Spot Pet Insurance Reviews: Price, Plan Options, and Coverage

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Paradise Media.

When it comes to the best pet insurance companies in 2023, Spot Pet Insurance is the top choice. Spot Insurance reviews are favorable due to their coverage of accidents and illnesses in dogs and cats and even for veterinary visits if necessary.

Spot offers Gold and Platinum Preventive Maintenance Plans for those interested in health insurance for their furry friends. These plans help defray the cost of preventative care like annual checkups and cleanings at the dentist and the vet.

>>Check the best price for Spot pet insurance now

Pros:

Those who own many pets are eligible for special pricing.

Choose between accident-only or accident-and-illness protection.

Just $100 to put out of pocket deductible.

Insurance will cover medical bills related to an incident.

Multiple choices of coverage at affordable prices.

Cons:

In most cases, coverage only includes dogs and cats.

Traditional medical insurance plan typically does not cover comprehensive health evaluations.

Spot insurance provides policies for dogs and cats with options for accident-only coverage or comprehensive plans covering illness. Options for annual coverage maximums range from $25,000 to $10,000, with no annual cap.

Spot insurance reviews show that complementary and alternative medicine services are covered in addition to the standard insurance plan, medications, intensive treatments, and diagnostic exams to determine the severity of an animal's ailment and establish a treatment plan.

Spot's two preventative care plans, Gold and Platinum Preventive Care, offer routine medical services like checkups and immunizations. However, the company's most basic plan does not.

Spot insurance offers a multi-pet discount for customers who insure two or more animals. Depending on your needs, it may be the best pet insurance.

>>Check the best price for Spot pet insurance now

What Does Spot Pet Insurance Cover?

When looking into Spot pet insurance reviews, it's important to note that in the event of an accident or illness, the associated medical expenses and additional treatments will be covered. The costs of caring for a sick or injured pet are also included in this policy, including:

X-rays

Ear infections and other illnesses

Surgeries

Cancer treatment

Adding medications to your treatment plan for a medical condition, including prescription pharmaceuticals

Cases of poisoning and tendon ruptures

Stem cell therapy

Braces, casts, and bandages, among other common medical goods

Imaging techniques such as CT and MRI

Interventions based on the study and use of psychological principles for the treatment of behavioral problems

Microchipping

Hospitalizations

>>Check the best price for Spot pet insurance now

Spot Pet Insurance Reviews: Plans Available

Cats and dogs alike can enjoy the many features that Spot insurance has to offer.

Dogs:

Injuries and Illnesses

Accident Only

Add-on coverage options

Cats:

Sickness and Accident

Only Accident

Add-on coverage options

Spot will examine the costs associated with the Accident & Illness Insurance policy, which covers the veterinarian's diagnosis and treatment of injuries and diseases.

>>Check the best price for Spot pet insurance now

Spot Pet Insurance Reviews: Optional Features

Spot pet insurance reviews come in two tiers, Gold and Platinum, and cost extra to access preventative health programs that offer yearly checkups.

Gold Preventative Care Coverage:

Beneficiaries of Spot's gold plan can receive up to $250 in annual preventive care coverage for the following services:

Examining Dogs for Heartworms.

Analyzing Feline Epizootic virus Infection Checkup and evaluation of health.

Analyzing the Stool.

Worming treatments, vaccines, and dental care.

Platinum Preventative Care Coverage:

Spot pet insurance reviews show that the Platinum Plan from Spot insurance provides up to $450 annually for preventative care treatments, in addition to its other advantages:

Medical certification

Bordetella vaccination for dogs

Urinalysis

Negating the risk of heartworm disease and flea infestation

Animal control services

A blood sample is needed

Spot can help pet owners determine if they are eligible for discounts on preventative care services if their pet's symptoms have been under control for at least six months.

However, pre-existing conditions and daycare or kennel costs are not covered even if the pet's condition can be controlled in the long run.

>>Check the best price for Spot pet insurance now

What Doesn’t Spot Pet Insurance Cover?

In the same vein as many other pet insurance companies, Spot does not cover pre-existing conditions. In addition, daycare, boarding, and illnesses that manifest during the pet's waiting period are not covered.

They also do not include preventative treatment in their basic pet insurance plans. The corporation offers gold and Platinum preventive care packages to help defray the cost of routine medical checkups.

Some costs that aren't covered are as follows:

Any illness or pain brought on by willful, aggressive, or careless conduct.

Elective or purely cosmetic surgery.

Daycare and overnight stays.

Supplemental nutrients for optimal wellness and disease prevention.

Health concerns with a previous record.

Animal reproduction, having babies, nursing, and whelping.

If Spot doesn’t cover the care your pet needs, try looking at some other options. For example, check out our ASPCA pet insurance review.

Spot Insurance Reviews: Coverage Options

Spot offers several coverage options, giving the flexibility to fit most pet owners’ budgets. Here are some things to consider about coverage options:

Reimbursement amounts: Spot reimburses a portion of your medical bills up to the policy's limit after you've satisfied your annual deductible. When looking at Spot pet insurance reviews, you'll find that depending on which of their two primary plans you enroll in, you'll receive a reimbursement of 70%, 80%, or 90%. The reimbursement rate does not take into account preventative care plans.

Spot reimburses a portion of your medical bills up to the policy's limit after you've satisfied your annual deductible. When looking at Spot pet insurance reviews, you'll find that depending on which of their two primary plans you enroll in, you'll receive a reimbursement of 70%, 80%, or 90%. The reimbursement rate does not take into account preventative care plans. Deductibles: Spot insurance typically requires you to pay an initial out-of-pocket payment, known as a deductible, before it begins paying for veterinarian care. Spot's incident and illness program and accident-only plan offer a range of annual deductible amounts from $100 to $1,000. Instead, preventative care plans do not require a deductible.

Spot insurance typically requires you to pay an initial out-of-pocket payment, known as a deductible, before it begins paying for veterinarian care. Spot's incident and illness program and accident-only plan offer a range of annual deductible amounts from $100 to $1,000. Instead, preventative care plans do not require a deductible. Coverage limits: Spot's yearly coverage amounts range from $2500 to an infinite maximum depending on your monthly premium.

>>Check the best price for Spot pet insurance now

Spot Pet Insurance Reviews: Waiting Periods for Coverage

Signing up for Spot pet insurance usually takes a few days before your coverage begins. In the world of pet insurance, a waiting period often starts on the first day of the coverage.

Spot has a 14-day waiting period for medical treatment after an accident or illness. The average waiting period for disease coverage is 14 days, while many pet insurance providers have shorter waiting periods for accidents.

When looking at Spot pet insurance reviews, one should note that some conditions, such as cruciate ligament injuries, may require longer wait times. However, with Spot insurance, there are no additional wait times.

Spot Pet Insurance Reviews: How Much Does Spot Cost?

Our sample coverage for a female one-year-old mixed-breed dog in Texas with a $500 yearly deductible, $5,000 annual benefits cap, and a 90% reimbursement rate would cost $36.54 monthly.

On the other hand, it would be $16.51 a month to care for a male domestic shorthair cat under one year old. Variations in these costs may occur based on factors unique to each policy, such as the age, breed, and location of the insured pet. Keep those costs in mind when you’re trying to decide, “Is pet insurance worth it?"

>>Check the best price for Spot pet insurance now

Spot Pet Insurance Reviews: Cost Comparison

Spot - Monthly costs for dogs averages at $36.54, while monthly average costs for cats is $16.51.

Lemonade - Monthly costs for dogs averages at $19.44, while monthly average costs for cats is $11.

Trupanion -Monthly costs for dogs averages at $70.12, while monthly average costs for cats is $30.88.

Embrace - Monthly costs for dogs averages at $29.71, while monthly average costs for cats is $12.22.

Healthy Paws - Monthly costs for dogs averages at $26.89, while monthly average costs for cats is $11.93.

Spot Pet Insurance Pet Breed Prices

Spot pet insurance policy prices also vary depending on the breed of dog or cat. They justify this because there are certain breeds, like a French Bulldog, for example, who have genetic issues that lead to more physical problems and more visits to the veterinarian.

The French Bulldog over the ten years old is the most expensensive animal to cover, at $151.77 a month. In contrast, a Domestic Shorthair cat over 10 years old would cost $34.40 a month to cover.

Check the best price for Spot pet insurance now!

Spot Pet Insurance Reviews: Consumer Experience

Customer service: Spot's customer support is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. (Eastern), Monday through Friday. Customers can reach Spot by phone at 800-905-1595 or via email at the website's contact page.

Spot's customer support is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. (Eastern), Monday through Friday. Customers can reach Spot by phone at 800-905-1595 or via email at the website's contact page. App: The Spot insurance app can be downloaded by those with iOS or Android devices. The app allows users to look through their coverage, submit a claim, and monitor its progress.

The Spot insurance app can be downloaded by those with iOS or Android devices. The app allows users to look through their coverage, submit a claim, and monitor its progress. Website: Spot pet insurance's customer-friendly website allows users to get a free quote and register their pet in minutes. As a bonus, a detailed Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) section is available for consumers to consult with. In addition, Spot provides sample plans on their website to give visitors a better understanding of the range of coverage options available to them.

Spot pet insurance's customer-friendly website allows users to get a free quote and register their pet in minutes. As a bonus, a detailed Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) section is available for consumers to consult with. In addition, Spot provides sample plans on their website to give visitors a better understanding of the range of coverage options available to them. Claims: Spot claims services are available through the internet and the mobile app. Every claim must be submitted 270 days after the date of service. Consumers must front the money for the veterinarian bill and submit a reimbursement request to Spot.

>>Check the best price for Spot pet insurance now

Spot Pet Insurance Reviews: Spot vs. the Competition

If you’re wondering if Spot is the right choice for you, we’ll take a deep dive into how the insurance company rates compared to their competition.

Spot vs. Lemonade

Families can choose between accident-only plans or plans that cover sickness when shopping for a Spot insurance plan. Yet accidents and illnesses are built into Lemonade's plans.

Even though both companies offer riders for preventative care, Lemonade also includes physiotherapy, veterinary examination charges related to covered diseases and accidents, and dental difficulties.

Spot insurance's standard plans include medical expenses for accidents and illnesses, as well as some expenses for physical therapy.

Spot's monthly premium for our hypothetical one-year-old female mixed-breed dog in Texas is $36.54, whereas Lemonade's is only $19.44. This assumes a $500 yearly deductible, a maximum annual benefit of $5,000, and a 90% reimbursement rate.

It would cost $16.51 more to insure a male domestic shorthair cat with Spot than with Lemonade if the animal was younger than a year. It's worth noting that while Lemonade's pet insurance is only accessible in 35 states and D.C., Spot insurance is available in all 50 states.

Find out more in our Lemonade pet insurance review.

Spot vs. Pumpkin Pet Insurance

While Pumpkin does provide a health and wellness plan in addition to accident and illness coverage, they do not have a dedicated accident plan like Spot insurance.

Each company offers a plan that provides canine and feline companions with unlimited annual coverage.

Spot's reimbursement rates are lower than Pumpkin's 90% rate, but it is still possible for Pumpkin to pay the veterinarian directly. To get reimbursed by Spot insurance, you must first pay all of your invoices in full. Find out more in our Pumpkin pet insurance review.

Spot vs. Healthy Paws

There is only one plan to choose from with Healthy Paws pet insurance, covering accidental injuries and illnesses. Their coverage is more limited than Spot's because they don't pay for doctor's visits, expensive diets, or vitamins and minerals.

Healthy Paws offers a no-cap annual coverage plan with various reimbursement percentages. Whereas Spot insurance does not provide an average processing time, claims are often resolved within ten days.

>>Check the best price for Spot pet insurance now

Spot Pet Insurance Reviews: FAQ

Before purchasing coverage from Spot, you may be curious about some of the information you’ve read so far. We’ll take you through the most frequently asked questions, giving you the answer you need to make the best decision possible.

How Do I Buy Pet Insurance From Spot?

Spot makes it simple to get a quote for pet insurance on their website. Just click the "Request a Quote" or "Free Quote" button. After that, you'll be asked basic information about your pet, including whether it's a dog or a cat, age, gender, breed, and so on.

Spot insurance allows kittens and puppies eight weeks or older to be insured, while older pets of any age are welcome to apply. When filling out the application, you can provide information about any additional pets you want covered.

To finish the procedure, you will also be required to give your email address and postal code.

It's important to remember that getting an insurance quote does not bind you to buy coverage.

Is There a Waiting Period for a Spot Policy?

For cats and dogs of any age or health, Spot insurance has a universal 14-day waiting period. Depending on the pet's age and condition, many other insurers require even longer waiting periods.

Spot also consistently delivers on its promise of covering surgeries within 14 days, whereas rival insurers may have customers wait up to a year for coverage of cruciate ligament or hip dysplasia surgeries for their pets.

>>Check the best price for Spot pet insurance now

Does Spot Offer a Wellness Plan?

Spot insurance provides two different preventative care plans, each of which pays for some expenses related to health and wellness. Each additional pet each month will cost you $9.95 for the Gold Package and $24.95 for the Platinum Package.

Does Spot Cover Pre-existing Conditions?

No pre-existing conditions are covered by Spot insurance for pets.

To be considered pre-existing conditions, a pet's illness or injury must first show symptoms before enrollment or within the waiting period.

However, if the pet has demonstrated no symptoms of the pre-existing ailment for 180 consecutive days, the condition will no longer be considered pre-existing.

Nevertheless, problems with the knees or ligaments are not covered by Spot insurance if they are discovered before enrolling in the plan or while waiting, as these conditions are considered pre-existing for the duration of the pet's life.

Does Spot Cover Spaying and Neutering?

Spot insurance Platinum Preventive Care plan includes spaying and neutering. Under both the Spot Basic and Gold Preventive Care plans, these services are not included.

Does Spot Cover Dental Cleanings?

Both the Gold and Platinum Preventive Care riders reimburse you up to $150 or $100, respectively, for routine dental checkups and cleanings.

Unfortunately, Spot's standard Accidents & Illness and Accident insurance does not apply to this service.

How Do I Contact Spot’s Customer Service?

You can call Spot's support line Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. (EST) if you have any questions or concerns.

You can use the website's contact form to get in touch with them if you can't get a hold of them by phone during business hours. The lack of a chatbot has left customers disappointed.

Does Spot Insurance Have Any Coverage Limits?

Spot insurance provides coverage options with annual limitations between $2,500 and $10,000, or no restriction at all.

Does Spot Insurance Have a Deductible?

Yes. The annual deductible for Spot is up to you, as your selected Spot insurance policy determines it.

How Do I File a Claim With Spot Pet Insurance?

You can submit a claim either by filling out a form on the webpage or by tapping the "claims" icon in the Spot insurance app and taking a photo of the invoice to be reimbursed. If your doctor's information is needed, Spot will get in touch with them directly.

Customers have 270 days to lodge a claim from the date of treatment.

How Long Does It Take Spot To Reimburse a Claim?

Spot insurance will refund you for the cost of the veterinarian visit by making a direct deposit into your bank account or by mailing you a check when you have paid off the charge. In the event of a dispute, it could take up to thirty days to reach a conclusion.

How Do I Cancel a Pet Insurance Policy From Spot?

Spot insurance policy states that customers can cancel their insurance policy at any time, so long as they inform the company by phone or email.

Spot Pet Insurance Reviews: The Bottom Line

Both accident-only and accident-and-illness policies are available from Spot insurance. And if Frank the Bulldog ever has an accident or gets sick, his owner won't have to pay out of pocket for those veterinary bills.

Spot also provides two care packages for regular wellness treatment for customers who desire insurance policies that include preventative medicine. The insurance company also provides a series of add-ons you can purchase for your pet’s insurance, too.

Whether your cat or dog is healthy or accident-prone, pet insurance is a must to prevent huge costs to your personal bank account when something does go wrong. Spot insurance gives you various pet insurance options for budgets big and small.

>>Check the best price for Spot pet insurance now

Related Articles: