6 Best Online Tarot Readings - Top-Rated Tarot Card Readers for 2023 Predictions

It's normal to feel disoriented whenever your life starts spiraling out of control, and you have no idea how to fix it.

Perhaps you need to speak to someone familiar with the problem and who has helped others before.

When times are rough, you can obtain the advice and clarity you require through a tarot card reading on a reliable platform such as Kasamba.

Spiritual power is all around you, and clairvoyants may delve into it using instruments and psychic abilities.

However, it's challenging to zero down on the best tarot card reading platform.

You ought to select a specialist who can help direct your life without making hollow promises or giving you false hope.

However, it may be challenging to choose the best from the numerous that are accessible.

The difficulty of making this choice increases if you have no idea what you want.

But don’t worry.

We've gone ahead and done all the legwork.

Here, you'll learn about the top 6 online tarot card readings sites. With this list, you can choose the finest one for your needs.

Best Online Tarot Card Reading - First Look

Keen: Most affordable tarot readings online (10 minutes for $1.99) Kasamba - Compassionate LOVE tarot reading (3 FREE minutes + 70% OFF) Psychic Source: SEE your tarot reading (as low as $1/min) AskNow: Most accurate tarot readings online (5 minutes FREE) Oranum: Best online streaming platform (10,000 FREE coins)

In a Hurry? See the Best 3 Options for Tarot Reading Online

1. Keen - Most Affordable Tarot Readings Online (10-mins for $1.99)

Keen can do online tarot readings at a far more affordable rate than traditional psychic agencies. A psychic read for 10 mins costs $1.99, putting it among the cheapest choices.

Every aspect of your existence may profit from the insight and counsel of their staff of skilled tarot readers.

Keen is an excellent choice if you want a trustworthy online tarot card reading at a reasonable price.

2. Kasamba - Compassionate LOVE Tarot Reading

Many people choose Kasamba to have their tarot cards read, and understandably so.

Kasamba has a network of professional tarot readers accessible around the clock, and their online tarot readings include topics like love and relationships, life, and your job future.

Kasamba's psychics have a stellar reputation as specialists in love and life. With their assistance, you may get insight into your life's trajectory (past, present, and future).

3. Psychic Source - SEE your Tarot Readings via VIDEO

Psychic Source is an established and well-regarded name in online psychics.

Tarot card readings might include everything from love and work to family and home life.

Psychic Source is recognized as a leader in this industry, and its online tarot card reading services are provided by some of the industry's most skilled experts.

Therefore, Psychic Source is an excellent choice for you if you are searching for detailed and trustworthy advice.

How we Chose the Best Sites that offer Tarot Readings

We have years of experience utilizing and evaluating online tarot reading services. So, you can trust our advice.

We've tested a vast range of global readings and discovered that they vary in degree of accuracy.

When it comes to online tarot readings, we understand how crucial it is for you to feel comfortable and confident in your psychic reader.

Some features we look for in a good tarot reading website are as follows.

Expert Readers

All the online tarot reading sites we suggest for a tarot reading online have psychics on staff educated in tarot, angel cards, and other forms of cartomancy.

As a result, you should have complete faith that the person reading your tarot cards has the knowledge and expertise to provide precise forecasts of your life.

Variety Of Topics Covered

The best online tarot psychics will provide readings for many topics, such as love, work, and family.

In other words, no matter where in life you're having difficulty, you may get assistance there.

Money-Back Guarantee & Risk-Free Tarot Reading Trials

Trying out a brand-new service for the first time might be intimidating, so having the option to cancel your subscription or try free tarot card readings is always appreciated.

To ensure you're receiving the best readings, the tarot card reading services we selected either provide a satisfaction guarantee on all tarot card readings or a first-time promotional offer.

Fast and Easy-To-Use Website

We prioritized choosing a psychic service with a straightforward interface that allows you to quickly zero down on a reader who is a good fit for your specific situation.

Poor usability and a cumbersome interface are the worst.

When selecting a website for online tarot card readings, these are some of the most crucial factors to consider.

You should also think about what you want to get from an online tarot card reading session from what you believe should be a top focus for a reputable tarot site.

Best Online Tarot Reading Sites - Our Reviews

1. Keen - Best Tarot Reading Service on a Budget (10-min Deal!)

A spiritual tarot reader may assist you with everything from love and family to work and the future.

You may improve your decision-making in all areas of your life with the help of an analysis of your specific scenario by Keen’s tarot readers.

Budget-friendly, Affordable Online Tarot Reading

Keen Psychics offers the best low-cost tarot readings on the web if you're searching for an online psychic reading that won't drain your bank account.

10-minute Welcome Offer for $1.99

While most psychic reading services only give you 3 free minutes, Keen offers a 10-minute reading, which will only cost you $1.99.

Because of this, you will have extra time to engage in profound conversation with your chosen spiritual guide.

In-depth Psychic Profiles and Past Client Testimonials

Detailed profiles of all available psychics are available on Keen’s main page. You can learn more about them by just clicking on their name.

Moreover, you may sort between advisors based on their areas of expertise, talents, and language options.

Before selecting a psychic, you can read reviews from previous customers to get insight into the degree to which they appreciated their psychic readings.

Straightforward Registration

To find a tarot reader on Keen, begin by choosing the advisor you want to speak with, then hit the call now or chat now option and proceed with the steps.

By doing so, your account will be created, and you will then be able to start your psychic reading.

Over 1000 Psychic Readers Available + Advanced Filter Tools

Sincere advisers on Keen direct your path using their prophetic and clairvoyant talents.

Keen provides access to 1700+ psychic counselors, including some of the world's greatest tarot card readers, who are available to assist you with any problem you could be going through.

But don't worry—nobody expects you to interview all the tarot readers.

Try Keen's powerful search tools instead to find what you're looking for.

Quickly narrow your search by cost, star rating, expertise, availability, preferred contact method, area of expertise, and applicable discounts.

Tarot by Diosa is a highly sought-after expert on Keen because of her extensive knowledge and 17+ years of providing accurate tarot card readings.

As a relationship counselor, she uses her psychic powers and online tarot card reading expertise to assist couples in working through their differences and reuniting as a happy unit.

Mystical Marie is another accomplished psychic with more than 3000 positive ratings who reads tarot cards and provides career advice.

She can look into your history, present, and future to guide you as you work toward your objectives.

Why we Recommend Keen Psychics for Online Tarot Card Reading

Regardless of your situation, Keen gives you a good shot at getting a low-cost tarot card reading.

Have your inquiries prepared, and with readings beginning at only $1.99 a min, you will be well on your path to gaining a deeper grasp of what your future has for you.

2. Kasamba - Best Tarot Reading Online For Love & Relationships

Kasamba has invested 20 years plus in the fields of spirituality and self-examination.

There are several paths to reaching the holy and discovering what lies ahead.

Tarot card readings are a common practice. Online tarot readings have the potential to shed light on present lives, the future, and how to proceed in trying circumstances.

As a result, Kasamba is home to a diverse group of psychics and spiritualists who all have unique skills, including reading tarot cards, doing palm readings, spiritual readings, fortune telling, life readings and more.

You may choose the most convenient contact method between chat and phone conversations to have your reading done.

Numerous Online Tarot Readings Available

There are several readings and specializations to choose from, including fortune telling, spiritual readings, love readings, dream interpretation, astrology readings, angel card and tarot reading.

The Kasamba website is easy to use, and even though the search functions may need some improvement, you should have no trouble locating a qualified online tarot card reading expert to assist you in finding your way.

Simply go to the website’s section devoted explicitly to tarot readings, and you'll have access to 189 pre-screened psychic consultants that conduct tarot readings.

You may filter for chat-based vs. phone-based psychics, sort by rating, price, and conceal booked psychics.

Feedback from Genuine Customers

There is a large number of customer testimonials available on Kasamba to help you make your final choice.

The detailed information in each psychic's profile also helps you make an informed and confident decision.

You’ll get their overall star rating, comments, areas of expertise, years of expertise, and credentials.

Straightforward Sign Up Process

As soon as you've identified a reader who meets your requirements for tarot cards, you can sign up for an account.

To join, visit their profile page and select the "chat" option, then fill out the registration process as directed.

Free Online Tarot Readings to try out the Platform

You may try out Kasamba’s free tarot readings that give you 3 free minutes before deciding to pay for a complete reading.

Furthermore, when your first reading time has expired, you still get 3 free chat mins to spend with any other tarot card psychic whose reading you find intriguing.

Best Online Tarot Psychics for Spiritual Guidance

Love clairvoyants on Kasamba have a natural talent for love and romance.

They can foresee your romantic destiny and guide you towards the ideal partner.

You'll also find guidance here if you're married or in a committed relationship and looking for advice.

For instance, Love Psychic Isabelle includes an innate awareness of energy fields.

She is a gifted psychic and tarot card reader who can communicate with your guardian angels on your behalf, bringing users messages of comfort, love, and wisdom.

Divine Master is a tarot reader and psychic relationships counselor with 25-plus years of expertise.

His teachings on matters of the heart, work, and family have improved countless people’s lives as he teaches them to rely on their gut instincts.

Why we Recommend Kasamba for Online Tarot Card Reading

We recognize the value of finding a trusted counsel in your time of difficulty and establishing a relationship built on mutual respect and trust.

We are confident that your spiritual requirements may be addressed by Kasamba, which offers 189 tarot specialists, a free trial, and a satisfaction guarantee.

The information in a tarot card deck may shed light on your life at any point in time.

And the fact that they've been in business for 20-plus years and have millions of repeat customers is evidence that they're worth exploring, particularly for love tarot readings.

3. Psychic Source - Best Online Tarot Reading Site for VIDEO Sessions

Video chat tarot card reading is unlike any other kind of tarot reading. Perhaps it's the added feeling of closeness, or maybe it's simply the novelty of having your tarot cards read there in front of you.

Whatever the case, it looks like Psychic Source has dominated the market for video psychic readings.

Moreover, they have excellent psychic readers who are skilled, intelligent, and able to form strong connections with their customers.

Accurate Online Tarot Reading Sessions

It's possible to find tarot readers via a variety of filters.

You can get assistance connecting with your future from experts such as love clairvoyants, psychic mediators, and sources of spiritual healers who provide tarot card readings as a technique of reading.

Audio and Video Introductions

After finding a tarot reader you like, you may click on their profile to learn more about them via voice and, in some cases, video.

While a min of video may not look like enough time, it may inform you how the reader can help you and their methods.

In a matter of seconds, you can evaluate a psychic adviser based on their tone of voice, the clarity of their guidance, the emphasis they place on being a psychic, a medium, or an empath, and your general feeling of a sense of rapport between you.

The testimonials of satisfied customers, customer testimonials, and areas of expertise will all be available for your perusal.

Easy Sign Up Process

Just choose the phone or chat icon to begin scheduling an online tarot card reading. Choose an intro package and finish up your registration right on the site.

Thorough Screening Process

All psychics on the site undergo a rigorous screening procedure to guarantee their honesty and accuracy.

Furthermore, counselors are evaluated for their psychic skills before assisting customers on the platform. This method guarantees that you will only interact with reliable tarot readers.

Psychic John, one of these verified readers, is a wise spiritual counselor with 32-plus years of practice.

He is fluent in Spanish and English and uses his tarot expertise to deliver insightful and helpful advice to his customers.

Angelica, hand-picked by our team due to her 36-plus years of experience, also offers tarot card reading to help shed light on your situation.

Plus, she is empathetic and intuitive, so she can read your mind and help you make good decisions.

Why we Recommend Psychic Source for Online Tarot Card Reading

Since its launch in 1989, Psychic Source has been a pioneer in the tarot card reading business and a recognized resource for many people across the globe via its live chat, call readings, and, more recently, video readings.

Therefore, Psychic Source offers counselors that can aid you through any difficulties, whether you're searching for subtle direction or require truthful answers.

4. AskNow - Most Accurate Site for Tarot Reading Online

The internet is rife with tarot readers, but not all are reliable.

Since AskNow simply employs the most skilled and knowledgeable advisers, it's among the best places to go if you want a reliable tarot reading.

Stringent Screening Process

They say that AskNow's Master Psychic Managers personally choose each new advisor because they feel that tarot readings may be entirely correct in the hands of the appropriate individual.

Just 1 in 10 applications is accepted, which shows how serious the site is about weeding out impostors.

AskNow has a thorough application and interview procedure to weed out scammers and underqualified candidates, and they periodically re-evaluate their staff for quality assurance. As a result, quality is maintained.

User-friendly Psychic Platform

AskNow makes it simple to locate reputable and competent tarot readers by enabling you to browse hundreds of experts.

Whether you're looking for a love tarot reader or another kind of psychic, you may narrow your search to your preferences.

You may also choose the advisor who speaks the language you want since they provide services in both Spanish and English.

Detailed Tarot Card Reader Biographies, Ratings, and Public Reviews

When you find a potential advisor, look them up and read their profile.

You may get a sense of what to anticipate from the adviser by reading their biography and checking out the reviews and testimonials left by their prior customers.

To get in touch with a consultant when you're set, just hit the Call option to begin the registration process.

Talented, Highly Rated Tarot Card Readers

Oracle Siren Rose is an Akashic Lightworker and possibly the best tarot reader on AskNow.

She has been practicing the occult arts for over 36 years, becoming adept at providing instinctive and compassionate advice in that time.

She establishes rapport with her customers and brings them serenity and understanding by tapping into a more elevated state of awareness.

Like many other psychics in the business, April Moon has been reading tarot cards for clients for 30 years or more to shed light on their uncertain paths.

Because of her clairaudient abilities, April can pick up on subsonic messages for her customers. But she also has a loving and knowledgeable intuition.

Why we Recommend AskNow for Tarot Card Reading Online

By speaking with an AskNow advisor via call or live chat, you may get insight into potential future occurrences and make more informed choices.

You may have peace of mind knowing that tarot card readings on AskNow will only be performed by people who have been thoroughly screened and who are experienced professionals in the field.

5. Oranum - Best Streaming Platform for Online Tarot Readings

The psychic reading service provided by Oranum is unlike any other.

Each aspect of this site is unique compared to "standard" online tarot reading services, including the design, rating system, user experience, and actual readings.

However, this isn't always a drawback since going beyond the norm for tarot card readings has its own advantages.

Tarot Card Reading LIVE via Video

The need to constantly Google "psychics near me" has long since vanished.

Readings on Oranum are conducted through real-time video from some of the best tarot readers who can guide you on everything from romantic issues to professional dilemmas to family issues.

You may get to know the clairvoyant and get a sense of their reading style via the live feeds before purchasing a reading.

You may also choose to get updates from your preferred advisers by subscribing to them.

Get a reading by connecting to a LIVE tarot reader via broadcast and initiating a consultation when you're prepared.

If this is your first time doing an online tarot card reading, don't worry; the admins at Oranum will be there to assist you.

In our opinion, Psychic Source is the best place to locate and talk to genuine psychics via video. Yet, several reviews have said that Oranum is the best forum for tarot card reading videos.

Free Articles, Videos, and More

Oranum provides more than just live readings; it also provides a wealth of instructional materials, like manuals, videos, and much more.

If you're looking for information about matches for your zodiac sign, how angel communications may enhance your love life, and other topics related to love and romance, then check out the articles on our site.

Numerology, tarot reading, and even deciphering your dreams are some of the topics covered.

Some of the most respected names in the field can also help you hone your psychic skills.

10,000 Free Coins When You Sign Up

Users must sign up for an account and spend "coins" to access premium features, including paid readings, articles, and conversations.

A credit-based structure may seem unneeded initially, but it may be helpful for keeping track of monthly expenses.

You may try out the site and all its features or even get free tarot card readings by signing up, and you'll earn 10,000 free credits to spend any way you choose.

Highly Active Advisors Posting Content Every Week

Being a video-based service, many psychics here will record readings for you to view whenever you choose, provided you have a paid subscription.

ArcaneElaine is a well-known expert who has been giving tarot readings online for 18-plus years.

She can sense changes in your energy and utilize them to bring about changes in your perspective and life.

Spiritual empath ElderVae can read your future using tarot and oracle cards and guide you on how to proceed.

She welcomes people of all sexual orientations and gender identities and serves as an enlightened advisor to assist you in making sense of the chaos that daily existence may bring.

Why we Recommend Oranum for Tarot Card Reading Online

Oranum has been around for over 10 years, and in that time, it has earned the respect of spiritual seekers worldwide.

You may rest assured knowing that Oranum has a stellar reputation in the United States and offers both premium and free video material on a wide variety of spiritual topics, including online psychic readings, clairvoyant talents, and spiritual counseling.

6. Mysticsense - Best NEW Tarot Reading Online Platform

All the answers to your problems, from finding love to infidelity, are within reach with the help of the psychics at Mysticsense.

Mysticsense can help with anything from domestic issues to finding your life's calling, thanks to its extensive network of expert consultants.

Detailed Psychic Profiles With Past Client Feedback

Mysticsence provides in-depth descriptions of each advisor's areas of expertise and years of experience.

Because of this, you won't have to spend time researching advisors that aren't a good fit until you discover one that is.

To learn more about the accuracy of each psychic's predictions and the overall quality of their readings, check out their feedback from other clients by reading their reviews.

User-friendly Search Tools to find the Right Advisor

Start by looking for the specific field or reading area that most interests you.

Once you enter your preferences, Mysticsense will show you a selection of advisers that are a good fit for you.

Following this, you may begin a live session through call, chat, or video immediately or arrange for one at a particular time.

5-minute FREE Tarot Card Reading

Newcomers may get a complimentary reading that lasts for five minutes.

This is a fantastic chance to test the online tarot reading service and see whether you vibe with your prospective tarot reading expert.

Unfortunately, there is a catch.

Your free 5-minute tarot reading will be available when you fund your account with $10.

Diverse Network of Highly Skilled Advisors

Psychicinterventions is a highly regarded tarot card reader known for her insightful readings and kind demeanor, especially regarding soul mates.

She has been helping people understand their previous lives, current situations, and potential futures via her innate intuition for almost 30 years now.

Bizet utilizes her "third eye" to decipher the meanings of the cards she draws from the angel and tarot decks.

She is an energy healer and may assist you in overcoming obstacles and achieving personal growth.

Why we Recommend Mysticsense for Online Tarot Reading

Mysticsense allows clients to have tarot card readings performed by gifted and experienced psychics who are available around the clock for phone consultations, live chat, or video.

You may get a 5 mins tarot card reading consultation when you join up for the site, and it works like this; the site will credit your account with the appropriate amount after you’ve set up an account.

Getting your FIRST Tarot Reading - Beginner’s Guide

Before getting your first tarot reading, you need to decide with tarot spread best suits your query. Tailoring your tarot spread choice to your situation and interests is essential.

Every spread has its method of operation for resolving specific issues.

For instance, a 3-card spread can give you a glimpse into the past, the present, and the future.

On the other hand, you can use a 6- or 9-spread if you're interested in a more thorough analysis.

The purpose of such spreads is to give you a deeper insight into specific facets of your life. Therefore, thinking about the query you want to be addressed before deciding on a spread is crucial.

Using this information, you may choose an optimal reading arrangement and maximize the benefits of your reading time.

The following questions may also help you choose a suitable spread.

Are You Looking for Motivation and Guidance?

For inspiration and advice, try a 3-card spread from one of the best tarot card reading sites. It will assist in goal-setting and lead you in the direction of success.

This spread may help you see where you've been and where you're going wrong.

It does so by revealing the obstacles that have stood in your way at each of those places.

There will be an open forum for you to discuss how to achieve your objectives and what you can do to overcome particular challenges.

Do You Want to See How Your Past, Present and Future Align?

The 6-card spread is the best way to get an overall picture of your life's trajectory from the past, the present, and the future.

Using this tarot deck, you may get a whole picture of your life in one place.

This kind of spread is ideal for more in-depth inquiries.

Relationships, professions, and money are just a few of the niches that may be delved into. It may also be used to get insight into the direction your life is taking.

Are You Looking for Love?

You should ask the best tarot reading websites for a 9-card spread if you desire to find love.

The tarot deck provides a terrific opportunity to examine your romantic connections from a new angle and identify the obstacles between you and a fulfilling romantic life.

Even if you're not looking for love right now, this spread may help you meet like-minded individuals and broaden your social circle.

This spread is also the perfect solution if you feel lonely and like you could use some company.

Are You Looking for a Roadmap?

Sometimes it helps to have a road plan to follow to navigate your way through the maze that is life.

If you're searching for tarot reading sites to provide a route map, a 12-card spread is what you should use.

People who are unsure about where their lives should be going and who feel as if they have no control over their destinies would benefit significantly from using this sort of spread.

Put all of your future options on paper with this spread and use it to make better choices now.

Your Questions Answered about Tarot Readings Online

How Do Online Tarot Card Readings Work?

You can get a tarot reading by chat, call, or video on the internet.

The online tarot readers will be using their intuition to decipher the meaning of the tarot cards and apply it to your current circumstance.

What Can You Ask During a Tarot Reading?

You can ask anything during a tarot reading session.

However, remember that certain kinds of tarot readings are more appropriate for different types of inquiries.

How to Time Your Spread Correctly for Online Tarot Readings?

Timing tarot cards online properly is something that many people struggle with, particularly for an online tarot reading session when the client is not physically there and cannot see the cards that the reader is using.

If you're just starting as a client, you must know how your psychic reads the tarot and what information they'll require from you.

When consulting tarot cards online, returning customers should pay attention to the time of their readings.

You may accomplish this by asking your advisor particular queries concerning a single tarot card to get as much insight as possible before moving on to the next card in the spread.

Can Tarot Card Readers Make Mistakes?

Yes, tarot card readers can make mistakes.

Human error is possible for everyone, including professional tarot card readers, and clairvoyants are no exception.

However, it is unusual for the best online tarot card psychic on a site that thoroughly checks its advisers to make an "error" in the traditional sense.

It's more probable that the customer misinterpreted the psychic's conclusion or that the customer wasn't specific enough on their goals for the reading.

Are DIY Tarot Card Readings Accurate?

No, do-it-yourself tarot card readings have a shaky reputation in terms of accuracy.

The best online tarot card experts with plenty of expertise should do your tarot card reading.

Although some individuals may be able to perform their tarot card readings, it’s not advisable unless the reader has received formal training in correctly interpreting each card.

How Often Should You Book a Tarot Reading?

The frequency with which you have your tarot cards read depends on you.

Some individuals like to have readings once a year, while others like to have one every several months.

If you want your tarot card readings to be meaningful and insightful, you must go into them with a clear idea of what you want to gain.

Final Thoughts - Where to Find the Best Tarot Readings Online?

For ages, people have turned to tarot cards to help navigate life's challenges and map a course for the future.

Due to the time and money savings compared to in-person reads, many individuals nowadays choose to have their tarot cards read online.

Finding the best online tarot reading websites is crucial if you want to get a tarot reading or other spiritual divine readings online.

What you may anticipate from a reliable psychic network is shown by our best options.

If you're looking for a large selection of tarot readings, Kasamba is your best bet, whereas Psychic Source is ideal if you like video chat readings.

However, Keen is the best choice if you're on a tight budget.

Remember, you must ensure your queries are precise to get the most out of any platform.

And before scheduling a session, know what you want to achieve so you can choose a good tarot reading site that will make you feel at ease with their knowledge.

