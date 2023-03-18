Tom Girardi Net Worth: Career as Attorney, Cases, Marriage, and Wealth

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Paradise Media.

Our Tom Girardi net worth research suggests the American lawyer has an estimated net worth of over $100,000. Beyond that, you may also know Tom Girardi as the infamous ex-husband of "Real Housewives" star Erika Jayne.

They tied the knot in 1999 and were together till 2020. In 2015, Tom estimated that his wealth was over $264 million. In 2020, Tom claimed in court that he was recently valued between $50 and $80 million but was completely penniless at the time of the trial.

Tom was a well-known consumer attorney in California before he became a television celebrity. Tom racked up billions in winning verdicts for his clients over the course of decades of court cases.

His firm, Girardi & Keese, was an early adopter of the model of handling significant cases on contingency, in which the client owes nothing upfront and the firm keeps a percentage of the money it recovers (often between 25 and 40 percent). Tom's meteoric rise to wealth can be directly attributed to these price reductions.

Early Life and Career

Based on our Tom Girardi net worth research, Thomas Girardi, better known by his nickname Tom Girardi, was born in Denver, Colorado, on June 3, 1939. In 1957, he graduated from Loyola High School, where he also attended secondary school and received his diploma.

For his education, Girardi attended Loyola Marymount University, New York University, and Loyola Law School.

Tom Girardi was a prominent attorney known for his success in medical malpractice cases.

In 1970, Tom became the first lawyer in California to prevail in a case of this nature, earning a settlement of more than $1 million. He engaged in legal battles with businesses like Pacific Gas & Electric Company, Lockheed Corporation and the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority.

In addition, Girardi took on the seven major studios in the entertainment industry. His famous lawsuit against Pacific Gas & Electric led to the $333 million settlement for 650 residents of Hinkley, California, and inspired the film Erin Brockovich.

In February of 2021, conservatorship of the attorney was awarded to the defendant's brother, Robert. Tom also found that he had Alzheimer's disease in March of 2021.

Relationships

Our Tom Girardi net worth research says Tom wed actress Erika Chahoy back in 1999. She was in her twenties, while he was well into his sixties. He was in the midst of a physical altercation with his first wife over the split of their assets when he got married again, making this his second marriage.

Tom was a part-owner of Chasen's, a Beverly Hills restaurant, when he first met her. She was working there as a server.

After several years, Erika Jayne became famous all over the world thanks to her role on "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills." She joined the show permanently in 2015 and has been there since.

Tom and Erika announced their divorce in 2020.

How Did Tom Girardi Make His Money?

The 82-year-old man's fame comes from his successful career as a consumer advocate in California with the company Girardi & Keese, our Tom Girardi net worth research suggests.

The high-profile lawyer has made a name for himself by taking on and winning cases of malpractice to the tune of billions of dollars in damages for his clients .

A case launched against Pacific Gas & Electric by 650 Hinkley, California residents resulted in a $333 million settlement, which is one of the company's most significant triumphs. The movie Erin Brockovich was inspired by this true story.

Also in 1970, his client was awarded more than a million dollars in a medical negligence case, making him the first attorney in California to accomplish so.

Girardi was a pioneer in the practice of taking on significant cases on a contingency basis. This meant that his clients would not have to pay any money up front, and in exchange, he would keep anywhere from 25 to 40 percent of the total value of the judgment.

Bankruptcy

Our Tom Girardi net worth research says Tom had been trying to raise capital for his law practice about the same time as Erika was becoming a reality TV star. Around this time, Girardi claimed in a loan application that he was worth $264 million, according to a Los Angeles Times report.

It was claimed in the complaint that the defendant owned two private planes, $9 million in jewelry, $3 million in antiques, and a Pasadena mansion worth over $10 million. He "conservatively" estimated that his company's legal expenses for 2016 would reach $110 million.

Tom and Erika put their Pasadena home on the market for $13 million in May of 2021. They were able to sell the mansion in October of 2022 for 7.5 million dollars.

According to our Tom Girardi net worth research, Giraldi's creditors started worrying after an audit revealed millions of dollars being moved to Erika's entertainment company, EJ Global LLC. Concern set in on the part of the creditor as a result. Over $20 million was reportedly transported.

As the creditor saw their money going toward Tom and Erika's lavish lifestyle, they took legal action to get it back. Based on our Tom Girardi net worth research, Tom called those claims "fraud." They ultimately chose to start a family and make a home.

A security company that had been appointed to secure their Pasadena property came forward and demanded $53,000, and other creditors followed suit. Tom's ex-wife came forward as well, saying she had stopped getting her $10,000 in alimony.

A man who claimed to have been injured in the 2010 PG&E pipeline explosion that caused him to burn claimed that Girardi owed him millions of dollars in settlement money. This gentleman was a client of Girardi's, based on our Tom Girardi net worth research.

An agreement was struck between Girardi and the man in January 2020 for him to receive $12 million, but the charges claim that just $1 million was ever paid. The family sued, and a lien was put on almost $23 million in assets owned by Girardi and Jayne.

According to our Tom Girardi net worth research, he and his legal firm were forced to file for Chapter 7 bankruptcy in the winter of 2020. Two former business partners claimed to be owed $750,000 and $1.5 million, respectively, and were included in his list of creditors. A complaint against Tom was filed in federal court one month prior, accusing him of embezzling "millions" of cash from clients.

According to the Los Angeles Times, Tom purportedly made the following revelations during his testimony in late 2020: "I once had access to between $80 million and $50 million in cold hard cash. All of that is no longer there.

“As of right now, I have zero dollars in my bank account." Tom said, after doing an analysis, that the value of his stock portfolio had dropped from $50 million to less than $10,000. That's what our Tom Girardi net worth research says, anyway.