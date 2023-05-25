5 Best Reverse Email Lookup Tools – Find Who Emailed You

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Paradise Media.

Do you have no idea where to begin when attempting to identify an email sender? Don't look elsewhere! We'll talk about the leading subscription-based and free reverse email lookup applications in this blog post, which will be available for purchase.

Both paid-for or free reverse email lookup tools make it quick and simple for you to determine who sent an email even if all you know is the sender's email address. Consequently, these tools can help you out whether you're looking for an old acquaintance or need to confirm a business contact's identification. Enter the fray!

5 Best Reverse Email Lookup Tools

BeenVerified - Best Reverse Email Lookup Overall



BeenVerified is an online background check service that offers comprehensive reports on individuals by searching public records, social media accounts, and other online sources to provide accurate and up-to-date information. In this review, we'll take a closer look at the pros and cons of using BeenVerified, as well as the various features it offers.

Pros:

Varied search options

Smooth navigation

Good customer support

Cons:

Some data costs extra

No individual reports

One of the main benefits of BeenVerified is its user-friendly interface, which makes it easy for users to navigate through the site and search for information. The search results are presented in a clear and organized format, making it easy to read and understand.

BeenVerified offers a wide range of search options, including people search, phone number lookup, and address lookup, making it a versatile tool that can be used for various purposes, such as finding lost friends or family members or verifying someone's identity.

Pricing

Another advantage of BeenVerified is its affordability. It offers a range of subscription plans to suit different budgets, and users can choose to pay on a monthly or yearly basis. This makes it a cost-effective option for those who need to perform background checks regularly.

However, it's important to note that none of BeenVerified's features are free, and there are no membership trials available to test how it works for free. Additionally, some data may cost extra, and the site doesn't offer individual reports.

Overall, we had a positive experience while testing the site. BeenVerified takes privacy seriously and ensures that all information is kept secure and confidential using state-of-the-art encryption technology, and it doesn't share or sell any information to third parties.

TruthFinder – Best Rated Reverse Email Lookup



Using an email address as a starting point, reverse email lookup service, TruthFinder, locates and reports relevant information about the person. To do this, it examines what's called "public records," which is to say, information on individuals that is freely available on the internet and in other publicly available places. Anyone in the general public can legally inspect and copy public documents.

When using subscription based or free reverse email lookup tools, two of the most important factors to consider are the volume and quality of the information. Many of the solutions can help you find names, but may not be so great at helping you find precise information about the sender. Out of all the options, TruthFinder has the largest database with over 150 million records and is therefore the best choice for this type of search.

In addition to reverse email lookup services, TruthFinder offers a number of other checks, such as reverse phone lookup, persons searches, and thorough background checks. This site comes highly recommended in part because it can identify the person hiding behind an email account and in part because it collects a sizable amount of information about that person.

To gather reliable information, TruthFinder searches public databases like court documents, police records, and social media. The additional feature that sets TruthFinder apart from other tools is that it’s able to perform a reverse email address lookup and search through personal databases for pertinent facts. Read this TruthFinder review to make sure it’s the right fit for you.

Pros

Detail-oriented reporting

Traceability tools

Dark internet scan

Cons

Operates in the US only

Report preparation takes ample time

Pricing

TruthFinder does not offer a reverse email lookup subscription that is exclusive. To access all of TruthFinder's features, you must subscribe to its complete membership plan.

Unlimited for two months - $23.28 each month - $46.56 due every 60 days

- $23.28 each month - $46.56 due every 60 days Unlimited for one month - $28.05 each month

Instant Checkmate: Best for Detailed Searches



Instant Checkmate is a great option if you're looking for a reverse email lookup product that offers accuracy. With just a name or phone number, you can use this people search engine to find out details about a person. To use this, you'll require more than just an email address, similar to Intelius. However, if you have the necessary information, this is a great choice.

In comparison to other paid for or free reverse email lookup choices, Instant Checkmate is lightning quick and provides a sizable public records database for a reverse email lookup app. Its reports include details on marriage and assets, criminal histories, court records, and every other publicly accessible official database.

Every plan for this reverse email lookup service includes unlimited searches. Additionally, Instant Checkmate places a high importance on user privacy, so you don't need to be concerned about disguising your identity when searching for someone.

Pros

Access to an extensive collection of public records

Sophisticated search filters

Precise outcomes

Cons

Single reports are not offered

Slow verification process

costly subscription rate

Pricing

Although Instant Checkmate isn't the most affordable reverse email address lookup service, it provides decent value if you plan to use it for a while. The only subscription options that provide you access to all of Instant Checkmate's services, including reverse email lookup, are full membership plans.

$37.82/month for a 3-month unlimited report subscription

$34.78/month for a 1-month unlimited report subscription

Intelius: Best for Checking Educational Information



Even if Intelius doesn't offer you a free reverse email lookup feature, it is still beneficial if you need information about a specific email. Intelius can assist you in contacting the sender of an email once you have their name, contact information, or home address.

Intelius is one of the most reliable brands in the reverse email lookup sector. It has an advanced user interface and is simple to use. This lookup site differs from others in that it focuses on presenting the educational background of the individual you're looking for.

Intelius can help you with background checks, criminal records checks, people checks, background checks, and public records checks. It possesses a "detective" feel. This website helps you discover more about the email senders.

Pros

Findings are prepared quickly

Gives data on education history

Reliable enterprise

Cons

Results restricted to the US

Expensive

Pricing structures are opaque

Pricing

A quick and easy way to search for basic information is provided by Intelius. It offers a variety of subscriptions for background checks and individual search reports. For subscribers who subscribe to Intelius unlimited person reports, the following plans are available.

Plan for every two months: Starting at $21.125 per month (billed as $42.25 bimonthly)

Monthly Plan: $24.86

Spokeo: Best for Long-Term Use



Spokeo offers a variety of other search services including name, address, and phone number search, as well as a powerful reverse email search free of charge. Behind an email address, there are many more pieces of information that can be accessed, in addition to the person's name.

Social media databases, commercial, consumer, and court records, as well as property, historical, business, and consumer records make up the billions of records from which Spokeo collects its data. When you use this reverse email lookup search tool to seek up an email, it searches its database for all pertinent data.

With a simple to use interface, this service offers flexible email lookup. Despite being a top-notch reverse email lookup service, Spokeo charges the lowest rates for its services.

Pros

Cost effective

Complete background checks on email sources

Simple-to-use

Cons

Social media usage is too prevalent

Results could occasionally be wrong

US exclusive; only available there

Pricing

The most economical email lookup service is called Spokeo. The monthly membership fees are as follows:

$34.95/month for a 3-month plan

$19.95/month for a one-month plan

Ranking Methodology for the Best Reverse Email Lookup

The following criteria were taken into consideration when ranking the top reverse email lookup tools:

User-friendliness : The program should be simple to operate and navigate.

: The program should be simple to operate and navigate. Information accuracy : The tool should offer precise and current data regarding the owner of the email address.

: The tool should offer precise and current data regarding the owner of the email address. Price : The software ought to be inexpensive and provide a selection of subscription plans.

: The software ought to be inexpensive and provide a selection of subscription plans. Search options : To maximize the likelihood of locating information, the tool should include a variety of search choices.

: To maximize the likelihood of locating information, the tool should include a variety of search choices. Database size : It’s more likely that a larger database will contain details about a particular email address.

: It’s more likely that a larger database will contain details about a particular email address. Additional features : Some programs might have other functions like monitoring the dark web or background checks, which might be helpful.

: Some programs might have other functions like monitoring the dark web or background checks, which might be helpful. Customer Support: When you encounter problems, the tool should offer helpful customer support.

By taking into account these elements, you can compile a detailed ranking of the top providers of reverse email lookup services and pick the one that best suits your requirements.



Free Reverse Email Lookup Methods

You can use free reverse email lookups and below are ways explaining how to go about it:

Social media search : Use a free reverse email lookup tool on social media sites such as LinkedIn, and Twitter to locate the email address. You might be able to discover details about the owner if indeed the email is connected to a social network account.

: Use a free reverse email lookup tool on social media sites such as LinkedIn, and Twitter to locate the email address. You might be able to discover details about the owner if indeed the email is connected to a social network account. Google search : Try searching for the email address in Google to see if any results are returned. This can include posts on internet forums, profiles on social media and personal websites.

: Try searching for the email address in Google to see if any results are returned. This can include posts on internet forums, profiles on social media and personal websites. Email header analysis : If you receive the emails, you can use a reverse email search free tool to examine their email header to determine the user's email server details. Sometimes, the sender's identity can be determined using this data.

: If you receive the emails, you can use a reverse email search free tool to examine their email header to determine the user's email server details. Sometimes, the sender's identity can be determined using this data. Reverse email lookup services : A few websites, like BeenVerified , reveal details about the owner of an email address, including the domain and whether the email address is authentic.

: A few websites, like BeenVerified reveal details about the owner of an email address, including the domain and whether the email address is authentic. Searching on forums or message boards: On discussion boards and forums, some people publish their email addresses. If you know the email address, you might try doing a free reverse email lookup on those sites to see if you can identify the individual behind it.

Reverse email search free approaches can be used to try to find out information about the owner of an email address, however, due to the possibility that the owner of the email address has not made that information publicly available, these approaches may not be completely accurate or may not reveal much information.



What Is a Reverse Email Lookup

When receiving emails from unknown or suspect email addresses, users may find it helpful to use a reverse email lookup free feature in a web browser to determine the person contacting them.

The data might be something like this:

Both landline and mobile phone numbers

Current address in full

Senders' images

All accounts on social media

Complete name of the sender

Any aliases they may have

Why Use Email Lookup Tools?

Email lookup free or subscribed tools are used by both businesses and individuals. There are three main reasons why they frequently employ these approaches:

Risk analysis : Reverse email searches can be used by both small and large enterprises to find out more information about their users for the purposes of cybersecurity, risk assessment, and fraud prevention.

: Reverse email searches can be used by both small and large enterprises to find out more information about their users for the purposes of cybersecurity, risk assessment, and fraud prevention. Marketing : Checking the validity of the email addresses that marketing or sales teams have gathered is crucial. Verify as soon as possible that you're working with actual people because you don't want your online marketing newsletters to bounce.

: Checking the validity of the email addresses that marketing or sales teams have gathered is crucial. Verify as soon as possible that you're working with actual people because you don't want your online marketing newsletters to bounce. Background checks: Usually carried out by professionals who require more information about a client, or a business partner. For whatever purpose you can think of, including getting the complete story on a new love interest, finding out more about someone who contacted you out of the blue, or, regrettably, cyberstalking, some people request them as well.

Let's look at some things to think about before registering.



What Are the Limits of Reverse Email Lookups

The freemium business model used by a number of reverse email lookup apps is obviously the first restriction.

An irritating situation is when you believe you've found a free service just to find out it directs you to a paid one. Another issue to think about is that it could be challenging or impossible to validate webmail addresses, especially for marketers despite the availability of reverse email search free tools.

Then there are speed-related difficulties. You’ve no choice but to integrate a reverse email search free tool and your email analysis API if, for example, you run an online store and need to check the email accounts of a sizable number of customers. Tools for risk analysis produce conclusions almost instantly. To use additional services, you must input address information one each at a time and wait for the results for up to five minutes.

In addition, be sure not to confuse email finders and reverse email lookup tools. A reverse email search free tool is intended to locate an email account based on a name, reverse email lookup does the opposite. There are a variety of different products available on the reverse email search market.

In reality, by manually entering an email account into a search engine with some background checking, you can frequently obtain better results.

Best Practices To Avoid Phishing Email Scams

Not every person who emails you is a friend. Your email will occasionally receive some phishing attempts, regardless of how effective your spam filter is. Cybercriminals are among those that target personal information like credit card and social security numbers.

There are vandals online who intentionally cause harm because they can. Therefore, use reverse email search free options available to unearth and protect yourself from them.

Fortunately, phishing scammers share a lot of traits, making it easy to prevent them if you follow a few fundamental guidelines.

Make use of security software that has anti-phishing add-ons and a reverse email search free feature. The majority of security software programs offer it, and it examines documents and other files to look for malware. Your password should never, ever be shared. It won't be requested by any trustworthy organizations. In emails, if the sender is not someone you know and trust, never click on any links or attachments. You can have your smartphone infected by some harmful links. However, keep in mind that any URL that you view on your computer isn't always the one the hyperlink will lead you to. Some links seem to go to the location of a trustworthy organization. To see the actual destination, you can hover your finger over the link if you possess a steady hand, but be careful not to let go! Don’t reuse the same password across other crucial accounts, and change your passwords frequently. Maintain your phone or other gadget routinely. Undoubtedly, it might be tedious, but the most recent updates offer the best defense against harmful attacks. On unsafe websites, avoid doing any transactions. In addition to a padlock icon, secure websites have names that begin with //https:. It is not safe if the site's address begins just with //https:.

Best Reverse Email Lookup Tools – FAQs

Where Does Reverse Email Lookup Information Come From?

The majority of email search engines improve open-source database information (OSINT). Tools for reverse email lookups compile data from social media, IP addresses, and devices.

Are Email Lookup Tools Legal?

Depending on the product or service, all data sourced from the top reverse email lookup websites complies with GDPR, guaranteeing legitimacy and compliance with EU regulators.

Will the Person Know I’m Searching for Them?

Nope, the user isn’t affected by any of the reverse email search free examinations. Remember that depending on the user's privacy settings, some websites like LinkedIn may notify them if you directly view their profile page.

What Does an Email’s Domain Type Actually Tell Me?

It's important to note that a domain can provide more information about the provided data. These are only temporary email addresses, disposable domains can be a danger to you. Custom domains might require extra examination because scammers might use this strategy to become whitelisted.

Best Reverse Email Lookup Tools – Bottom Line

Numerous solutions are offered on the market when it comes to the top reverse email lookup tools. Among the best tools are BeenVerified, Spokeo, TruthFinder. These programs include a variety of capabilities like thorough search results, precise and current information, user-friendly interfaces, different search choices, dark web monitoring, background checks, and more.

It’s important to keep in mind that some of the best tools are paid for, but there are also free alternatives available, like social networking sites, search on googles. The reverse email search free tools might not be precise or might not offer a lot of information regarding the owner of the email address.

Before choosing a tool, it's advised to read the reviews, consider the features, and compare them.

DISCLAIMER: You may not use the non-FCRA approved services mentioned in this article or the information they provide to make decisions about consumer credit, employment, insurance, tenant screening, or any other purpose that would require FCRA compliance. These services don’t provide consumer reports and are not consumer reporting agencies. (These terms have special meanings under the Fair Credit Reporting Act, 15 USC 1681 et seq., (“FCRA"), which are incorporated herein by reference.)

The information available on our website may not be 100% accurate, complete, or up to date, so do not use it as a substitute for your own due diligence, especially if you have concerns about a person’s criminal history. The services we mention do not make any representation or warranty about the accuracy of the information available through our website or about the character or integrity of the person about whom you inquire. For more information, please review each service’s Terms of Use.

