outstanding quality with its spruce frame and slats. Its design intends to provide edge support and prevent sagging over time by distributing your weight more evenly.

Comfort

Comfort is a little more subjective than other factors, but there are several aspects we prioritized. Some of the best brands we chose provide the same or similar products in different levels of foam firmness. Our winner, Layla, even includes one softer side at 4/10 on the firmness scale, and a 7/10 side if you want a firmer mattress.

Another factor in comfort is pressure relief. Mattresses often use targeted support to relieve pressure where you need it most, particularly in the lower back region. Many customers prefer the medium firm options, as they balance softness with enough support.

Side sleepers may choose mattresses with a soft upper layer and more firmness in the deeper layers, as this conforms to shoulder and hip shape without sinking. Stomach sleepers need a medium firm or firm mattress, as the abdomen and hips require more support.

An increasingly popular feature of quality mattress brands is temperature control. Copper or charcoal infusions, as well as airfoam and springs, help to dissipate body heat and keep hot sleepers comfortable. Copper and charcoal also remove odors, which is important if you sweat at night.

Variety

Another key factor we looked at is the product range. The best mattress brands feature multiple options for foam firmness, material type, and size.

Of the brands we reviewed here, the most outstanding in terms of variety is PlushBeds. Not only are there several varieties for adults and children, but sofa beds and mattresses designed to fit RVs are on sale too.

Price

While price shouldn’t be the only factor in choosing a new mattress, it’s certainly essential as you are likely to be on a budget. Some hybrid and memory foam mattress brands can reach up to $3,500 or more, for example, so we chose brands with considerably more affordable options.

Guarantee

Sometimes, our expectations for a product don’t match how they really turn out, especially if you’re buying a mattress online. This is why we prioritized brands with solid guarantee policies, especially as an unsuitable mattress may worsen issues such as back pain.

Picking the Best Mattress for You

Choosing the best mattress is a highly subjective, individualized process. Comfort looks different for everyone, and varying health concerns mean that the "best" for you will differ from the next person.

Firmness

Some people prefer the support of a firm mattress, while others can only sleep comfortably on a softer mattress. It's not always something you can get used to, so some brands even offer dual adjustability so couples can set each side to their preferred level of mattress firmness.

Type

Comfort often depends on the type of materials used. If you sleep in the same position, you may prefer the feeling of memory foam and how it conforms to your body shape. If you sleep hot, a cooling mattress could be best. Alternatively, perhaps you enjoy the feeling of an air or hybrid mattress.

Sleeping Habits

Your sleeping habits can change how different mattress materials and levels of firmness feel. For example, a very firm mattress can cause shoulder discomfort in side sleepers, while very soft material may cause back pain from providing insufficient support to back sleepers.

On the other hand, side sleepers may prefer memory foam mattresses, as they can support your shoulders without squishing them.

Health Concerns

Certain health concerns you have can affect your sleeping position and needs. For example, women experiencing menopause-induced hot flashes and night sweats may benefit from cooling mattresses. If you are concerned about environmental toxins such as volatile organic compounds (VOCs), an organic mattress may be your first choice.

Some people are back sleepers due to lower back pain, nasal congestion, neck pain, or concerns about developing wrinkles. In any case, you need a mattress that will provide the correct support. Nasal congestion is best relieved with some head elevation, for example, while memory foam can provide additional support for neck or back issues.

Certain conditions benefit from, or even require, side sleeping. Sleeping on your side can reduce or prevent the airway obstruction that leads to snoring, and give pressure relief in cases of back pain or digestive issues. Recent research even shows that side sleepers' brains detoxify waste products faster than back or stomach sleepers, which may protect your brain in the long term [1].

Pregnant women are also advised to sleep on their sides, as it provides pressure relief to the heart, the vein that returns blood from your legs, and the baby's blood supply.

Budget

As the price range of mattress brands can surpass $1,000, or even $2,000, finding an affordable mattress can feel overwhelming. This is why we've chosen some of the best value products, so you can find a quality mattress without burning a hole in your pocket.

Guarantee and Refunds

Sometimes, even a luxury mattress can turn out to be unsuitable for your unique needs, or the product delivered to you may be faulty. Look out for a lengthy money-back guarantee and broad refund policy, as issues including back pain can take months to develop. The best brands will have a lifetime warranty too, because a quality mattress should be expected to last for years.

Shipping and Delivery

If you need a new mattress as soon as possible, fast delivery and shipping times can make all the difference. As mattresses are large items, it's also important to look for cost-effective shipping rates, as delivery can add hundreds of dollars to the true price.

Common FAQs

When choosing a mattress, what are the most important things to know?

Who Is the Best Mattress Brand?

Overall, the best mattress brand we could find is Layla. Its copper-infused foam and two levels of firmness make it a winner in both comfort and health.

What Is the Most Comfortable Brand of Mattress?

The best mattress for comfort varies between individuals because of our unique needs and preferences. However, the Nolah brand stands out thanks to its AirFoam technology. Its organic latex mattress gives the same support without sinking, and pressure relief where you need it.

Which Mattress Is Best for Back Pain?

SleepOvation is the best mattress for back pain. The individual support it provides for each spinal bone removes the pressure that standard mattresses place on your back, so you can truly rest and recover at the end of a long day.

What Mattresses Are Best for Side Sleepers?

The best mattress for side sleepers are medium, or medium-firm with a soft upper layer that conforms to the shape of your shoulders and hips. One example of this is the Nolah, which features at least two inches of AirFoam over firmer deep layers.

How Long Do Mattresses Usually Last?

In general, mattresses last for six to seven years. Latex mattresses may last a year or two longer, while air mattresses can be maintained for up to 15 years. Diamond Mattress’ products are intended to last even longer, with a 20-year lifetime warranty.

How Do I Know the Right Mattress Size?

You will find the length, width, and thickness of each mattress on their product information pages. They will generally be measured in inches for the American market.

How Do I Know the Right Mattress Firmness?

You should be able to find the level of mattress firmness on the product description page if you are shopping online. If you are unsure of what to compare this rating to, try to find the rating of your current mattress, or try mattresses in a physical store and take note of their foam firmness.

What Mattresses Get the Best Reviews?

The mattress brands we have reviewed here are typically highly rated on other websites. For example, the Diamond Intention enjoys a 4.9/5 star rating on its official site. The Layla mattresses frequently receive five-star reviews, too.

Ranking Methodology Explained

How do we compare the best mattresses to each other? Their size, durability, comfort, and price range all matter.

Size

The best mattress size varies by your bedroom size, sleeping position, and whether you're buying it for yourself or as a couple. We chose mattresses with a range of sizes that provide ample room to move around. Additionally, all products here are at least 10 inches thick, which is suitable for all body shapes and sizes.

Durability

A mattress is an investment with prices typically reaching into the thousands, and buying a new one can be time-consuming. Our top picks are durable products that can be almost guaranteed to last you years, without losing their integrity or softness.

Comfort

With most adults needing seven to nine hours of sleep per night, comfort is king so you can enjoy deep, restorative sleep [2]. The right support helps to prevent and relieve shoulder, hip, and back pain, too.

Price

We know that mattresses can be very expensive, so our top picks all feature options that have a reasonable price range without sacrificing quality. Some products sold by these brands surpass $3,000, but they were not highlighted in our review.

Conclusion: What are the Best Mattresses Available in 2022?

The best mattresses of 2022 balance supportive softness with the firmness required to keep your spine and hips in alignment. They have a range of firmness levels, accommodating different needs.

Even better, they feature materials that maximize airflow, draw out excess moisture, and even keep your bed and skin clear of harmful bacteria and mold. Some go the extra mile with organic certification or designs that support your natural curves.

Overall, our winner is the Layla, including both the hybrid and memory foam mattress. With soft and medium-firm options on each side, and copper to improve air flow and remove bacteria, you can enjoy years of comfort.

References: