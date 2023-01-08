TruthFinder Review: Pros, Cons, Cost & Alternatives

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS.

TruthFinder is currently one of the most widely used background check websites available on the web. In this TruthFinder review, you’ll find whether it’s a legit background check service or not.

We are also going to talk about the advantages and disadvantages of utilizing this public records search engine. TruthFinder tops the best background checks due to the fact that its record searches are lightning-fast, it has a stellar reputation, and it doesn’t cost very much.

It satisfies all the criteria for a high-quality background check service. With TruthFinder, you will surely find highly valuable information on individuals that is not accessible anywhere else.

Is TruthFinder Legit?

We understand that you may have a few questions about TruthFinder. To start, is TruthFinder legit? Does TruthFinder actually function? After all, the promise of having quick and easy access to information that could be shocking about virtually anyone is rather a bold one.

However, we are here to reassure you that TruthFinder is a legit background check service. In fact, it’s very capable of doing what it advertises. Continue reading to discover what information a TruthFinder report contains, how our service functions, and how to locate information that isn't immediately available on Google.

TruthFinder Background Check Service Overview

TruthFinder was established in 2015 and gives users the ability to search for people online in a quick and simple manner. Using this service, you may gain access to a person's social media profiles, educational and employment histories, as well as their driving record and criminal history. In the event that you do not have access to a computer, you can instead use the mobile app.

Pros

Completely private searches

Searches social media extensively

Strong security mechanisms

User-friendly

Reasonable pricing

Cons

You cannot obtain a one-time report, a monthly subscription is required to view data

Whether you need a reverse phone lookup, a background check, an email lookup, or a basic search for a certain individual, TruthFinder may be your best option at the moment. Because of the sensitive nature of the information, you should only use an established provider of background checks.

TruthFinder Cost

When it comes to cost, TruthFinder is frustratingly unclear. The only method to discover how much the service charges is to try to run a background check, after which you will need to wait a few minutes while your report is compiled. You will only find what it costs at the end when you reach the checkout page.

There is no other way to obtain this information. You will then be presented with a pricing page immediately prior to opening the requested report. Regrettably, this is the standard, as evidenced by the fact that businesses such as Instant Checkmate also utilize this method to publish their prices.

TruthFinder Pricing Plans

TruthFinder does not charge for individual background checks, but rather requires a monthly membership fee in exchange for access to an abundance of reports. If you pay for two months at once, the price drops to $46.56, or $23.28 per month, from the original $28.05.

The TruthFinder website is also designed to occasionally provide special discounts such as access to five reports for the price of one dollar or a single report that may be accessed without having to sign up for a subscription (the last offer was made after our test search and closing the browser page). The fact that you can't buy just one report or subscribe for a discounted annual rate is a major drawback.

TruthFinder’s Key Features

TruthFinder is a highly versatile instrument. It is simple to use, and its key features ensure that your identity is constantly safeguarded. This will be useful if you're trying to track down someone without them knowing it's you.

The following is a list of several of the most important features that TruthFinder possesses, as well as the reasons why it is the most effective website for conducting background checks.

Comprehensive Background Reports

When you need to meet someone for the first time in the workplace, need to find someone to watch your kids or join a carpool, it can be time-consuming and difficult to search through millions of public records to unearth basic background information on people. TruthFinder can do wonders for you in this regard.

The following may be included in a background report:

Birth and death records

Traffic and criminal histories

Profiles on social media

Work and educational background

Contact information

Potential roommates, friends, relatives, and acquaintances

If you are hesitant about getting involved with a new person because you don't know enough about them, consulting TruthFinder could help alleviate some of your fears. You can also verify your personal information to discover what information is available about you online. All of the information is laid out in a way that is extremely simple to comprehend in the results from the background check.

Discover a Person’s Criminal History

This information can be accessed by searching TruthFinder.com for criminal records.

The date and time of the offense

The type of charge

The name of the court and the case number

The location of the arrest and the offense

A concise account of everything that took place

You are also able to determine whether or not an individual is a sexual offender. Using TruthFinder, you are able to determine the locations of other sexual offenders within a given radius of your current location.

When moving to a new neighborhood with children and enrolling them in a new school, this could be of great assistance. The knowledge of whether or not there are any potential threats around can provide a measure of peace of mind for parents.

Reestablish Family Connections

The intricacies of one's family life might sometimes present exceptionally difficult challenges. You might be able to get in touch with long-lost relatives with the assistance of TruthFinder. It doesn't matter how far away you are from the person you're looking for at the moment; with the "Find My Family" tool, you may easily search for any individual whom you could share a genetic link with.

For instance, you might have a strong urge to connect with an aunt that you don't get along with. Or perhaps you have a second cousin who mysteriously disappeared without providing you with a forwarding address or phone number. Through the use of TruthFinder, you have the ability to protect your privacy while avoiding the rekindling of old family grudges and arguments.

The following is a review that was left by a satisfied user on the Find My Family feature of TruthFinder: "When my adopted friend desired to connect her other family members, TruthFinder was incredibly helpful." In spite of the fact that she had a difficult time communicating with her biological parents, she needed the information in order to get in touch with other relatives. That particular kind of occurrence served as the impetus for the development of this tool.

Reconnect With Old Friends

Even while social media has made it much simpler than ever before to get in touch with old friends and acquaintances, a significant number of people still don’t have a profile on any social media platform or don’t use it very frequently. Regardless of how hard you look for them, you will not be successful in locating them. In this particular scenario, the use of TruthFinder could be of significant aid once more.

This search engine for public data enables you to find persons and determine if they are the type of people with whom you would like to reconnect. Before you make contact with someone, it is a good idea to search through the database to see if they have undergone any changes or if they have led a life that you find objectionable.

Aside from that, if you add someone as a friend on Facebook or start following them on Instagram, that person will be aware that you are looking for them and will take appropriate precautions. Think about the several alternatives available to you within TruthFinder, and choose the one that serves your needs the best.

Strengthened Sense of Security

You ensure your family's safety by making an effort to get to know the parents of your children's classmates, and keeping a close eye on their social circles. In addition to this, you might be concerned about moving your family to a new location. Everyone has a significant amount of worry regarding the security of the neighborhood in which they live.

TruthFinder is a wonderful tool for getting to know your new neighbors and determining how safe you'll feel in your new home if you're relocating to a new location or already have new neighbors.

Know Your Date

It's hard to be too careful when dating today. After establishing a connection with someone via the internet, the next logical step is to get together with that person in person. It is important that you and your date have a pleasant and risk-free time when you are out visiting other towns together. Because of TruthFinder, you will have access to a comprehensive database of information about your date before you have even met them in person.

It is feasible to obtain information about a person's criminal history or record prior to being romantically associated with that person. Your date might have gone by various names or frequently moved places, which increases the likelihood that they are lying. Utilizing TruthFinder affords you the advantage of being prepared with the responses to these questions in advance. Before the date spirals out of control, you'll be better prepared and have a plan of conversation.

Improve Your Online Reputation

TruthFinder has the potential to assist you in locating persons, but it can also assist those individuals in locating you. Anyone with a short search can locate your information, so make sure it's as factual and favorable as possible. Although information posted online may be accessible eternally, you can influence what details about yourself are made available to the general public.

Ten years have passed since the first status update on Facebook, and the majority of us have developed in a variety of ways. TruthFinder can help you uncover and delete those old or humiliating online posts you'd rather forget about.

If you're actively looking for work and want to clear up your record, use TruthFinder to do a search. Verify that the information you have is accurate, and look for any citations from the past that you might not be aware of. This is analogous to acquiring a traditional credit report and then making some minor changes to it.

TruthFinder Dark Web Scan

Most people would rather not have any of their personal data available on the dark web because of its unsettling reputation. People want to search the dark web because there is a lot of information, and they want to be sure that their data is not among the information that is already there.

To their good fortune, they can accomplish that using TruthFinder. The Dark Web Search function was developed to assist users in determining whether or not they have been the target of identity theft or whether or not their personal data has been compromised.

Identity theft is a genuine risk that individuals will need to take into consideration as the world continues to become more connected to the internet and everything transitions to a digital format. It is now a significant threat to the information that people keep about themselves as well as their lives.

Fortunately, TruthFinder designed this function to assist individuals. In addition, users can tailor their search of the dark web to focus on particular aspects of their own personal information, giving them greater control over the results. You can search for the information you need in a very effective manner using this method. The following are the several choices:

Membership or retail cards.

Passport number.

Driver’s license.

Medical identification numbers.

Contact information.

Debit and credit cards.

Phone number.

Bank account numbers.

Phone number.

Social security number.

When searching for this information on the dark web, TruthFinder will go through a wide variety of online resources, including feeds on social media websites, chat rooms, file sharing networks, forums, and more. Anyone who wishes to safeguard the confidentiality of their information will benefit from this exhaustive search.

Reverse Phone Lookup

With the use of the "reverse phone" feature, anyone who is interested in finding out who the owner of a particular phone number is can do so. Due to the fact that consumers frequently receive phone calls from numbers that they are unable to identify, this function is consistently ranked as among the most popular features on the list. When this occurs, it may be necessary to identify the owner.

TruthFinder is able to accomplish this task because it can search through public records to find the phone number. Additionally, other than the phone number, users won't be required to enter any other information, which makes the service simple to use and straightforward in terms of locating the owner. The search results may provide information such as the owner's name as well as any other names or aliases they may use.

In addition to that, there is always the opportunity to view a photograph of the individual. Lastly, recipients will be provided with a list of former owners of the phone number in question. All of this information is helpful for individuals who are curious about who is phoning them and, maybe more importantly, why.

TruthFinder Customer Support

Although its help hours should be longer, TruthFinder offers good customer service. You will only be able to talk to a live agent during the weekdays between the hours of 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. Pacific Time. Despite the fact that this is less than ideal, customers still receive a full twelve hours of support each and every weekday; this is more than what is provided by some businesses that are very similar.

TruthFinder does not offer support over the weekend or late at night; nevertheless, there is a frequently asked questions (FAQ) area that contains very beneficial information and answers. Very likely, you won't even need to get in touch with support because you'll discover the solutions to your issues there.

Safety and Security With TruthFinder

When dealing with a website like TruthFinder, which has access to a significant amount of users' personal information, maintaining a high level of safety and security is of the utmost importance. The encouraging thing is that TruthFinder performs admirably in this regard. They encrypt every single bit of information that they send across the network. This helps to ensure that the information they have on you as a customer is kept secure.

In addition, since they have access to a large amount of information, TruthFinder continually checks the website for any potentially illegal activities, such as hackers. This not only helps to ensure that information cannot be altered by fraudsters, but it also safeguards the privacy of customers' personal data. What this means is that TruthFinder is committed to protecting the privacy of its users and the reliability of the information it provides.

Online TruthFinder Reviews From Real Users

To spare you some time, we searched the internet to find out what real people's experiences have been like using TruthFinder and what they have to say about the company and its services.

On sitejabber, users have referred to TruthFinder using adjectives such as discrete, trustworthy, fast, comprehensive, and straightforward.

On Consumer Affairs, TruthFinder has received a rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars from more than 300 users.

According to the evaluations that have been left on TruthFinder's website, the Better Business Bureau has awarded the company with good marks for both its information and its customer service.

While advertisements may be annoying to certain users, the service as a whole is typically regarded favorably by users. If you're not familiar with TruthFinder, it's one of the most well-known background check services. TruthFinder is at the top of our list of all people search websites.

Alternatives to TruthFinder

In order to learn more about a buddy, business partner, or casual acquaintance, you can use a number of resources online. If you're looking for something that's a little bit different from what you found on TruthFinder, the following are a few more alternatives that we've considered that may help you zero in on what you're looking for.

Intelius, which began providing its services in 2003, has a great amount of competence in doing background checks. Intelius is comparable to TruthFinder because it enables users to investigate the background of a person, including their family tree, criminal history, and demographic information.

You can locate everything on the website by using its search engines, from complete criminal backgrounds to contact information and anything in between.

Both companies publish information regarding how customers can reach their customer service departments by telephone and electronic mail. Both businesses may respond to your email within 24 hours, even if Intelius offers greater customer service.

The option to search a target's address, public records, family members, and criminal history is equally accessible on both sites. Due to the fact that both services draw from the same sources, it is likely that they will give equivalent data.

Investigate your own past or the past of someone you care about by exploring the various search possibilities on Intelius.

PeopleFinders makes it easier to search for public information and provides access to more than a billion public documents. You'll have no trouble locating the person you're looking for using these free searches. A quick search via the public records can provide you with the contact information of virtually anyone, such as their phone number or address.

You may be asked some specific questions about the people you're trying to find in PeopleFinders. You can select "I don't know" as your response to these questions; but, to refine your search, you will need further information.

There are apps available for both the iOS and Android platforms.

PeopleFinder is the best tool to use when conducting customized searches

Things To Consider Before Buying TruthFinder Background Check

Employing the services of a background check business can be advantageous in a number of ways. In the past, it was hard for the average individual to have access to criminal records and conduct background checks due to the high cost and extensive amount of paperwork involved. The availability of data, which is literally at your fingers now, is a wonderful development.

TruthFinder services can be used to find out more about someone you just met or to check a person's criminal record and the criminal records of people close to them. They may look up a person's name on a search engine and find out their address with reverse address lookup, phone number, and possibly even their family members' names and where they live.

There is a possibility that other people will look for you using background check services because these services permit others to do so. As a consequence of this, the majority of services will give you the option to select whether or not the company may access the data you provide. If a person has opted out of participating, they could be difficult to find. But even this could work out for the best because certain companies provide you the option to fix your online reputation at any time.

Final Thoughts on TruthFinder Review

TruthFinder is a resource that can assist you in learning more about anyone who piques your curiosity. Whether you're curious about what happened to an ex-partner or who got the promotion you were passed over for, the material on this website could be able to assist put your mind at ease and provide answers to your questions.

Public record systems are no longer necessary thanks to people-finding search engines that can be accessed for free on any computer or mobile device.

TruthFinder is one of the sites that may be found by the relatively small number of people who are looking for mobile apps that simplify access to the information included in social network sites. There is no need to worry about being found out because all searches are conducted in an anonymous and covert manner. Give TruthFinder a shot now, and you'll quickly realize what you've been missing out on.