The Best $100 Loan Instant Apps in 2022 [+How to Choose the Right One for You]

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS.

With the cost of living so high these days, it can be next to impossible for ordinary people to get access to affordable financing services. Unless you’re fortunate enough to have a friend or family member who can help you out, that is.

If you are unable to ask for assistance from friends and relatives, however, things become substantially more challenging. Thankfully, there are some new apps in the market that can provide access to small loans at affordable rates.

We’ve compiled a list of some of the best loan apps you can use if you need $100 right away. If you’re in a rush, MoneyMutual and CashUSA are the best lenders we found.

1. MoneyMutual: Best $100 loan instant app Overall



Pros:

$5,000 loans

5-min application

No extra application fees

Over 2,000,000 customers

Swift approval

Cons:

Limited in some US states

Money Mutual is a well-rounded platform with an impeccable reputation that helped it amass over 2,000,000 satisfied customers.

You can loan anywhere between $100 and $5,000, but what impressed us the most is how swift you are connected to potential lenders.

The process takes under 2 minutes, and if you accept the offer, the funds will reach your bank account in under 24 hours.

On the downside, you can’t use this service if you’re from NY, CT, and IL. But if you aren’t located in these three states, you will enjoy zero application fees.

This platform offers an exceptional support team and a helpful FAQ library. You can ask them any question related to the credit line, PayPal account, credit utilization, or the platform's T&C, and the team will deliver a polite and prompt reply.

Interest rates: Vary between tenders

Minimum - Maximum Loan Amount: $100 - $5,000

Loan Term: Depends on the lender, granting possible flexibility

2. CashUSA: Top $100 loan



Pros:

$10,000 loans available

72 months to pay the money back

Fast delivery

Soft credit check only

Cons:

Minimum credit score requirement is slightly higher

Could use a revamp

If you need to lend slightly higher amounts of money, we recommend Cash USA, which allows US citizens to take loans of up to $10,000.

You can pay the loan back within 72 months, which is flexible and fair, and the funds will reach your bank account within just 24 hours.

We believe the platform could use a revamp in terms of design, but the foundational functionalities of the website are solid as a rock.

Also, note that CashUSA performs soft credit checks only.

Interest rates: 5.99% and 35.99%.

Minimum - Maximum Loan Amount: $500 to $10,000

Loan Term: Up tp 72 months

3. BadCreditLoans: Best $100 loan app



Pros:

You can get a loan with under 500 credit score

No collateral required

Student loans

Competitive APR

Cons:

Loans capped at $1,000 for under-500 credit score

Not BBB accredited

If your credit limit and history are pretty bad, going below the 500 score, don't despair, BadCreditLoans will take care of you.

The company offers loans ranging between $500 and $10,000, although individuals with under 500 credit score are only limited to $1,000.

You can take out a loan for up to 6 years, with APR ranging between 5.99% and 35.99%.

No collateral or down payment are required, and the website also offers dedicated loans for students. The platform is easy to navigate, and loan approval usually requires 5 to 10 minutes. Not as super-swift as 24/7 Dollar Loan, but still pretty fast.

Interest rates: 5.99% to 35.99%

Minimum - Maximum Loan Amount: $500 to $10,000

Loan Term: 3 months to 6 years

4. PersonalLoans: Top instant 100 loan



Pros:

Loans up to $35,000

Collateral not required

1-day funding

Plenty of lenders to choose from

Cons:

Can't take out less than $1,000

Origination fees

PersonalLoans is another neat platform you can join if you need higher "buy now pay later loans."

The credit line reaches $35,000, which is significantly above average, but you also can't take out less than $1,000.

Collateral is not required, and the variety of available lenders is pretty comprehensive. If you meet the criteria and stick within the limit, the loan will reach your account within a business day.

When paying back, you can choose between 3 and 72 months to repay the loan.

Interest rate: 5.99% to 35.99%

Minimum - Maximum Loan Amount: $1,000-$35,000

Loan Term: 3 to 72 months

5. 24/7DollarLoan: Best loan for under $100



Pros:

$1,000 loans

Exceptionally easy registration

Loans approved in minutes

Easy to navigate

Entrepreneurs are welcome

Cons:

Could use more educational resources

If you need a loan fast, you won’t find faster buy now pay later loans than what 24/7 Dollar Loan offers.

The company can lend you anywhere between $100 and $1,000, and we’re blown away by how fast the platform is. Approvals can take as little as a minute - that's 60 seconds!

24/7 Dollar also welcomes entrepreneurs with the same requirements as for regular users. You need to be a citizen of the United States with a savings or checking account, earning $800 or more monthly.

While we think the platform should offer more public educational resources, this website is fair, legal, and has zero impact on any of the lenders' interest rate options and terms.

The support team is top-notch and offers non-automated responses to just about any inquiry within 24 hours.

Interest rates: Depends on the lender

Minimum - Maximum Loan Amount: $100 - $1,000

Loan Term: Certificate of $800 in monthly earnings required

6. Funds Joy: Top 100 dollar loan



Pros:

Straightforward application

$5,000 loans

Zero origination fees

Easy to approve loans

Cons:

Minimum amount could be lower

Phone support not available

If you aren’t the most technologically savvy individual, we recommend Funds Joy - not only because the platform is effortless to use, but also because it backs its ease of use with fair terms.

The website is modern, safe, and effortless to use. No hidden charges, no dodgy tactics, just ease of use and straight talk.

You can take out up to $5,000 in loans, which is a solid credit line, although we would like to see minimum loans below the $200 limit.

Interest rates usually range between 4.99% and 450%. Even if you take your time, you will fill out the loan request within 5-7 minutes, and the approval will follow in 10 minutes tops. The lenders are flexible, which makes it easier to make on-time payments.

Interest rates: 4.99% to 450%.

Minimum - Maximum Loan Amount: $200 to $5,000

Loan Term: Flexible terms

7. ZippyLoan: Fast $100 loan



Pros:

$15,000 loans

100+ lenders

5-minute loan requests

Up to 72 months to return the loan

Cons:

Users from NY, DC, and WV are geo-restricted

Zippy Loan is an interesting option if you're looking for a buy now pay later credit line. You can secure up to $15,000 in loans from over 100 lenders on the platform.

What stands out is the 5-minute loan request option. The company kept the clutter and requested data to a minimum, speeding the process up significantly compared to the competitors.

All it takes to take a loan out is 5 minutes, with very few questions. We don't like that NY, DC, and WV customers are geo-restricted, but we certainly appreciate the lengthy 72-month period to repay the loan.

The minimum repayment period is 6 months, and we were pleasantly surprised that the minimum loan is $100. Usually, when a company has a higher limit like $15,000, they won't care for the lower loans, but Zippy covers it all.

Interest rates: Depends on the lender

Minimum - Maximum Loan Amount: $100 to $15,000

Loan Term: 6 to 72 months

Instant Cash Loan

A loan from a bank through a fintech app, also known as a "neobank," is an instant cash loan. These rapid lending applications make it possible to get loans in minutes. For example, you may borrow $100 and receive it in a matter of hours (for a cost) or days.

Most of the time, they won't charge you anything and may save you money by preventing you from incurring overdraft costs.

The financial technology software collaborates with a financial institution that 'backs them up.' Even though the FDIC insures the vast majority of banks, you should always check the tiny print before taking out a loan.

Advantages of Instant Personal Loans

A quick loan might be of assistance to you if you lack the financial means to make your dream a reality. When compared to other types of personal loans, it offers a significant number of advantages. Instant loans do not come without their share of negatives, such as exorbitant interest rates and extra costs if the loan conditions are violated.

Despite this, it continues to be one of the most promising possibilities for easily and swiftly acquiring financial security.

In terms of the benefits that come along with getting an immediate cash loan, the following are some of the most important ones:

Loan without collateral. When applying for one of these loans, it is not necessary for you, as the borrower, to put up any of your assets as collateral.

Because you are dealing with sensitive information like financial transactions, you should know the potential for fraud using any app.

Instant approval. When you apply for a loan online with a lender that doesn't do a credit check or ask for extra paperwork, you may obtain the money the same day.

Submission of applications online. You may get an immediate loan by applying for it online rather than wasting time going to different financial organizations that give money.

The loan may be used for a variety of purposes. Lenders of payday loans do not inquire about the reason for the loan, which means that you are free to use the funds in any manner you see fit once they have been provided to you.



Disadvantages of Instant Personal Loans

Instant payday loans come with a host of benefits, but they also come with the potential to cause you some difficulties. For example, the APR on a payday loan is much greater than the APR on a traditional personal loan.

Because of this, it is only a good choice for a one-time action. Therefore, you may use a quick loan to affordably pay for a medical expense or buy a pricey item. It should only be used for imperative costs in the event that no other financial options are available.

Cons:

The cost to borrow from a lender the same day might range from $3 to $5, and in some cases, much more. Although it may not seem like much initially, the fees can quickly pile up.

The fees for transactions made through fast lending apps are often rather hefty.

With the impending deadline of your loan repayment, you risk falling into a debt trap

When individuals are in a position where they want a loan of $100, they put themselves in danger of falling victim to several cons.

Spending more money than you have is not a healthy habit to get into. It is one thing to want more funds in an emergency, but the constant requirement for additional funds may indicate poor spending habits.



How Do Money Lending Apps Work?

Two primary alternatives to conventional financial institutions, banks and credit unions, may be used to get financial assistance. The amount of money you plan to borrow and your strategy for repaying the loan will determine the sort of loan you apply for and get.

Online apps known as moneylenders often provide borrowers with small-dollar loans (between $50 and $500) that must be repaid in full once the borrower receives their next salary. You may be able to get this kind of loan using a mobile app without having to pay any interest or upfront fees.

There is a possibility that some may include an extra tip function that gives you the ability to choose the total amount that you will be charged for the service.

Large quantities of money may be borrowed via online lending networks; some of these networks even offer negative credit borrowers the opportunity to get personal loans of $10,000 or more. These are installment loans, and the payback is split into several equal monthly installments.

The lender will determine the interest rate on these loans according to the criteria used to determine who is qualified to receive the loan.

Apps that lend you money do their job by connecting to your bank account and using that account to make direct transfers regularly. The application will investigate your payment history to calculate the average amount you earn. This information will calculate how much financial assistance you are eligible for.

These applications that lend you money will typically provide you with a modest loan, requiring you to enter into an automated payback arrangement when your next salary is sent.

It will take a few moments for you to fill out the loan application and determine whether you've been approved for the money.

The personal loan application you choose will determine how quickly you get the loan money. A few applications also feature online banking accounts via which the cash from your emergency loan may be obtained more quickly. Some businesses may charge you more for immediate delivery.

Some services, for instance, transfer funds to your external checking account in three to five working days. For a one-time fee of $3.99, you may have your money promptly deposited into the account you have associated with the app. There is a $4.99 expedited shipping fee for payments made with a credit card or external bank account.

You can make a loan request via online lending networks, and each network will transmit your request to all of the partner lenders with whom it works. You may apply to many lenders at once without affecting your credit.

These networks form partnerships with financial institutions that are experts in the field of offering loans to customers with poor credit histories.

You might get many loan offers within minutes of filing your online loan application, with some networks offering maximum emergency loan sums that can reach anywhere from $5,000 to $10,000.

When you accept a loan offer on the network, you will be redirected to the lending institution's website. You may finish the necessary loan paperwork and get your money the next working day at no additional cost.

The loan terms, interest rate, and monthly payment you agree to will vary per lender. Additionally, certain creditors may levy a fee for the processing of the loan application or the origination of the loan.

When you employ the services of an online lending network, there won't be any fees involved. Instead, the lender who funds your loan will pay a referral fee to the network.

Borrowing amounts below $250 are often not offered via internet lending networks. It's uncommon to get a loan of more than $250 using a money lending app. That makes it simple to choose the kind of loan you need.

Consider getting a cash advance via an application for a personal loan that doesn't charge you any fees if you need a loan to tide you over until your next paycheck. The best option for borrowers who need more time to pay back their loans is to check into an online lending network.

Apps That Loan You Money Instantly

The term "instant loan app" refers to a mobile application that would lend you a lesser sum of cash for a shorter period (mostly less than 30 days).

A payday loan app shouldn't be relied on for significant purchases like a car or gadgets or debt consolidation or repayment. As an alternative, they serve as a stopgap when you're temporarily short on cash between pay periods.

When you obtain your next paycheck, you are often required to make a complete repayment of the money that you borrowed using a quick lending app. Because of this limitation, rapid lending applications will only let you borrow minimal sums of money.

Some quick money applications don't charge fees or interest, but most of them do. To put it another way, you could be required to pay to use them, and the cost might not be small (relative to the loan amount). In most cases, it's preferable to title loans and may be obtained without having to visit a payday loan store.

Can Anyone Use a Money Lending App?

A money lending app is available to everyone with a bank account. Still, before you can use any mobile application to borrow money, you will be required to create a user account with that particular mobile application.

Usually, this entails disclosing personal information such as name, address, email, phone, SS#, and account number. Upon approval of your loan, the information from your bank account, which will also need the routing number for your bank, will be utilized to transfer the money you borrowed.

If you have an online banking relationship with the lender, the proceeds from your loan may be sent to your account more quickly.

The criteria determining who is eligible for a loan will vary from mobile app to mobile app. There will be varying costs associated with each kind of borrowing. Certain loans will default to a highly sluggish transfer of the money you have borrowed, and this transfer might take as long as 5 business days to appear in your account at an external credit union or bank.

You may activate quick transfers, giving you rapid access to your cash, but this service will cost you.

Which is the Best App to Get an Instant Loan?

The answer to this question depends on the amount of money you need. Your loan amount will be between $50 and $500 if you use a money lending app, and you will be required to make an instant return when you get your next salary.

Some apps provide short-term loans up to $2,500 with lenient approval requirements, a reasonable interest rate, and conditions comparable to bank loans if you need a bigger personal loan that allows you time to return your loan via monthly installments.

You will get a cash advance from a money lending app, which is intended to bridge your current financial situation and your next paycheck and will need payback all at once. This loan might be helpful if you need just a little money to meet your bills until your next paycheck arrives.

100 Dollar Loan

A cash advance of one hundred dollars on short notice must be repaid within one calendar month and referred to as a payday loan.

A person often takes out a payday loan of $100 to meet an unexpected cost. The procedure may be completed online, and there is no need for a thorough credit check. Because of this, the loan is sometimes referred to as a $100 no-credit-check loan.

Payday loans are readily available, and approval for one is not contingent on the borrower's credit history. There are no limitations placed on how the money may be used, and providing collateral is not a need. It is possible to receive a payday loan and use the money for anything you need without disclosing this information to the company lending you the money.

What is The Easiest Loan to Be Approved For?

Compared to other types of loans, being authorized for a payday loan, such as a loan for one hundred dollars, is much quicker and less complex. This is because solid credit history is not required to apply. There is no need to provide any collateral, and the sums typically involved are not very high.

How Do I Know If I'm eligible for a 100 Dollar payday loan?

Because the approval rate for borrowers is more than ninety percent, almost anybody may apply for a $100 payday loan that is processed quickly. Keep in mind that the eligibility decision does not take into account how strong your credit score is.

In addition, the application for the loan will not have any impact on your FICO® credit score. Therefore, if you want a payday loan of $100 today, you probably qualify for one of the available options.

However, not all borrowers who apply for a payday loan, even a little one of $100, are granted. Despite the high acceptance rates, there is still a chance that your application may be rejected.

Certain factors might disqualify you. It's possible that you won't be approved for a loan if, for instance, you have a history of missing payments on loans similar to other financial institutions. It is also possible that it will affect you if you do not meet all the conditions, such as having a checking account or a social security number.

Requirements for Getting a 100 Dollar Loan

These are the requirements that the majority of loan providers will ask you to meet in order to be eligible for obtaining a cash loan of $100:

A U.S. citizen or permanent resident

Have a working ID

Have a working email and phone number

You must be 18 and above.

Have access to the internet, either via a personal computer or a mobile device

Have a working account with a bank (checking account)

The majority of loan providers ask that you have a consistent income that is at least $1,000 each month.

Where Can I Get 100 Dollars Fast?

There are many financial institutions available nowadays from which it is possible to get instant payday loans. Most use the same application and approval procedure for loan requests, which may be found online.

However, you must ensure that the quoted interest rate is appropriate and that there are no extra fees.

If you are looking for a payday loan, the best option is probably a loan for $100. After a borrower applies for a loan, the funds are typically deposited into their account no later than the following working day.

Direct Lender for Fast Loan Payday

Direct lenders review your application and distribute the cash directly to you, unlike specific internet "lenders," who aren't trustworthy. Many online lenders are little more than advertising platforms.

When you submit an online application for the payday loan via their service, the data you provide will be sent to a network of lenders. After your application has been reviewed and accepted, you will be in touch with an actual lender within the next thirty seconds.

After then, your financial institution may respond to your inquiries and clarify the terms and circumstances associated with borrowing one hundred dollars.

If you are accepted, the advertiser will be compensated; however, this compensation often takes the shape of a hidden cost that you must pay. Direct lenders will process your loan application in a professional way and consider your request for a loan (unless in cases where the law requires them to act otherwise).

This ensures that you are always aware of the individuals with whom you are interacting and who have access to your private information from the beginning to the end of the transaction.

Hidden Charges

You may be sure that the costs you'll be responsible for paying on a direct lender's payday loan application will be the fees you're responsible for paying. You are given an advance on every payment due, including the interest. If you are interested in obtaining a payday loan for $100, you should be aware that additional fees may be involved.

No Roll-Overs

Some lenders provide roll-overs. You will only feel some relief temporarily from this, but it is not a good solution since you will be charged a fresh cost each time.

You can wind yourself falling into a financial trap before you ever realize what's happening. Therefore, it is in your best interest to look for creditors that do not provide roll-overs.

Will a Low Credit Score Affect My Eligibility For a Small Loan?

You will not be penalized for having a low credit score, particularly if you can demonstrate that you are capable of making payments on time. Your application for a payday loan will not have any impact whatsoever on your credit score, since the majority of payday loan providers will not do a comprehensive background check on you.

$100 Loan

A loan of one hundred dollars is a modest cash advance with a short repayment period of one month that may be obtained easily. A person often takes out a payday loan of $100 to meet an unexpected cost.

The application, underwriting, and loan approval may all be completed online, and no credit checks are required. Payday loans are readily available, and consent for one is not contingent on the borrower's credit history.

A $100 payday loan, in contrast to a vehicle title loan or a student loan, does not limit how the money may be used. You can get a payday loan and use the money for anything you want without disclosing these details to the lender.

How Can I Use $100 Loans?

A loan of $100 would be enough to take care of the most unexpected costs. Customers often use payday loans if they need cash to pay for overdue obligations, cover unforeseen medical expenditures, or cover repair tasks.

The payment of child support or tuition, as well as the purchase of personal things, are other causes. When you are low on funds and need a little cash advance till you are paid again, a loan of one hundred dollars might be a lifesaver.

Even if a lender won't ask you why you need the money or do a rigorous credit check, we advise you to act responsibly if you need to borrow money and calculate whether or not you will be able to pay it back.

Am I Eligible for a $100 Loan? Let's Find Out!

The qualifying requirements for payday loans in the amount of $100 are simple to fulfill. Because direct lenders don't require specific information about borrowers' FICO scores, the majority of applicants from the United States are quickly accepted. The following is required by the majority of loan providers:

Have evidence that you are coming from a reliable source of income

Have either US citizenship or permanent residency

Required age is 18 or older.

Have a bank account that is active

The laws governing payday loans in each state are different. The criteria could change from time to time, but in general, it shouldn't be difficult for most individuals to fulfill any of them.

How to Get a $100 Loan Online?

If you meet the requirements listed above, you are prepared to apply for a payday loan of one hundred dollars. To begin, you will need to complete the loan application form that can be found on our website.

It won't take more than a few minutes of your time. You will need to put out your personal information, the details of your bank account, and the amount you want a loan for, which might range from one hundred to one thousand dollars. A direct lender is linked to you when you click "Submit," and you get a lending decision right away.

If your request for a loan is accepted, the lender will provide you with the contract to review. Make sure that you give it a thorough reading. Pay close attention to the many terms and conditions of the loan, as well as the interest rates and the length of time until repayment.

After electronically signing the paperwork, you may expect to receive the loan proceeds the next business day.

$100 Loans for Bad Credit – How Is It Possible?

When deciding whether or not to grant you a loan, financial institutions like credit unions and banks look at your credit score. Payday lenders do not use credit reporting bureaus to decide whether or not to provide a loan. They instead rely on their decision to approve you on the evidence that you provide a consistent income.

There is a good possibility that you will be granted the $100 loan if you can provide evidence from any source that demonstrates your capacity to make timely repayments.

In addition to a regular paycheck, income can come from child support, pensions, gifts, etc. Payday loans are available online and may range from $100 to $1,000 with no collateral required and rapid approval, regardless of your credit score. Hard credit checks are not required.

What to Consider Before Getting a $100 Loan?

First, you should determine whether or not you have access to other resources that might help you financially. You may borrow money from family members or friends, or you could use the money in your savings account. In such a case, a 100-dollar payday loan might be of assistance to you. Know the repayment conditions before taking out a payday loan online.

Payday loans are advances on your next paycheck, and the money you borrow must be paid back when you are again. It's possible that paying late may result in additional fees as well.

Investigate the laws governing cash advances in your state, then enquire about the matter with a direct lender. Please read the agreement for a loan of a few hundred dollars very carefully before signing it.

Talk to the person providing the loan as soon as possible if any of the terms make you feel uneasy. Before signing the contract for your payday loan, clear up any ambiguities by asking your lender about them.

Frequently Asked Questions

I need 100 dollars now! Where can I find payday loans near me?

You may acquire a cash advance from the convenience of your own home if you need a $100 payday loan close by. On most websites, filling out an application for a loan takes no more than a few minutes, and the money is sent to your account on the next business day, if not sooner.

To get started, visit the website of a payday lending company and fill out the loan application form there. You will decide on the loan immediately, and you will have access to the money within one business day, if not sooner.

When will I receive the $100 loan?

The time it takes for consumers to collect their money might vary widely depending on the lender's cut-off deadline. Nevertheless, the procedure is quick. You may obtain the cash the same day if your loan is approved before noon.

If the lender provides the approval late in the day, over the weekend, or on holiday, you won't receive the money until the next business day.

Can I get a $100 loan with a poor credit score?

Of course! Even if you have a low FICO score, you may still qualify for a loan of one hundred dollars. Lenders do not carry out the conventional kind of credit check. Your evidence of income will determine whether or not you are approved. It demonstrates that you can repay the cash in the next pay period. The application form is always available on our website, and you may submit it whenever you choose, regardless of your rating.

I need money right now. How to get 100 dollars fast?

You might borrow money from people in your own family or among your acquaintances. On the other hand, if you feel more comfortable taking out a loan, you may apply for $100 payday loans via any website your lender deems appropriate.

The procedure moves quickly, and lending institutions often reveal their judgments within a few minutes.

You can get the cash advance loan on the next business day or sooner. Under the laws of your state, you will make the repayment either on your subsequent paycheck or during the following month.

What loan options to get 100 dollars do I have?

The most typical approach to get $100 in a hurry is to apply for a payday loan. Personal loans, installment loans, and other forms of credit may also be found on most sites.

You may borrow between $1,000 and $5,000 with an installment loan on the internet and up to $15,000 with a personal loan. Many online loans are available. However, the smallest possible loan is a $100 payday loan.

The Bottom Line: Best $100 Instant App

Many people believe that small loans are too expensive for them to apply for. That’s not entirely accurate, however.

The cost of credit has risen in recent years, but there are several financial institutions on the market that have designed their small loan offerings specifically to meet the needs of those who can't get a loan from a traditional lender. The best of these lenders today are MoneyMutual and CashUSA.

There are a number of different types of loans available from these institutions (each with its own benefits and disadvantages), so it’s important to be aware of the different options available.