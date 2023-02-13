Background Check Texas: Criminal Background Check TX 2023

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS.

Are you looking for information about how you can perform background checks in the state of Texas? You've just lucked out because you've found the internet's most in-depth tutorial on conducting a background check in the great state of Texas.

We'll not only explain how to do a background check in Texas, but also point you in the direction of the top background check services in the state. Remember that it's not as simple as it sounds to obtain copies of public documents in the Lone Star State.

Although they are open to the public, discovering specific information about an individual requires searching through vast amounts of data and paperwork. So, if you need fast access to reliable data, go no further than the background check services in Texas that we suggest.

5 Best Background Check Texas Services

Truthfinder – Best Overall for Background Check Texas

– Best Overall for Background Check Texas Intelius – Best for Accuracy

– Best for Accuracy Instant Checkmate – Best for Speed

– Best for Speed Spokeo – Best for TX Reverse Email Lookup

– Best for TX Reverse Email Lookup US Search – Best for API Integration

What is a Background Check Texas?

It's time for a Texas background check. When doing so, an individual's complete public record history in the state and all other states is thoroughly analyzed. A person's name, mobile number, or email address can all be used to access their public records and learn more about them.

A Texas background check can uncover a wealth of information, including personal details, work and school background, family and friends, past addresses, prospective sex offenders, court cases, social media profiles, and even real estate.

Gathering the necessary material to conduct a Texas background check manually can be a long shot. It's best to use a background check service in Texas for reliable information about a potential employee or tenant.

When you use the background check Texas services, they will search through their massive database of state and federal records for any pertinent information based on the personal details you submit. Then, they will put everything together in an easily digestible background information check summary report.

In a typical Texas background check report, you might find:

Liens

Updated Photos

Gun permits if any

Aliases

Financial records including filed bankruptcies

Person’s Educational history

Social network records

Person complete name

Birthdate and Age

Detailed Financial assets

Professional permits

Person’s work history

Data from Civil courts

Documented felony and arrest records

How to Run a Texas Background Check?

Doing a Texas background check can be both a difficult and an easy process. The tedious alternative is to manually contact the appropriate government agencies, submit requests for public records, and then sift through the documents in search of the information needed for the background check.

Using a people search service like TruthFinder to conduct a Texas background check is the simplest option. Just enter the person's name, city, and phone number to do a background check in the state. Additionally, reverse email lookup services can help you find someone by their email address.

The Texas background check site will search its database once you've entered all the basic information you have about a person. The procedure may only take a few minutes, however if it takes a bit longer than that, you may rest assured that a wealth of genuine information from the background check Texas way is on the loop.

How Can I Access Public Records in Texas?

The Freedom of Information Act ensures that anybody who has a legitimate need to do so may request and get access to appropriate government records.

Due to the fact that the procedures for a Texas background check vary from region to region, it is important to look into the applicable laws before submitting a request for documents.

In order to carry out a Texas background check, some public documents can be obtained online, while others can only be obtained by submitting a paper form. All required documentation can be mailed, faxed, or emailed to the appropriate repository.

Expect some rule-bending because the procedures for collecting records from one entity may differ from those of another.

The following items are typical in a request for public records:

Details for getting in touch

Contact info

Date you require the docs

Owner of document

Details of the Document

The selected delivery method, mail or email

Texas Background Check Laws – TX Public Records

Texas does not have any laws that stop employers from conducting a background check on a candidate's criminal history when making hiring decisions, but federal fair hiring regulations still apply to a Texas background check.

Employers in Texas must provide candidates written notice and obtain written consent before conducting a criminal background Texas check exercise.

Any adverse action (such as withdrawing a job offer) based on the findings of even a criminal background check Texas report must be preceded by the sending of a pre-adverse action notification to the applicant and the passage of five business days.

In 2021 and beyond, government agencies and federal contractors in Texas will be prohibited by ban-the-box restrictions from inquiring about a candidate's criminal history before making a conditional employment offer, unless the post in question involves state security and sensitive information. A background check Texas procedure will only be allowed after a conditional employment offer has been made.

Texas background check restrictions prohibit government agencies, federal agencies and federal contractors from inquiring into a candidate's criminal record prior to extending a conditional employment offer, except if the post is covered by another statute demanding early screening.

Many Texas municipalities, just like you will see from the list of county links below, have passed their own versions of "ban the box" legislation.

Employers in Texas must follow the regulations of the city and county in which their headquarters are located as well as the city and county where the applicant resides when conducting a Texas background check.

To avoid legal trouble, firms should always exercise a degree of caution and adhere to the strictest Texas background check regulations possible.

Ban the Box – Background Check Texas Law

The Texas state does not have any "ban the box" laws in place at this time. Fair chance recruiting legislation in many Texas jurisdictions, however, may impact an employer's utilization of a Texas government criminal background check.

The cities of San Antonio and Dallas, as well as Travis County and the state of Texas, have all approved rules prohibiting the use of background check Texas service providers when filling municipal and county positions, respectively. The city council of Austin recently passed an ordinance prohibiting the use of prescreened applicants in local government and commercial industry in Texas.

In Texas, employers in Austin who have 15 or more employees are not allowed to conduct a criminal background check Texas procedure as part of the hiring process. In addition, the background check Texas process can't begin until the candidate has been extended a conditional job offer pending the outcome of the investigation.

There is a $500 fine for each time this rule is broken.

What Does the Texas Public Records Law Say?

According to the Freedom of Information Act, any resident of Texas may request access to the state's public records. You will either receive the records physically within ten days, or you will receive formal notice of an anticipated period of availability.

If the government body rules against you, you can file an official appeal with the attorney general. This bodes well, as it suggests requests for public records won't be arbitrarily denied.

The process of getting the files is prolonged because the State Attorney of Texas has the final authority on the decision to release the information. The time limit for a reply from the attorney general upon denial is 45 days. You can't file for an appeal in Texas, but you can file a lawsuit to get ahold of the records.

There are a number of loopholes in the Texas Public Records Act. Judiciary records are not publicly available, but records from federal and state authorities are.

Due to security concerns, you may be prohibited access to documents involving private information, personnel files, audits, privacy invasions, victims of crime or abuse, and some components of law enforcement processes.

Texas has a $0.10 per-page copying fee. If a search is performed in reference to your enquiry, you may be charged $15.00 per hour.

If you need records from many agencies, you may have to pay more. If a worker has to redact sensitive material, that time can be billed as extra work.

If you want further information, you can check out Texas.gov.

How Far Back Does a Background Check Go in Texas?

The extent to which a CRA can look into your background when conducting a Texas background check depends on the time allotted and the specifics of the inquiry they do. The standard in Texas for background checks relating to employment is seven years, although felony convictions may remain on record indefinitely.

There is a seven-year limit on how long lawsuits, court judgements and tax liens can remain on a consumer's credit record. The bankruptcy records can be traced back as far as ten years.

In the state of Texas, businesses that send employees into clients' residences for deliveries or maintenance must check candidates' criminal records going back ten years for misdemeanor charges and twenty years for felony charges.

A longer look-back time for non-criminal records may be granted if the position being sought earns upwards of $75,000 per year. In this case, investigations may extend all the way back to the applicant's eighteenth birthday.

In Texas, MVRs are typically reported over the preceding three years.

If an employer conducts a criminal background check alone (as opposed to via a CRA), then they are not limited to a seven-year period.

Finally, any background checks on former employees and students are not barred by time limits in Texas.

What Can You Find With a Background Check Texas?

A background check Texas procedure provides a surprising amount of information about an individual. With just one report from a reputable people search service provider such as Intelius or TruthFinder, you can learn about a person’s background including what they didn’t want you to know thus averting a lot of unexpected risks for you.

Personal Information

At the outset of every Texas background check is identifying information about the subject, so you can be sure you have the right individual. Age, date of birth, name, aliases, and photos may all be included.

Jobs and Education

The second level of data that may be available to you is related to the person's education and professional background, including their high school, college, and employment history. Please be aware that unless your Texas background check service is FCRA (Fair Credit Reporting Act) compliant, you cannot utilize this data for the purpose of screening potential employees or tenants.

Possible Relatives and Associates

In this part, you can find names and contact information for people who might be related to the person you're researching. When researching a family member, you can come across your background check Texas report.

TX Contact Information

A background check Texas report might also provide contact information like email addresses and phone numbers to help in the investigation process. If you're a business owner in Texas, this section of the report will be especially helpful.

TX Criminal Records

When performing a Texas background check, all public data from the police and courts must be utilized to access any information on criminal or arrest history. If the person was tried in court, details such as the case number and the name of the court where the trial took place would be available on the background check Texas report.

TX Property Information

If you're seeking to background check Texas service in order to assess an individual's fiscal health, this section can be quite helpful. Information such as current addresses, tax records, sales prices, property values, land prices, mortgage amounts, car titles, VINs, and more may be accessible.

Included here are any websites that might provide information about the individual you're trying to find. If there are any, you can locate their online personas through their social media profiles, articles in the press, individual websites, and blogs.

How Long Does a Background Check Take In Texas?

You can get different results depending on how you conduct your paid or free background check Texas procedure. With a reliable people search service like Truthfinder, it only takes a few minutes to do one background check report. This means you may easily perform a large number of tests and get thorough findings.

On the other side, a manual background check in TX can add an additional 1–3 working days to the process. In particular, whenever it comes to thorough tenant and employee background checks.

5 Best Services for Background Check Texas

Having learned how simple it is to use TX vetting services, we will now examine the five best providers in greater detail. In order to distinguish between these services, we will briefly discuss their key features.

When conducting a background check in Texas, you'll also learn which persons’ search site is ideal under specific circumstances.

TruthFinder – Best Overall for Background Check Texas

When it comes to seeking paid for or free background check Texas service providers, TruthFinder ranks near the top. Searches may be conducted quickly and easily with just a name, phone number, or email address thanks to the website's intuitive design. It can produce a substantial amount of reliable information about a specific person because it has access to one of the most comprehensive Texas public record databases.

You can locate information that isn't publicly available anywhere else online by using TruthFinder's Texas background check services including its deep web monitoring tool. TruthFinder costs $28.05 per month or $46 for a full year of access. Find out why we recommend Truthfinder over all other subscription based or free background check Texas services by reading our comprehensive review.

Intelius – Best Texas Background Check Service for Accuracy

When it comes to doing a paid for or free background check Texas exercise, Intelius is just as reliable as TruthFinder. The most notable feature of this nationwide persons search service is the reliability of its results. It's very identical to TruthFinder in function, and its database of over 20 billion public documents gives you access to a treasure trove of information on virtually anyone in Texas.

Intelius' monthly plan is $24.86 per month, which is less than TruthFinder's $29.94. If you sign up for the 2-month plan, you'll have to fork over $42.25. Overall, the service is very similar to TruthFinder, but without the dark web surveillance tool, it is priced slightly lower. If you're looking for a Texas background check service, be sure to read this Intelius review.

Instant Checkmate – Best TX Background Check Service for Speed

Instant Checkmate could be your best option if you need fast results from a background check Texas procedure. If you place a premium on speed and ease, this background check provider is an excellent option because it provides instant results and even has a mobile app. An uncommon quality among Texas background check providers.

Instant Checkmate employs a comprehensive repository of public documents to produce reliable information on a person's history. The monthly subscription for this service is relatively expensive, at $34.78. They only provide a 3-month subscription for $83.47, with no 2-month option. Instant Checkmate values privacy just as much as speed, and we take great care to protect your personal data. To learn more, please refer to our evaluation of background check Texas app, Instant Checkmate.

Spokeo – Best Texas Background Check Service for Reverse Email Lookup

With a reverse email lookup, you may do an individual identity verification using only the person's email address. Spokeo, which happens to be the top email lookup background check service, is a terrific option for you if you're based in Texas and need to obtain a background check Texas lead generation or company research report.

Spokeo is one of the most effective methods for conducting a background check in Texas because it allows users to conduct a search by phone number, physical address and name. At only $19.99 per month, it also has a relatively modest subscription price. The service's 3-month subscription costs $44.85, ranking it among the cheapest options in Texas. If you want to know more, read our background check Texas Spokeo review.

US Search – Best Texas Background Check Service for API Integration

The quick start wizard in US Search makes doing background checks a breeze. Unlike many other services, you can get your money back if it doesn't meet your needs. Even if their website isn't as fancy as some others', if you're only looking for a simple paid for or free background check Texas reports, it can be all you need.

US Search also provides the option to conduct one background check in Texas for $3. The monthly plan is reasonably priced at $19.86 per month, making it a good option for those who need to do several searches or who need a plan for a longer period of time.

Texas Criminal Records – Background Check Texas

Texas maintains a complete record of all arrests, charges, and convictions for crimes of Class B misdemeanor or higher.

In addition, details about any interactions with the police that the person has had will be included.

The Texas Public Safety Department is responsible for maintaining all official criminal history records in the state.

What’s on a Texas Criminal Record?

A person's interactions with Texas law enforcement are recorded in one central location.

Statistics on arrests, convictions, and time spent in the state's nine correctional facilities are compiled from a variety of sources.

What you can expect to learn from your requested Texas criminal history file is as follows:

Fingerprint record

Past and present addresses

Previous arrest history records

Driver's license number

Crime suspect mugshots

Warrants both historical and current

The current status of sexual offenders

A person's date of birth or the year

Where Can I Find Texas Criminal Records?

You can access the criminal record through the Texas Department of Public Safety's Crime Records Division online portal.

Personal information including your name, email, phone number, and payment method will be required before you can proceed. In the absence of relevant documentation, no reimbursement will be made.

Restrictions and Limitations

The capacity of an employer to obtain or use an applicant's criminal record in determining employment decisions is limited by state and municipal regulations in every US jurisdiction. Yes, the state of Texas is included. Employers in Texas should be aware of these laws before conducting a paid for or free background check Texas exercise.

Arrest and Conviction Records

In contrast to the laws of many other states, Texas permits prospective employers to inquire about past arrests and convictions. One caveat is that it is illegal for potential employers to inquire about expunged or sealed convictions.

Employment background checks that include questions about prior offenses are a problem, according to human rights groups across the United States.

It has been argued that simply having an arrest record is insufficient grounds for disqualifying a job candidate; more inquiry is necessary.

In particular, businesses should look into whether or not an arrest led to formal charges and a conviction.

Texas Inmate Records – Background Check Texas

In 2017, there were a total of 1435,341 people incarcerated in Texas's 700 prisons and jails. This can complicate any attempt to track down an inmate's file.

Prisoner data in Texas is kept by the Department of Criminal Justice.

What’s on a Texas Inmate Record?

Each state has a unique policy regarding the release of information regarding their incarcerated citizens. Details such as the inmate's name and residence are typically supplied.

There are a few things you might find out about a prisoner if you do a public records search:

Height/weight.

Date of birth

Identifying information, including aliases.

Sentence summary.

Picture taken at the time of booking.

Allotted Location

DOC ID.

Where Can I Find Texas Inmate Records?

Access the Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) Inmate Information Search portal to obtain the incarcerated person's record.

To access an inmate's information, go to the aforementioned website and enter either their last name and first initial, their TDCJ (Texas Department of Criminal Justice) number, or their state identification (SID) number.

The gender and ethnicity of the person can be entered if you know them.

Texas Court Records – Background Check Texas

The legal system in Texas consists of several different courts, each having its own jurisdiction. Due to the complexities of courts, it may be challenging to track down necessary records.

The legal system in Texas is structured in a hierarchical manner, with each level addressing a specific type of case. The majority of these cases involve challenging a previous appellate decision.

By providing precedents for lesser courts to follow, The Texas Supreme Court benefits the entire Texas judicial system.

Appellate courts in a state hear and rule on cases from lower courts which have been challenged by the state's highest court.

The Probate Court hears and rules on cases involving the administration of deceased persons' estates, guardianship, wills, the competency of adults, and the determination of incompetent adults.

The Criminal Appeals Court is the proper venue for any appeals involving criminal law. In Texas, cases appealed from lower courts can go to one of the fourteen separate Courts of Appeals.

The trial or district courts of Texas hear issues involving family, criminal, juvenile and civil law. Within the Trial Court system, cases are decided by either a judge or a jury.

There must be a local courthouse and an assigned judge in each of Texas' 254 counties. Furthermore, 254 judicial institutions are available.

What’s on a Texas Court Record?

Because it often takes a long time for cases to go to trial, court records can be lengthy and complicated.

Available inmate records may provide the following information:

Sentence summary.

Picture taken at the time of booking.

Criminal Dockets

Date of birth

DOC ID.

Height/weight.

Allotted Location

Child Support Orders

Identifying information, including aliases.

Where Can I Find Texas Court Records?

To obtain copies of court documents from a Texas court, you must submit a Texas Records Application Request.

Submitting this form is a quick and straightforward process. Name, address, phone, and email are all mandatory fields. Please be as detailed as possible in your request for the requested records.

The County Clerk's Offices or the County Clerk themselves are frequently visited by those seeking county records.

Texas Vital Records – Background Check Texas

TDHHS or the Texas Department of Health and Human Services is where Texans can go to get their official copies of vital records like birth, death, and marriage certificates.

You can look for the following in the official birth records of Texas:

Divorce Decrees.

Birth Certificates.

Marriage Licenses.

Death certificates.

The specifics of how to request a vital record in Texas will vary depending on what information is being sought.

Background Check Texas - Frequently Asked Questions

If you have any questions concerning paid for or free background check Texas procedures, here are some answers. If you still have questions after reading the above, hopefully they will provide some light on the subject.

Can I get a free background check Texas?

Searching through mountains of data is essential to completing any background check in the Lone Star State, and reputable, cost-free service providers are surprisingly hard to find. Keep this in mind if you're planning on using a cheap or free background check Texas service: you need to be more cautious.

The reality is that Texans getting free background check Texas services aren't missing out on anything. There are few places online where you can obtain access to information comparable to what you get with a paid background check service like TruthFinder for background check Texas. If you need additional information, look into the top free background check Texas sites.

How much is a background check Texas?

Background checks in Texas can be run for around $24-$28 per month using services like TruthFinder and Intelius. This one month membership allows for an unlimited number of background checks to be performed in the state of Texas. Individual background check Texas results from US Search can be purchased for $3 each.

What background check service is best for Texas?

TruthFinder's dark web surveillance, phone and email lookup capabilities, and comprehensive database of public information make it the top Texas background check service. Intelius's impressive UI and relatively low price place it as Texas's number two background check provider despite being other free background check Texas apps..

Can a Background Check TX Request Be Submitted by Non-residents of Texas?

You don't have to live in Texas to access its public records.

Is There a Records Custodian in Texas?

No.In accordance with Texas statute, an official record keeper is not mandated. It is required that each government agency keep its own records.

What Exemptions Exist for Background Check Texas?

To the contrary, court records in Texas are not required to be made available to the general public.

Also, other restricted items typically deal with issues of privacy invasion or other forms of illegal concealment. Information pertaining to employees, people with mental illness, trade secrets, students, credit card numbers, and victims of crimes or abuse will not be disclosed in case you need paid for or free background check Texas reports.

How Long Does Texas Have to Respond to a Background Check Texas Request?

The agency must provide the requested documents to you within 10 days.

If they cannot disclose the information within the allowed ten days, they must give you a reasoned response of when you can expect to acquire it in accordance with the Public Information Act.

Is There an Appeals Process in Place for Background Check Texas Requests?

In Texas, you can sue, but you can't appeal a ruling that goes against you. Let's say the government office says no to disclosing your data. In that situation, the agency must write to the office of the attorney general, who might concur with the agency or advocate for the release of the records.

The Texas Attorney General can respond to the letter within 45 days.

What Fees Are Associated With Requesting Background Check Texas?

The state of Texas must charge a reasonable fee to cover the expenses of labor and copying for each record request made within the state.

A maximum of $0.10 per page can be charged for photocopying when the requested materials total less than 50 pages.

The hourly charge will rise to $15.00 if indeed the document contains more than 50 pages of text. They have every right to demand payment for the extra effort required to retrieve the records from two locations.

Bottom Line on Background Check Texas

The aforementioned services can be used for any purpose, including but not limited to conducting research for a business, locating a long-lost relative or acquaintance, or discovering the real face of a prospective romantic interest in Texas.

It's not easy to conduct a paid for or free background check Texas procedure because you'll need to contact numerous agencies and file public records requests with each one. Your job is not done until you have paid the requested fee for each request. Documents still require scanning in order to extract the desired data.

Thankfully, doing any of those things is a breeze with the help of the top background check Texas services. If you know the person's phone number,name, email address, or physical address, you may use those to do a people search, and the service will quickly produce an extensive background check analysis report for the state of Texas.

