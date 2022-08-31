What Is Major Medical Insurance

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WFTS.

We're all optimists at heart.

This is not a bad thing! But it tends to make us ill-equipped to plan for catastrophe or even inconvenience because we expect things to go as planned.

But deep down, we know better.

We know life challenges us. And we know bad things can happen, even if we can't predict when these events will hit. We have a blind spot when it comes to personal calamity.

It isn't because we're dumb or unprepared.

It's because we're not magic. We can't see into the future. So it's difficult to imagine things differently than how they are right now.

To help us survive the "it won't happen to me" mentality, we have something called insurance.

We regularly pay into a program that covers our costs and keeps us from going broke when the unthinkable does happen (and statistically speaking, something will happen).

These days we have insurance available for just about everything we own.

We can insure:

our phones

our cars

our pets

even a winning smile (although probably only if we're a celebrity)

And many of us do. Well, the phones, cars, and pets, anyway. But around 26 million of us don't get insurance for the most personal of possessions — our health.

Health insurance isn't the most trendy topic. Most of us put off thinking about insurance until we absolutely must address it. We may feel stuck between paying monthly rates we can't afford or paying for a future disaster that we can afford even less.

How did we get to this point? And what are the best choices for us now?

Let's start with a little history.

Health insurance coverage, as we know it today, started with one hospital and one group of workers. In 1929, the idea of preventative care hadn't quite caught on yet, and officials at Baylor University were looking for a way to alleviate the high cost of medical bills when people finally did seek treatment. Recent advancements in medicine and what we understood about not only how people got sick but how they got better have introduced a significant spike in the cost of health care.

Outcomes were better, to be sure. But it came at a cost that few could afford.

The idea was introduced to have people pay a small amount of money per month, every month, to the hospital at Baylor — and when these early adopters of health insurance sought treatment at the hospital, their costs were covered.

Today we would probably refer to this as a "pre-pay" system rather than true health coverage, but the idea was the same. Pay a little bit on a regular basis, so if you end up needing treatment, you don't have to pay a whole lot at once. The idea was floated to a group of Dallas public school teachers, and they bought in.

Blue Cross was born.

While Blue Cross quickly became available in multiple states, it was still a hospital-based program, and it didn't see the rates of enrollment we're more accustomed to in the last few decades. Spending money on something you might need still hadn't quite caught on, and the concept of preventative care was still gaining steam.

Several factors steered health insurance toward what we are more familiar with today—including unions, government policy, and a World War—and now it's not just hospital care that falls under the purview of health insurance coverage. Today we have a dizzying array of coverage options for just about every malady conceivable. We have broad, all-inclusive coverage from HMOs and government plans and niche "carve-outs" for specific needs like mental health.

Depending on our situation, there are several methods most Americans have available today for enrolling in healthcare insurance.

For those in the lower income brackets, we have federally subsidized and state-run programs called Medicaid. Depending on where you live, Medicaid may have a few programs available (like CHIP — the Children's Health Insurance Program). Currently, more than 80 million Americans receive medical benefits through these programs.

Medicare, by contrast, has an age qualification.

Most U.S. citizens over the age of 65 qualify for Medicare. While the basic program for hospital care is free, many people opt to pay for additional coverage like Medicare Parts B, C, or D. They may also qualify for additional coverage based on income considerations. There are currently north of 60 million people covered by Medicare.

Non-government coverage, also referred to as "private" insurance, has two main flavors—insurance you get through your employer or insurance you pay for entirely on your own. Employer-based insurance holds the largest share of insured Americans, with about 150 million of us receiving coverage that way. About 30 million of us can afford health insurance without government or employer assistance.

Finally, and most recently, we have what is commonly called Obamacare.

This is the insurance program created by the Affordable Care Act. It's known more officially as the Health Insurance Marketplace or Healthcare Exchange. The government partially subsidizes this hybrid model of insurance, so while it's not free, rates are lower than past individual private insurance offerings.

Rates are competitive and vary by state and by income. It works best for individuals and families who don't qualify for other government programs but aren't receiving discounted benefits through an employer. Enrollment is currently at 15 million Americans and rising.

There are options.

We know that preventative care can help us avoid costly medical bills down the road. Even if there's nothing acutely wrong with us, going to the doctor for a check-up is not only considered normal today but a capital idea. Yet we balk at paying into a program that covers this expense.

Why should we spend money every month when we only see the doctor once or twice a year?

Let's jump back to that endearing optimism but couple it with ever-increasing treatment costs.

These costs can be a deciding factor for many of us. While some trends in the industry seem to be moving in the right direction, health care coverage can be expensive. However, one thing that is promising these days is the increase in choices.

All we're missing is someone to guide us through our choices, so we can pick the plan that's best for us.

While historically speaking, it's a fairly recent attitude, most of us today know the benefit of regular medical care. We also know the benefit of coverage for those moments in life where things don't go as planned.

We need insurance. Because we are not magic.