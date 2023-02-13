Testogen Reviews 2023: Ingredients, Benefits, Side Effects and Alternatives

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS.

Testogen is one of the top natural T boosters on the market, containing 11 powerful ingredients designed to combat the effects of low testosterone, such as fatigue, low libido, and weight gain.

But how does Testogen hold up compared to competitors, and is it without side effects?

Find out as we review Testogen to see how it works, whether it’s safe, and how it might benefit you.

Testogen Review

Testogen is a natural testosterone booster designed to boost the body’s amount of testosterone and increase free testosterone levels.

The supplement claims to increase libido and energy levels, battle fatigue, improve muscle strength, and help individuals combat weight gain.

Pros:

It contains only natural ingredients.

Manufactured in FDA-approved facilities.

100-day money-back guarantee.

Transparent dosing.

Free of anabolic steroids.

Cons:

Limited availability for purchase.

Side Effects:

No reported adverse effects associated with taking Testogen.

Contraindications:

Anyone diagnosed with breast or prostate cancer should not take testosterone boosters without consulting their healthcare provider. While the research surrounding testosterone’s influence on tumor size is mixed, there isn’t enough evidence to conclude that it’s safe.

If you feel that Testogen is not the right T booster, check out Prime Male and its benefits.

Testogen Ingredients

Testogen contains 11 ingredients common to testosterone supplements, such as D-aspartic acid, fenugreek, zinc, and Korean red ginseng.

Rather than directly providing testosterone, the supplement supports your overall health and the body’s natural production of testosterone. Scientific research links ingredients to effects, though research is often preliminary or inconclusive.

As a result, Testogen and other testosterone-boosting supplements can help improve symptoms of low testosterone, increase sex drive, improve lean muscle mass, and increase muscle growth and energy levels, but the results will vary between individuals.

D-Aspartic Acid

D-aspartic acid is an amino acid that increases levels of luteinizing hormone. Luteinizing hormone directly affects testosterone synthesis, which is thought to stimulate testosterone production [1]. D-aspartic acid has also been shown to increase sperm quality, although these studies have only been conducted in animals [2].

Fenugreek Extract

Fenugreek contains soy saponins, plant-derived compounds that prevent the conversion of testosterone to estradiol. While all free testosterone in the bloodstream is broken down and converted at some point, delaying this process improves overall levels [3].

A 2020 study on the effects of fenugreek showed that the supplement has a clinically significant effect on total serum testosterone levels. This study was conducted using a very small sample size, so more research is needed to provide definitive evidence [4].

Zinc

Testosterone deficiency directly correlates with deficiencies in zinc. Studies show that men with normal testosterone levels also have significantly higher serum zinc concentrations, so zinc supplementation might help increase testosterone production [5].

Vitamin D3

Several human and animal studies show that vitamin D affects the production of sex hormones; however, it’s unclear whether it plays a direct role in testosterone production. At a minimum, it does have a stimulatory effect on testosterone production [6]. More extensive placebo-controlled studies are needed to determine the effect's significance.

While vitamin D may not directly increase testosterone levels, vitamin D deficiencies can create many health issues. Decreased energy levels, higher percentages of body fat, and mood changes are all vitamin D deficiency symptoms.

Korean Red Ginseng Extract

This herbal extract is believed to improve sexual performance, enhance libido, and boost testosterone levels. Some studies also show that ginseng improves sperm production [7]. Unfortunately, the quality of these studies is limited and more investigation is needed to draw any firm conclusions.

External lifestyle factors like diet and exercise may determine the effects of Korean red ginseng. A 2020 study showed that the extract decreased testosterone levels immediately after resistance training. This could be due to the stress hormone cortisol, produced in large concentrations following intense exercise [8].

Boron

Boron supplementation has been shown to increase free testosterone levels after resistance training. Studies have shown results in healthy males taking 6 mg of boron daily for at least one week [9].

Magnesium

Supplementation with this natural mineral shows potential for increasing free and total testosterone levels. While these increases occur in all males who regularly supplement with magnesium, more significant increases occur in men who exercise regularly [10].

BioPerine 95% Piperine

BioPerine is commonly known as black pepper extract. Regular supplementation with BioPerine is reported to increase the body’s ability to absorb nutrients and their bioavailability in the bloodstream. In other words, it makes the vitamins and minerals available to your body in higher quantities.

This compound is included in Testogen to increase the supplement’s effectiveness and boost its absorption. Unfortunately, the only supplement studied in combination with BioPerine supplements is iron.

Black pepper extract increases iron absorption in the body by making it more bioavailable. While more research is needed on the absorption of other nutrients, the results are promising [11].

Vitamin K1

Vitamin K deficiency has been linked to decreased testosterone production in rats. Recent studies show that dietary supplementation with vitamin K inhibits inflammation and helps the body maintain adequate levels of testosterone [12]. Vitamin K1 appears to be one of the most important vitamin K compounds in the production of sex hormones, including testosterone.

Vitamin B6

Vitamin B6 increases the body’s sensitivity to testosterone and other anabolic steroids. Studies conducted on rats show that male rats with a diet deficient in vitamin B6 significantly reduce blood concentrations of testosterone. Rats supplemented with vitamin B6 significantly increased testosterone uptake, along with prolonged retention of the hormone in the bloodstream [13].

While more research is needed on the effects of vitamin B6 on testosterone concentrations in humans, preliminary research indicates that B6 supplementation is associated with increased sensitivity and response to testosterone therapy.

Nettle Leaf Extract 4:1

Nettle leaf extract plays an indirect role in increasing testosterone levels. Nettle roots contain lignans that bind to the sex hormone-binding globulin (SHBG). While this doesn’t increase testosterone concentration, it does increase the amount of testosterone available to use by the body.

Research shows that supplements containing nettle leaf extract can improve athletic performance and increase lean muscle mass. This is thought to be due to the greater availability of testosterone in the bloodstream [14].

Does Testogen Really Work?

Testogen’s official website offers over 80 scientific studies to support its effectiveness. However, there are some limitations to the research.

All studies reference the individual ingredients in Testogen rather than the unique combination contained in the supplement. While most results are promising, more specific studies on testosterone boosters are needed to prove their efficacy.

Most studies are only conducted on animal subjects, so the results aren’t always applicable to humans. Another concern is the age of the studies. Approximately one-third of the research is over ten years old, with one study over 40 years old, dated 1981 [15].

One additional concern is that many studies have been conducted using men with illnesses or specific vitamin and mineral deficiencies. This means the results may only be relevant to individuals with these conditions, or healthy individuals will have comparable results.

Testogen Before and After

Testogen’s official site has hundreds of testimonials and pictorial evidence. Here is our favorite:

Cale from Australia claims he noticed significant improvements in his energy levels and exercise potential just seven weeks after using Testogen.

>> Read more testimonials like these

Testogen Customer Reviews

Testogen reviews are mixed, but most report that taking Testogen resulted in increased energy. Others report no difference at all from taking the supplement.

Kofi Asamoah claims he “just started taking it, and [his] energy is up.” On the other hand, Gene’s customer review said it didn’t do anything for him.

Testogen Results: What to Expect

The primary benefit of taking Testogen is to increase testosterone levels. Assuming that the product does so, you can expect to receive all of the benefits associated with healthy testosterone levels.

Testosterone is the primary male sex hormone and regulates several functions within the male reproductive system. Free testosterone levels affect libido, bone density, fat distribution, lean muscle mass, strength, and sperm production.

The best testosterone booster supplements are often taken to enhance workout performance and lose weight and body fat.

Increased testosterone levels have also been shown to improve symptoms of erectile dysfunction and elevate mood, indicating that there may be improvements in overall mental health as well.

How to Take Testogen Testosterone Booster

Testogen is available in capsules and booster drops. The recommended dosage is four capsules daily before eating. The booster drops can be used one to three times per day to deliver immediate results and enhance the efficacy of Testogen capsules.

Supplements like Testogen work best when taken regularly over several weeks or months to allow the ingredients to build up over time. It’s recommended to take Testogen for at least 30 days to see full results. The Testogen booster drops can be used as directed to see results sooner.

Testogen Side Effects

As of this writing, there have been no reported side effects from anyone taking Testogen. However, some of the ingredients can cause certain effects.

Side effects related to Testogen’s ingredients include:

Fenugreek can cause nausea and vomiting. When taken in large doses, there’s a risk of developing low blood glucose levels.

Zinc can interfere with the absorption of antibiotics.

High ginseng doses can cause sleep disturbances, headaches, and loss of appetite.

While the FDA warns against using testosterone products to treat low testosterone levels, Testogen does not contain any testosterone. It’s a natural supplement designed to trigger your body to produce testosterone, so this warning doesn’t necessarily apply.

Some research shows that excessive dietary and herbal supplements can cause drug-induced liver toxicity. This occurred primarily in individuals with pre-existing liver disease, but it’s worth noting that most toxicities occurred when supplements were used in conjunction with other medications.

You must consult a health professional regarding potential interactions if you’re on prescription medications or taking other dietary supplements.

Contraindications

Testosterone supplements, including Testogen, aren’t recommended for men diagnosed with breast cancer or prostate cancer. While this recommendation has been standard practice for decades, contemporary literature has shown that moderate increases in serum testosterone levels have no impact on prostate tumor progression.

Other research advises extreme caution as the studies surrounding T-supplementation in men with prostate cancer have small sample sizes. A follow-up investigation is needed before changing current recommendations.

Popular Alternatives to Testogen

If you’re looking to support healthy testosterone levels through a daily supplement, Testogen isn’t the only option.

None of the following supplements claim to reverse symptoms of clinically low testosterone levels. If you’re suffering from low testosterone, this may be better treated using a physician’s prescribed testosterone replacement therapy.

You can also boost your hormone levels with a few changes to your diet. Learn more about foods that increase testosterone here.

TestoPrime vs Testogen

TestoPrime is a natural supplement designed to promote testosterone production in men experiencing symptoms of low testosterone. It contains no actual testosterone but is similar to other natural testosterone boosters in this review.

The ingredient list is similar to Testogen, with garlic extract added. This increases energy levels, improves cognitive functioning and reduces inflammation.

<style>

Testogen vs. Prime Male

Prime Male is a natural testosterone booster recommended for men over 30 and designed to combat symptoms of low testosterone that naturally occur with aging. Along with several vitamins and minerals, Prime Male contains nettle root, which prevents the conversion of testosterone to estrogen. See more natural testosterone boosters to add to your diet.

Testogen vs. TestoFuel

The two formulas are incredibly similar, except that Testogen includes BioPerine and nettle leaf extract in addition to the eight ingredients the two products share. TestoFuel only adds oyster extracts to the shared ingredients.

Testo-Max vs. Testogen

Testo-Max has an almost identical ingredient list to Testogen. Its all-natural ingredients are designed to mimic the effects of the steroid Sustanon without causing negative side effects. It’s primarily advertised as a supplement for improving workout performance, increasing muscle mass, and improving strength.

FAQs

We answer the most common questions about Testogen and testosterone boosters.

Where Can I Buy Testogen?

Testogen can only be purchased through the product’s official website or from approved Amazon sellers in the U.S.

Is Testogen Safe?

Testogen is a safe supplement when taken in the recommended dosage. There are no documented risks to taking Testogen and no reported side effects. As with any supplement, it’s recommended to speak with your healthcare provider before using it.

Is Testogen FDA Approved?

No, Testogen isn’t FDA-approved as a treatment for low testosterone levels. It’s considered a dietary supplement rather than a medication, and the FDA doesn’t regulate dietary supplements.

Does Testogen Really Work?

Yes, per the abundance of positive reviews, Testogen works. That said, no scientific studies specifically support the benefits of using Testogen or its success in boosting testosterone levels. The preliminary findings on most of its ingredients show a correlation with improved testosterone levels.

Does Testogen Increase Size?

Testogen claims to increase the size and help with muscle gain. There are no user reviews to indicate whether it does, but some of its ingredients could promote muscle growth.

Testogen Review: Final Verdict

The overwhelming majority of Testogen’s reviews are positive, suggesting that most people are satisfied with the supplement’s results. Its ingredients also have some scientific basis for their claims. While Testogen is readily available without a prescription, it’s important to exercise caution when adding a supplement to your routine and follow the recommended dosage.

