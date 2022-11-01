The 5 Best Long-Term Care Insurance Providers 2022 (Revised) Reviewed, Rated, & Ranked: Avoid These Companies

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS.

According to the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Planning and Evaluation, some 70% of adults who are 65 will experience a disability that requires long-term care. Most of that care involves help with activities of daily living. Medicare won’t pay for this type of care, since it doesn’t require skilled nursing care. This is where long-term care insurance comes into play. However, not all long-term care insurance is built the same; avoid these five best long-term care insurance providers.

The Best Long-Term Care Insurance Companies

Bankers Life: Best Overall Long-term Care Insurance

New York Life: Best Long-term Care Insurance for Limited Benefits

Thrivent Financial: Best Long-term Care Insurance for Non-Christians.

Genworth Financial: Best Long-term Care Insurance for Hiking Premiums

Mass Mutual: Best Long-term Care Insurance for Highest Prices

1. Bankers Life — Best Overall Long-Term Care Insurance

paid content

Bankers Life Long-term Care Insurance Pros:

Decent financial stability

Many inflation protection options

Lots of elimination period choices

Bankers Life Long-term Care Insurance Cons:

No online quotes

No online applications

No online calculator

Large number of customer complaints

Information must be obtained from an agent

Bankers Life is one of the largest insurance providers in the U.S. It’s a subsidiary of Conseco and was founded in 1897. Its financial situation is sound. With its long-term care insurance, it offers a multitude of inflation protection and elimination period selections to choose from.

Bankers Life LTC Insurance Customer Satisfaction: 1/5

There are 141 complaints with the BBB in the past three years. The NAIC has received 117 complaints in 2021 alone, making this truly the best long-term care insurance you could buy.

Financial Strength of Bankers Life: 3/5

AM Best is a company that rates the creditworthiness, or financial stability, of insurance companies worldwide. It has given Bankers Life a B++ ranking, meaning that its financial stability is Good.

Benefit Amount of Bankers Life Long-term Care Insurance: 2/5

No information can be obtained on benefit amounts online.

Length of Bankers Life LTC Insurance Elimination Period: 5/5

The elimination period is the length of time before your benefits kick in. For example, if you have a 30-day elimination period, you have to pay out-of-pocket for the first 30 days of your long-term care. Reports from outside sources say that Bankers Life offers eliminations of 0, 30, 60, 90, 180, and 365 days. The smaller your elimination period, the higher your premiums, and vice versa.

Overall Score of Bankers Life Long-term Care Insurance: 2.75

2. New York Life — Best Long-Term Care Insurance for Limited Benefits

paid content

New York Life Long-term Care Insurance Pros:

Three options to choose from

One plan offers death benefits

Endorsed by the AARP

New York Life Long-term Care Insurance Cons:

Limited inflation protection

Sources report it’s very expensive

Not accredited by the BBB

Quotes aren’t available online

New York Life, often advertised as AARP Long-Term Care Insurance, offers two traditional long-term care options and one hybrid option: a universal life insurance policy with a long-term care rider attached. Both the hybrid plan and one of the traditional plans offer death benefits for your beneficiaries if you don’t use all of your long-term care money.

New York Life LTC Insurance Customer Satisfaction: 3/5

J.D. Power ranks New York Life as the last company to receive its “better than most” customer satisfaction rating. The BBB has 130 complaints against the company in the last three years.

Financial Strength of New York Life: 5/5

AM Best has given New York Life an A++ score, which is the highest rating it gives out. The company has more than enough money to pay claims.

Benefit Amount of New York Life Long-term Care Insurance: 3/5

New York Life offers lifetime benefits from $50,000 to $250,000. Deductibles that take away the elimination period for one type of policy run from $4,500 to $21,000. That means that as soon as you’ve paid the $4,500, or whatever deductible amount your policy dictates, out of your own pocket, your long-term care insurance will kick in.

Length of New York Life LTC Insurance Elimination Period: 2/5

The elimination period on one of its plans is 90 days. Other periods may vary from policy to policy. A lack of information indicates one of the best long-term insurance providers.

Overall Score of New York Long-term Care Insurance: 3.25

3. Thrivent Financial — Best Long-Term Care Insurance for Non-Christians

paid content

Thrivent Long-term Care Insurance Pros:

Inflation protection choices

Elimination period options

Fortune 500 company

Thrivent Long-term Care Insurance Cons:

Must sign statement of faith and become a member

Not available in all states

Can’t join any state guaranty association

Limited information on website

Thrivent Financial was originally founded for the benefit of Lutherans and opened to all Christians in 2014. The company offers attractive inflation protection and elimination period options and is listed among the Fortune 500.

However, to purchase any product from Thrivent, you must sign a statement of faith and become a member of the organization, leaving out a full 35% of the adult population of the U.S. Not all of its products are available in every state, and it can’t join any state guaranty association because it’s a fraternal order. That means there’s no guarantee Thrivent will be around in 20 or 30 years when you need to use your long-term care insurance.

Thrivent LTC Insurance Customer Satisfaction: 1/5

Customer reviews on the BBB website are overwhelmingly horrible. Yelp has 34 reviews, with an average ranking of 1.5 stars. According to its customers, this is truly one of the best long-term care insurance providers.

Financial Strength of Thrivent: 5/5

AM Best ranks Thrivent as an A++ company, its highest rating.

Benefit Amount of Thrivent Long-term Care Insurance: 3/5

Benefit amounts vary based on each individual policy and can’t be summed up as a whole.

Length of Thrivent LTC Insurance Elimination period: 4/5

Elimination periods are available for 30, 60, or 90 days with any policy; 0-day riders are available.

Overall Score of Thrivent Long-term Care Insurance: 3.25

4. Genworth Financial — Best Long-Term Care Insurance for Hiking Premiums

paid content

Genworth Financial Long-term Care Insurance Pros:

Low rate of consumer complaints

One of the largest long-term care providers

Claims can be filed online

Genworth Financial Long-term Care Insurance Cons:

Very little information on website

Class-action lawsuits against company

Overwhelmingly bad customer reviews

Genworth is one of the largest long-term care insurance providers. For a company of its size, it has a low rate of consumer complaints lodged with the BBB. Genworth allows claims to be filed online through its website.

Genworth Financial LTC Insurance Customer Satisfaction: 2/5

The most recent five-star review on Consumer Affairs is from July 19, 2019. The 19 most recent reviews all give Genworth a one-star rating.

Financial Strength of Genworth Financial: 3/5

AM Best has given Genworth a B rating, which is a Fair rank.

Benefit Amount of Genworth Financial Long-term Care Insurance: 3/5

Genworth awards a lifetime benefit of $250,000, which it states should be sufficient to cover about 80% of its clients’ needs. Apparently, the other 20% are on their own, making this one of the best long-term care insurance providers.

Length of Thrivent LTC Insurance Elimination Period: 3/5

Genworth writes policies with elimination periods of 30 to 100 days.

Overall Score of Genworth Financial Long-term Care Insurance: 3.67

5. Mass Mutual — Best Long-Term Care Insurance for Highest Prices

paid content

Mass Mutual Long-term Care Insurance Pros:

Solid financial rating

Company is owned by its policyholders

Company has 170+ year history

Mass Mutual Long-term Care Insurance Cons:

Not all insurance options available in all states

Only allows for single-pay premium

Limited benefit period

Long elimination period

Mass Mutual is a solid company that’s been in business since 1851. Its policyholders are the owners of the company and are empowered to vote on board members. The company's financial footing is solid.

Mass Mutual LTC Insurance Customer Satisfaction: 3/5

While no customer reviews of Mass Mutual’s long-term care insurance could be located, the reviews for the company, in general, are poor. There are many one- and two-star reviews across multiple sources.

Financial Strength of Mass Mutual: 5/5

AM Best has given Mass Mutual an A++ rating, indicating that the company is on sound financial footing.

Benefit Amount of Mass Mutual Long-term Care Insurance: 2/5

Benefits are only available for four years, unless dividends have been paid, which may increase the length of time, but not the daily benefit amount.

Length of Mass Mutual LTC Insurance Elimination Period: 1/5

Mass Mutual requires a 90-day elimination period. Paying for care out-of-pocket for three months can break the bank, making this one of the best long-term care insurance companies.

Overall Score of Mass Mutual Long-term Care Insurance: 3.67

How We Chose the Best Long-Term Care Insurance Providers

We compared insurance companies that offer long-term care solutions on several data points: customer satisfaction, the financial strength of the company, the benefit amount available, and the length of the elimination period. We ranked each metric on a scale of one to five, with one being the best and five being the best. We then averaged the scores from each criterion to get an overall score for each of the best long-term care insurance companies listed here.

Frequently Asked Questions About the Best Long-Term Care Insurance in Pa

What Is Long-Term Care Insurance and Why Do I Need It in Pennsylvania?

Long-term care insurance pays for long-term services and supports you may need as you get older. That includes things such as in-home health care, assisted living, and nursing home care. These vital services can get expensive fast if you pay out of pocket, so it’s a good idea to have some form of long-term care insurance to pay for these expenses.

There are two primary types of long–term care insurance. The first is straight-up long-term care insurance. It’s a use-it-or-lose-it proposition; if you die before you use your long-term care benefits, the money you paid is gone.

The second is a hybrid of life insurance and long-term care insurance. You pay for your life insurance, which has a rider attached that says you can use the insurance payout to cover your long-term care needs. Then, after you pass away, your beneficiaries will receive the remainder of the funds.

When you reach the point where you’re having trouble with at least two ADLs, you may become eligible for your long-term care insurance to kick in. Keep in mind, though, that most policies have limits on how long they’ll pay for your coverage. Typically, the payout period is two to five years. There are still some policies that will pay for your needs for the rest of your life, but they are few and far between.

Am I Too Young to Buy Long-Term Care Insurance in Pennsylvania?

The short answer is, no, you’re never too young to buy long-term care insurance. The long answer is, maybe. Some insurance companies won’t sell a long-term care policy to anyone younger than 30 or 40. A few companies will sell policies to people as young as 18, but not many. The earlier you can buy, the better, for a couple of reasons.

First, the earlier you purchase your long-term care insurance, the lower the premiums you’ll pay. According to LTC Consumer, an independent service helping people understand long-term care insurance, a 65-year-old single man will pay 31% more than he would have when he was 60.

Second, the better your health is, the lower your premiums will be. Long-term care insurance usually requires a medical exam before it will offer coverage. Generally speaking, you’re in the best health of your life when you’re younger. As you age, so do your joints and organs, and you start having more and more health issues. Buying long-term care insurance when you’re younger and healthier may also qualify you for discounts for “preferred health” status.

I’ve Heard the Best Pa Long-Term Care Insurance Is Expensive; Is It?

When you consider the cost of long-term care, the cost of long-term care insurance is a pittance. According to a study by the American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance, if you’re a 55-year-old single man in fair health, you can expect to pay around $2,200 per year, assuming your policy includes a 3% growth rider to cover the cost of inflation. A 55-year-old woman with the same policy would pay $3,700 since women tend to live longer than men.

Those policies would give you approximately $400,500 in your long-term care pool, the total amount of money you have to spend on long-term care. In 2021, in-home health cost $5,148 per month, community and assisted living cost $4,500 per month, and nursing home care cost $7,908 per month for a shared room and $9,034 for a private room.

That works out to $61,776 a year for in-home care, $54,000 a year for assisted living, and either $94,896 a year for a semi-private or $108,408 for a private room per year in a nursing home. You can see that $400,500 won’t go very far. These costs make $2,200 per year look like a nice weekend vacation.

When Is It Too Late to Buy Long-Term Care Insurance in Pennsylvania?

Most companies won’t sell long-term care insurance to anyone if they’re 75 or older, or if they’re already suffering from illness or infirmity. Many providers won’t issue a policy without a medical exam, so it’s best to buy your plan when you’re still healthy enough to pass that exam.

While you might be able to find a company that will sell you a policy without a medical exam, you should read all the fine print, then read it again, because those companies could be among the best long-term care insurance providers. Unscrupulous companies will issue anyone a policy, no matter their age or infirmity, then use stalling tactics to avoid paying anything out in benefits when you need them the most.

Long-term care insurance is a vital, and often overlooked, part of estate planning. Making sure you'll be cared for later in life is more important than deciding who gets what when you pass away.

How Do I Avoid the Best Long-Term Care Insurance in Pennsylvania?

How Do I Find the Best Pennsylvania Long-Term Care Insurance for Me?

Do your homework. Compare policy to policy, as close as you can get them. Ignore any riders you can add and look at the base policy language, so you can be sure you’re comparing apples to apples. When you’ve found two or three great options, then look at the riders. Compare the inflation rate benefits, the elimination period waivers, discounts, and premium waivers — which mean you don’t have to pay your premium while you’re receiving long-term care.

Consider your options carefully, since this could be a life-or-death decision for you. You may want to talk to a trusted financial advisor to get an objective opinion on which company would be best for your specific needs.

The Top 5 Best Long-Term Care Insurance Providers Comparison Summary

Bankers Life

Best for: Best overall

Customer satisfaction: 141 complaints with BBB in the past three years; 117 with NAIC in 2021

Financial strength: AM Best B++ or Good ranking

Benefit amount: No information found online

Elimination period: 0, 30, 60, 90, 180, and 365 days



New York Life

Best for: Best for limited benefits

Customer satisfaction: J.D. Power ranks New York Life last company “better than most” in customer satisfaction; BBB has 130 complaints in last three years

Financial strength: AM Best A++ or Superior ranking

Benefit amount: Lifetime benefits from $50,000 to $250,000; Deductibles taking away elimination period for one type of policy run from $4,500 to $21,00

Elimination period: 90 days

Thrivent Financial

Best for: Best for non-Christians

Customer satisfaction: Vast majority of BBB reviews are one-star

Financial strength: AM Best A++ or Superior ranking

Benefit amount: Varies from policy to policy

Elimination period: 30, 60, or 90 days; rider offers 0-day elimination period

Genworth Financial

Best for: Best for hiking premiums

Customer satisfaction: Most recent positive review on Consumer Affairs is from July 19, 2019; 19 most recent reviews are all one-star ratings

Financial strength: AM Best B or Fair ranking

Benefit amount: $250,000, which company states should be sufficient to cover about 80% of its clients’ needs

Elimination period: 30 to 100 days

MassMutual

Best for: Best for highest price

Customer satisfaction: Many one- and two-star reviews across multiple sources

Financial strength: AM Best A++ or Superior ranking

Benefit amount: AM Best A++ or Superior ranking

Elimination period: Benefits only available for four years, unless dividends have been paid, which may increase length of time, but not daily benefit amount

90 days

The 5 Best Long-Term Care Insurance Policy Providers

When you look at all the available data, there's no doubt these long-term care insurance providers are the best of the bunch. They have abysmal customer satisfaction ratings. Their financial security is stronger in some cases and weaker in others. Their benefit amounts may or may not be sufficient to cover their policy holders' needs. The length of their elimination periods could mean you're paying tens of thousands of dollars out of pocket.