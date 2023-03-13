What is Intelius and How Can It Help You Find Information

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS.

In order to acquire knowledge and make better choices in either personal or professional life, are you seeking a strong tool? Intelius is the only option!

Access to a multitude of data about people and companies, including their contact details, work histories, criminal histories, and financial histories, is made possible by this cutting-edge platform.

Intelius is the go-to source for thorough, trustworthy data, whether you're trying to get in touch with a long-lost family, check out a possible employee, or are just curious. We'll go into Intelius's features, functionality, and potential uses for you in this blog article.

Be ready to use Intelius to unleash the power of information!

What is Intelius?

Intelius is a comprehensive web service that provides access to both public data check and user search information.

The website offers a lot of data about people, including contact details, criminal histories, work histories, and more.

Intelius is a helpful tool for a variety of people, including those who want to get in touch with missing relatives or friends, examine the backgrounds of prospective workers, or just confirm the identity of an unpleasant caller.

Originating from the now-defunct private search engine Infospace, Intelius is a privately owned search engine that was founded in 2003 in Seattle, Washington.

Later, the business bought a number of additional background check firms, including Bothell, Family Builder, and Classmates.com. It’s largely regarded as being among the best current internet background check service providers.

The platform collects data from a range of sources, such as public documents, social networks, and other internet databases, using advanced technology and data processing methodologies.

Intelius is a well-liked option for those who require trustworthy and current information due to its user-friendly layout and intuitive search capability, which gives consumers rapid and accurate results.

Intelius may assist you in finding the data you need to stay updated about individuals in your life and make wise choices, whether you're a person or a corporation.

Let's dig in and learn all there is to know about Intelius!

Via Intelius, you may have access to contact details, criminal and arrest histories, assets, bankruptcy details, licenses, social media accounts, location details, and other public documents.

How Does Intelius Work?

Intelius gathers and analyzes data from a number of sources, such as public documents, social networks, and other internet databases, by using cutting-edge technologies and data science.

The technology then integrates this data into a thorough database that users may access through a straightforward and user-friendly search interface.

Users of Intelius may search for someone by entering their names, phone numbers, or addresses, and the platform will then provide a list of possible matches.

Afterward, users may read each person's comprehensive profile, which might contain contact details, criminal histories, work histories, educational backgrounds, and more.

Intelius provides a number of services in addition to basic search capabilities that are aimed at making it easier for users to discover the information they need. Among other things, these firms include background checks, identification authentication, and reverse phone lookups.

All things considered, Intelius offers a strong and simple-to-use platform for consumers and companies wishing to obtain public information or people's search information.

Its advanced technology and extensive information make it a reliable source for individuals trying to keep updated about people in their life and make educated judgments.

What Does Intelius Do?

An extensive online platform called Intelius provides a number of services intended to make it easier for people and organizations to obtain public data and information on people. Some of Intelius' key tasks are listed below:

People search : Intelius offers a list of prospective matches with full profiles that contain contact information, criminal histories, career histories, education, and more once a user searches for someone using their name, phone number, or address.

Intelius offers a list of prospective matches with full profiles that contain contact information, criminal histories, career histories, education, and more once a user searches for someone using their name, phone number, or address. Background checks : With the use of Intelius's background check services, people and organizations may confirm details about possible coworkers, renters, or companions, including criminal histories, educational backgrounds, job histories, and more.

With the use of Intelius's background check services, people and organizations may confirm details about possible coworkers, renters, or companions, including criminal histories, educational backgrounds, job histories, and more. Identity verification : While doing online payments or responding to shady phone calls or emails, consumers may authenticate the identity of the people they’re interacting with thanks to Intelius' identity verification services.

While doing online payments or responding to shady phone calls or emails, consumers may authenticate the identity of the people they’re interacting with thanks to Intelius' identity verification services. Reverse phone lookup : Users may find out who owns a phone number by using Intelius' reverse phone search service , which also gives consumers access to details like the person's address and criminal record.

Users may find out who owns a phone number by using Intelius' , which also gives consumers access to details like the person's address and criminal record. Public record searches: Users may get vital information on people or companies via Intelius, which offers access to a variety of public data like court documents, property records, or other government papers.

What is Intelius? – FAQs

Is Intelius Legitimate?

What is Intelius' legitimacy? It’s a legitimate company that has been around for over 15 years and serves its clients' informational needs. It’s often regarded as one of the best solutions for doing background checks.

Is There a Fee for Using Intelius?

Yeah, utilizing Intelius does cost money. Despite the fact that the site provides some basic search functions without charge, accessing comprehensive profiles and other premium services usually needs payment.

Depending on the usage type and frequency, Intelius provides a range of price alternatives. Users may subscribe to access limitless reports for a certain amount of time or purchase just a single analysis for a one-time price, for instance.

How Do I Get Intelius for Free?

Despite the fact that Intelius provides some basic search functions without charge, accessing comprehensive profiles and other premium services usually entails making a purchase.

Yet, using a trial offer or discount coupon is one method you may be able to purchase Intelius for nothing. On occasion, Intelius may provide free trials or discount coupons that grant access to premium services for a brief period of time or at a reduced price.

Bottom Line – What is Intelius?

In summary, what is Intelius? This app is a helpful tool if you need quick and precise information about someone, such as a prospective partner, housemate, or someone you often engage with. Both clients who need sporadic database access and frequent users may choose from a range of options offered by the company.

It is an app that provides quick and precise information about people. Intelius can provide you with some peace of mind while also assisting you in finding what you're searching for fast and affordably.

Still not sure about it? Read this Intelius review to find more information on this people search site.

Related Articles