Spokeo Review: Is It the Best People Search Site?

Although the world isn’t as secure as it used to be, the safety of the people we love is more vulnerable than ever. Having knowledge of the people near us, whether virtually or in person, can bring a sense of solace instead of perpetual anxiety.

Thankfully, with the assistance of the best background check sites like Spokeo, it’s possible to obtain information that is otherwise unavailable.

This platform's database of twelve billion records, cost-effective subscription plans, and prompt delivery of results make it straightforward to find out personal details about other people within a few minutes. This article examines the features of Spokeo and why it’s a service worth considering.

Spokeo Review – At a Glance

Since 2006, Spokeo reviews have offered users access to personal background information, criminal records, and even the opportunity to reconnect with old friends. After more than two decades of operation, this platform has gained the trust of over 20 million customers.

Is Spokeo legit? What makes this platform stand out is the ability to search over 12 billion records at the same time. On top of that, the plans are reasonably priced and customers can get the results of their search within minutes.

Pros

Straightforward to navigate the site

Rapid outcomes

Unrestricted access to PDFs

Affordable pricing options

Over 12 billion entries

Cons

Only available in the United States

Certain government data isn’t accessible

Excessively relying on social media

There are additional charges for utilization of specific services

It’s imperative to select a trustworthy organization when utilizing a people search service to get reliable outcomes. Spokeo has been reliable to this norm since its formation in 2006.

By using whatever information you have about a particular person, this platform can assist you in producing a comprehensive report. If you remain uncertain, you can evaluate this platform to witness the results for yourself.

Spokeo Review – Key Features

Spokeo has a few important characteristics that make it an effective background check service. Read on to get a better understanding of what it can offer.

Free Searches

Unpaid searches are available on this platform, where you can enter a name or phone number. Even though it offers a restricted amount of information, the majority of the details are hidden and cannot be deciphered.

Nevertheless, those with a sharp eye might be able to distinguish vital details from the data. To gain access to a full report, you need to buy one of this platform's subscription packages.

Identify Unknown Calls or Texts

Since cell phone numbers have become available to the public, individuals have been bombarded with unknown calls and texts. Is Spokeo legit in helping people to find out who’s contacting you when you get a call from a strange number?

People can use this reverse phone lookup platform to recognize and come up with a means to handle cyberbullying.

Reestablish Long-Lost Family Connections

Spokeo lets its users locate individuals who have been missing from their family tree. There’s even an option to look up birth or marriage records and make ties that would otherwise be lost.

This platform can be a way of reconstructing connections with family members who haven’t been in contact in many years.

The platform can also track down distant relatives who can give insight into your family's background and help fill in the family tree. This platform can also be a source of assistance in the event that a tragedy causes family members to become displaced.

Wealth Data

The workplace can be biased in terms of remuneration, with some employees receiving more than their counterparts in the same position. Asking someone about the amount of money they make isn’t encouraged, but this platform's wealth search can do the hard work for you.

It can give an estimate of a person's pay, as well as give an idea of what kind of possessions they own and what investments they have. Moreover, this platform's lifestyle data can provide an inside look into someone's life.

Reconnect With Old Friends

Thanks to social media, finding people from our past is simpler, but not many people take advantage of these networks. Even if you do manage to locate someone on a platform like Facebook, your intention will be obvious when you send them a request.

This is where a people search finder comes in, as it can access information that you can't. Spokeo has access to billions of records, allowing it to find the person you're looking for and subsequently share a comprehensive report about what they’ve been up to.

Unlike requesting the information yourself, your old friend or flame won't be aware that you're doing this. Once you have all the necessary data, then you can decide whether you want to contact them.

Uncover a Person’s Criminal History

Even though criminal activity may be kept hidden, Spokeo can search through official documents to obtain the data you need. This website can uncover details on criminal records, like the type of violation, the place where it occurred, and when the incident happened.

Besides criminal records, this platform also discloses information about past DUIs and other unsafe driving records. It will also provide information on past sex offenses to help you feel more secure about those living in your vicinity.

You’ll have to pay an additional fee for this platform's criminal background search, which isn’t part of the website's standard package.

Help Small Businesses Grow

It isn’t advisable to use Spokeo when assessing applicants for an open position, but the people search service can be deployed for other critical uses for your organization.

For example, Spokeo can be utilized to uncover fresh prospects or identify former patrons that you are aiming to reconnect. You can filter data based on multiple criteria and can download an unlimited amount of PDF reports free of charge.

Get to Know the Neighbors

The website has a built-in search engine you can use to become familiar with your neighbors without even needing to know their names or phone number. Not only does it provide you with the identities of those around you, but it also records any previous residential addresses.

Know the Truth About the Person You’re Dating

It's common these days to connect with people over the internet, but even after many conversations or phone calls, you may still not be fully aware of who they really are.

Utilizing this platform, you can search for your potential date by name, phone number, or email to see if they're hiding something that could be a warning sign. After conducting a dating background check, you'll be able to feel more comfortable and safe when you go to meet them for the first time.

Protect Your Online Presence

It’s possible for people to search for your name using this platform, just as you can look up others. You can use a self-scanning tool to find out what is visible about your online presence from billions of records.

Even if you consider something to be private, there could be others with the same people-finding tool that can see it. If you find something that you don't want anyone to find, this platform can help you delete it from the internet so it can't be seen.

The focus of this platform is on social media, so it can be helpful in removing old posts from the past that can be used against you.

Alternatives to Spokeo

This platform offers powerful and efficient search capabilities, but it may not suit everyone’s needs. So, here are some other people's search options that you might want to consider.

BeenVerified has apps for both iOS and Android devices that make it easier to look for people from anywhere. It can take some time for the results to be processed, but the software lets users download the results to their device to review again later.

It also has the option to locate unclaimed money or view property information. It’s essential to remember that even with a membership, BeenVerified users are restricted to 100 searches a month.

This could be an issue if someone is dating online or moving to a new area since the searches can add up quickly.

The apps provided by BeenVerified are among the best

Spokeo offers unlimited searches, while BeenVerified limits users to 100 each month





TruthFinder can help you access the dark web, allowing you to locate data that isn’t typically accessible through other people-searching sites.

This means that people who’re trying to hide their identity won't be able to do so when you search for them using a name, phone number, or email address.

Although the process of reaching your results can be time-consuming and somewhat irritating due to the prompts, the results should be worth the effort. Just be aware that additional fees may apply if you want to use extra features. Check out our TruthFinder review here.

Both sites have access to billions of records, however only TruthFinder is capable of searching the dark web

In comparison, this platform is faster in delivering its results





Instant Checkmate is successful because it searches government sources for criminal records or personal data about a person. To make it simpler to find what is needed, filters are used to remove any unnecessary information.

Even with these filters, it can take a while for the results to be displayed.

The website also offers users the opportunity to edit their search results, concealing or taking away any information they don't want to be public. The primary disadvantage of Instant Checkmate is the cost of their services, which is higher than other similar services. Check out our Instant Checkmate review here.

They don't charge extra for criminal history checks





Spokeo Review – Things to Consider Before Using a Background Check Service

It’s now possible to gain an otherwise unavailable insight into somebody else's life by using a background check company.

This kind of search used to be the preserve of large companies and affluent people. Yet, with the sheer amount of information currently on the internet, anyone can access personal data through suitable avenues.

It’s possible to do unrestricted searches and preserve the outcomes on a device in PDF form for a reasonable monthly charge.

This service is helpful if you’re wondering about your new neighbors, if you have doubts about a child's teacher, or if you’re feeling anxious about a potential match on an online dating site.

Just remember that the FCRA (Fair Credit Reporting Act) must be followed when using these services for determining qualification for renting, employment, or financial lending. They are not appropriate for business objectives.

Spokeo Review – Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Are you still curious about how Spokeo operates? Then have a look at the responses to the below-mentioned regularly asked questions.

Is Spokeo Legit?

Yes, it is! Spokeo is a valid people search service that is designed to provide information regarding an individual based on their name, contact number, address, or email. The service scans over 12 billion public and private records to give a thorough report of the person.

It's possible to do unrestricted searches and preserve the outcomes on a device in PDF form for a reasonable monthly charge.

How to Cancel Spokeo?

When you become a member of this platform, you can decide to register for a single-month package or a three-month plan that automatically renews upon the fulfillment of the billing period.

On your account page, you can scroll to "Manage Account" and click the "Cancel" button at any moment of the billing cycle. You’ll still be able to utilize the service for the remainder of the current subscription, however, it’ll not renew.

What Is Spokeo Used For?

Spokeo is employed to look up details on almost anyone, ranging from neighbors to long-lost family members and possible first dates. The service retrieves data from 12 billion records and compiles background information on these people.

It’s prohibited to have this platform uncover information on an applicant, employee, or borrower, as the Fair Credit Reporting Act safeguards these people from such searches.

How to Delete a Spokeo Account?

When you cancel your Spokeo account, you’re still allowed to adjust settings to restart the membership or make changes to the profile. If you wish to get rid of the account completely, you must get in touch with the customer care team on this platform.

A team member can close your account, after which you’ll no longer be able to log in.

Spokeo Review – Final Thoughts

Spokeo is an excellent way to gain insight into someone you want to learn more about. With a few simple keystrokes, you can access information across 12 billion records.

The service assembles everything together in an uncomplicated-to-comprehend report only for you.

Users have the advantage of being able to trace access to their social media accounts, while background check sites do the search without revealing the identity of the person. Whether one is trying to look up previous working experience, training, or criminal record, there’s no danger of the other person being informed.

When asking the question, "Is Spokeo legit?", it's important to remember that each background check service has its own unique way of doing things. In particular, this platform stands out because of its vast database, reasonable-priced packages, and quick results.

DISCLAIMER: You may not use the non-FCRA approved services mentioned in this article or the information they provide to make decisions about consumer credit, employment, insurance, tenant screening, or any other purpose that would require FCRA compliance. These services don’t provide consumer reports and are not consumer reporting agencies. (These terms have special meanings under the Fair Credit Reporting Act, 15 USC 1681 et seq., ("FCRA"), which are incorporated herein by reference.)

The information available on our website may not be 100% accurate, complete, or up to date, so do not use it as a substitute for your own due diligence, especially if you have concerns about a person’s criminal history. The services we mention do not make any representation or warranty about the accuracy of the information available through our website or about the character or integrity of the person about whom you inquire. For more information, please review each service’s Terms of Use.

