Robert Kiyosaki Net Worth: Financial Facts About This Rich Dad and His Books

Robert Kiyosaki was predicted to have earned a wealth of roughly $100 million by the beginning of 2023.

Robert Kiyosaki is a motivational speaker, author, and investor from the United States. In addition, he is famous for his astute observations of the market.

Kiyosaki is among the most well-known personalities in the self-help and life-coaching industries, and he is especially well-known for his money advice. His books, particularly the Rich Dad Poor Dad series, shot him to fame.

He makes the most of his money by giving speeches at seminars organized by third parties who have licensed the use of the Rich Dad name to do so.

As a founder, Kiyosaki is credited with creating Rich Global LLC and the Rich Dad Company. He also created the Cashflow board game and its supporting software, which is used to educate adults and children on the fundamentals of business and finance.

Early Life

Robert Kiyosaki is a member of what is known as the "Yonsei" generation of Japanese Americans. These Japanese Americans are the fourth generation born in the US. Robert Kiyosaki was born on April 8, 1947, to Ralph and Marjorie Kiyosaki in Hilo, Hawaii. They raised him together.

Kiyosaki was born to academic instructor Ralph H. Kiyosaki and registered nurse mother Marjorie O. Kiyosaki. The deaths of Ralph H. Kiyosaki in 1991 and Marjorie O. Kiyosaki in 1971 shocked the family. Kiyosaki has a younger brother named John and two younger sisters named Emi and Beth.

After graduating from Hilo High School in 1965, Kiyosaki obtained his diploma. He earned his Bachelor of Science and his commission as a Second Lieutenant in the United States Marine Corps from the United States Merchant Marine Academy in New York.

Even more notably, Kiyosaki gained notoriety for serving as a combat soldier in the Vietnam War. He flew attack helicopters armed with heavy weapons.

In 1973, while still in the service, Kiyosaki enrolled at the University of Hawaii at Hilo to pursue a Master of Business Administration. A full two years were devoted to the program. He was stationed in Vietnam in 1972 and 1973. Robert Kiyosaki has said that his stint in the Marine Corps gave him the integrity he needed to succeed in business.

In June of 1974, he was given an honorable discharge from the Marine Corps and was also presented with the Air Medal for his service.

Career and Attempts at Entrepreneurship

The beginning of Robert Kiyosaki's career may be traced back to the establishment of an entrepreneurial effort.

After finishing school, Kiyosaki embarked on a job on commercial ships, which allowed him to travel to many different parts of the world. He gained a new appreciation for the diversity of cultures and lifestyles he encountered throughout his travels.

The first stages of his career in the business world came after he earned his master's degree in business administration. As a salesman, he sold copy machines for Xerox Corporation from 1974 to 1978.

He started a company in 1977 and called it "Rippers." This business pioneered the production of nylon and velcro surfers' wallets. Articles about Kiyosaki and his products have appeared in periodicals like Runner's World and Gentleman's Quarterly and in newsweekly magazines like Newsweek. Nonetheless, the company was ultimately forced to declare bankruptcy.

In addition, Kiyosaki started a second company, this one being a retail operation that produced items for heavy metal rock bands, including T-shirts, hats, wallets, and bags. This marks the second time the company has been a total failure. Around 1980, Robert Kiyosaki shifted his focus from business to education.

The original "Rich Dad, Poor Dad" book was a joint effort between Kiyosaki and Sharon Lechter. After failing to find a willing publisher, they decided to take matters into their own hands and release the work independently.

After three years of retirement, he created a company teaching people about money and business. Cashflow Technologies, Inc. is the official name of the business. Kim Kiyosaki, his wife, and Sharon Lechter, his co-author, are also shareholders.

During an interview on The Alex Jones Show in 2010, he boasted about his many commercial and residential properties and the hotels and golf courses he owned. He also oversees and invests in oil wells, a fledgling solar power business, and oil drilling operations.

How Did Robert Kiyosaki Get Rich?

Educational Businesses

Beginning in 1985, Robert Kiyosaki began to see financial success. In this year, Kiyosaki co-founded the Excellerated Learning Institute, a business school that focuses on teaching subjects including corporate social responsibility, investing, and starting a business.

Although Robert's company was Robert's first foray into business education, it was founded on the principle of instilling a sense of social responsibility in its students. He founded the firm in 1985 and subsequently sold it to a larger corporation in 1994.

Kiyosaki began building the foundation for the educational empire that would make him wealthy in the mid-1990s. His first book, "If You Want to Be Rich and Happy, Don't Go to School," was the foundation for the movement.

The book's title gives away its core argument: that the author does not recommend college as a means to success and instead encourages its readers to enter the real estate industry. Robert and his second wife were both working in the real estate market at the time.

In 1997, Kiyosaki founded Cashflow Technologies, Inc., a company that would prove to be the catalyst for what would become a successful business career. Kim Kiyosaki, his wife, and Sharon Lechter, his co-author, are also shareholders.

This company would come to own and operate various financial education brands, including the Rich Dad name. The best-selling book by Robert Kiyosaki, “Rich Dad Poor Dad,” came out that same year.

His Book Sales

Most of Robert Kiyosaki's fame and fortune came from sales of “Rich Dad, Poor Dad.”

Regarding business and personal money, "Rich Dad Poor Dad" is one of the most recommended books. More than 40 million copies have been sold in over 100 countries worldwide.

When the book was first released, it was the author's own doing. Popularity brought the attention of big publishers, and the book spent almost six years on The New York Times Best Sellers List after its release.

The book's sales increased after being mentioned on The Oprah Winfrey Show. With no doubt in anyone's mind, Robert Kiyosaki's spectacular ascent to notoriety and pinnacle of financial and professional success began and ended with the publishing of that book.

Over 32 million copies of the book have been sold in 40 languages across 40 countries since its initial release in 2002.

In the novel, we follow two fathers, one mired in poverty while the other has found great success through his hard work and entrepreneurial spirit. The "rich dad" was shown to be an invention of Robert Kiyosaki later on, while the "poor dad" was said to be based on Robert's own father.

There are a variety of real estate and business-related courses available from “Rich Dad, Poor Dad,” which can help you improve your financial situation.

Despite widespread criticism for several reasons, the book was an economic success. The most glaring flaw is that Kiyosaki has provided zero proof of his purported financial successes.

Not a single shred of evidence supports the claim that Robert Kiyosaki had any hand in the extraordinary levels of financial success he describes in this book. This has not been proven by anyone. Several reviewers have criticized the novel for being too enigmatic and mocking American culture.

Robert Kiyosaki has since claimed that “Rich Dad, Poor Dad,” was never intended to be a how-to guide for making money but rather a source of motivation and inspiration.

The central theme of this set of books is the parallels between the protagonist and his two father figures (one of which was his biological father and the other a "fictitious" affluent father figure).

Together, Kiyosaki and Donald Trump wrote a book titled “Why We Want You to Be Rich: Two Men, One Message.”

Best-selling Robert Kiyosaki books

Rich Dad Poor Dad

Rich Dad’s Cashflow Quadrant

Rich Dad’s Guide to Investing

Rich Dad’s Who Took My Money

Why “A” Students Work for “C” Students

Second Chance

Why We Want You to Be Rich: Two Men, One Message

Seminars

In addition to writing books, seminars are the mainstay of Robert Kiyosaki's business strategy. Usually, these seminars are organized by other professionals in the same field using a franchising-style business model. Workshops can range in price from free to many thousand dollars.

Real Estate Investment

Even in the realm of real estate, Kiyosaki displays the commercial acumen expected of him. Several major apartment buildings, hotels, and golf courses around the United States are among his holdings, as he said on an episode of The Alex Jones Show in 2010.

Kiyosaki can create a passive income stream from real estate investing since he can turn his properties into rentals.

Other Investments

Kiyosaki has invested in a wide variety of enterprises. He made a public offering of a Chinese gold mine and purchased a silver mine in South America in 2002. In addition, he has recently launched a business in the solar energy sector and has invested in oil drilling operations and oil wells.