Research Paper Writing Services: The 5 Best Companies Reviewed

Looking for the best research paper writing service? Before entrusting your research project to an online expert, it’s advisable to study each and every academic writing company from top to bottom.

The good news is that we've done all the hard work for you and compiled the list of the most popular research paper services to choose from. The research paper writing sites we reviewed below can confirm their reputable status in action. These companies write papers with professional writers and deliver original research papers on virtually any topic.

They appear to be the most effective and successful in the practice of writing & editing of both research papers and term papers. How exactly? Read on to find out the characteristics of each custom research paper writing service in our comprehensive reviews.

Choose the Best Research Paper Writing Service

1. PaperHelp — Best Overall, Most Popular

PaperHelp is the topmost research paper writing service with the highest feedback from students. Having been supplying clients with non-plagiarized research papers for more than 14 years, it has gained a firm footing in academic writing from scratch with the following ratings: 4.7 on SiteJabber and 4.6 on TrustPilot.

Based on the rating and proficiency, there are TOP, Advanced and Basic writers. 88% of specialists at PaperHelp are native English speakers with not less than 3 years of writing experience in their respective fields.

Accurate, professional and affordable research paper help makes it one of the best value-for-the-money services on the market. The high quality research paper cost per page for a 2-week deadline starts at only $12.

There are splendid options to cut the price for the order with PaperHelp:

Up to 15% off on the first order

10% off for a video testimonial

5% off on orders that cost over $500 and 10% off in those cases when the price exceeds $1,000

Up to 20% off for loyal customers

You can also make savings for your next orders by referring friends and getting 10% credit on your balance from each order they place (while they get 10% off). You may also help others and manage orders regularly taking a certain percentage as a reseller. Moreover, PaperHelp offers personal discounts, banner promos, coupon codes, etc.

2. BBQPapers — Best Quality

The research paper assistance at BBQPapers is profound and fast. This research paper writing company has received the most positive reviews for delivering custom term papers and complicated research assignments, since it launched its business over 7 years ago.

At BBQPapers, you can hire a top 2% expert for any type of term paper or complex project. You can specify your preferences based on the English proficiency level: Native Speaker or Fluent Speaker. An expert from one of these categories can do an exhaustive study of any specific research problem you face.

The price for high school writing is indicated for 100 words and is $5.85. One double-spaced page includes at least 300 words, as stated in the company’s terms of use, so the ultimate price for a research task will be $17.55/page.

Get one of these lifetime discounts with points accumulated on your personal account (1 spent dollar = 1 point):

5%

10%

15%

3. EssayTerritory — Best for Speed

Custom research papers done by EssayTerritory can bring you success and help you gain your best results and a competitive advantage in any research field. It’s a reliable service that provides inexpensive and quick research writing help with a 98% satisfaction rate.

Currently, there are 800+ writers at EssayTerritory who create memorable content without any misprints or mistakes. If needed, they can revise your paper as many times as necessary for up to ten days after the final deadline.

Premium, advanced, regular or preferred writer categories are at your disposal while placing an order. Get your task done in just three hours choosing a professional research paper writer for hire from EssayTerritory.

Transparent money-back conditions at EssayTerritory outline the cases when the refund can and cannot be guaranteed. For instance, you may receive up to 10% refund, if you get an improperly formatted essay. Up to 30% refund is possible, if you see any spelling, punctuation or grammar mistakes in your text. Full refund is also possible, if the instructions are not followed.

$13 is an average price for a single page of an originally written assignment sample that has to be completed for high school. To reduce the cost, you may ask the support team for possible discounts or find a promo code in your mailbox.

4. SpeedyPaper — Best Reputation

A great number of academically overloaded graduates confirm that this service has given them a good chance to cope with the loads of homework. It has a clean and solid reputation among international students as well and a 4.8 rating on both Reviews.io and SiteJabber.

Round-the-clock support from the competent and highly efficient agents in LiveChat is one of the features that emphasize the quality of services on the site.

Over 1,600 qualified writers guarantee never delayed thesis proposals, coursework assignments, dissertations, etc. You may choose the most qualified and experienced specialist, a PRO, a preferred writer or one of the TOPs from SpeedyPaper to boost your grades.

A one-page custom research paper will cost you $13. The final price may be slightly different for particular subjects, because a certain fee may be charged for a complex task that requires more advanced competences and special knowledge. To decrease the sum, use one of the discounts available on the website or save 11% on your first order instantly.

Additionally, you may pay for a Grammarly report, a summary or a draft of your paper and choose a progressive delivery feature among other extras.

5. EssayPro — Best Customer Service

This essay writing service has over 20 years of experience on the market and thousands of followers on social media like Facebook, Instagram and YouTube. Its ratings are 4.8 on ResellerRatings and 4.7 on SiteJabber.

EssayPro is an exceptional website that allows you to select the best suitable author yourself.

You’ve got a convenient and professionally formed catalog of experts in the menu of your profile page. To select the topmost author, sort them by Writer’s rating or Online first. Browsing the writers yourself on the website, you may sort them by subject too and pick the most appropriate expert for your assignment. Over 1,400 writers are at your fullest disposal. As an alternative, just wait for them to bid on the work and make a wise choice.

It’s one of the cheapest websites for writing papers with only $11.70/page and no hidden costs. You can benefit with the automatic discounts (up to 40%) applied when you place an order bigger than 1 page.

Best Research Paper Writing Services: Q&A's

Some concerns may still prevent you from using the fullest potential of these sites. Continue reading to discover our complete explanations on certain matters related to research paper writing help offered by academic writing companies online.

How do Essay & Research Paper Writing Services Work?

Companies that sell academically written texts act as intermediaries between a student and a competent writer. Such agencies work in favor of college, school or university students and help them excel in their academic performance. They hire professionals and guarantee ethical writing/editing services. Specialists from different study areas can fulfill your research goals and provide a fully-formatted written piece.

For most paper writing websites, the algorithm is quite easy. You indicate your order instructions by filling a form and uploading the necessary files. The next step is to make the payment. Afterwards, the most relevant specialist with appropriate expertise works on your order according to the research instructions. Finally, you get a preview, check it, approve and download the file.

A paper writing service has to meet a certain criteria to be called reliable and trustworthy:

Native speakers as writers;

Zero plagiarism in papers;

Reasonable pricing;

Free revision policy;

Money-back guarantee;

100% confidentiality;

Timely delivery;

24/7 client support;

Direct contact and instant communication with the writer.

An online paper help provider that meets these criteria can ensure the best research paper writing service.

Are Research Paper Writing Websites Legit?

The demand for research paper writers for hire grows in direct proportion to the needs of modern students. Nevertheless, you may feel unsure whether or not you can buy online assignments legally.

The answer is yes, you can use these services legally, never breaking any laws. As long as you order an essay sample from a reputable firm, you can be absolutely confident in the result. Trustworthy research paper writing companies offer legitimate services and non-plagiarized content. They usually provide testimonials, reviews, samples of their work and transparent policies.

Any written materials they complete for your custom needs are delivered exceptionally for the aim of providing an example (sample) of research and giving references. For this reason, college paper writing services can never guarantee any specific grade or mark.

Research paper writing websites stick to and observe all existing copyright laws. As soon as you pay for content, you are fully in charge of its further usage.

Beware of fraudulent services that are not upfront about their procedures, guarantees and policies. As a result, you may be disappointed with low-quality writing.

Can I Pay Someone to Write My Research Paper? Is It Safe?

Absolutely! You can always get some research paper writing help from a professional writer. A legitimate research paper writing company takes the fullest responsibility to give your assignment to a seasoned professional and keep your private information safe. Research paper service sites use the highest standards of data privacy and security to keep all your information safe. They also enable the proper solutions to prevent data loss, leakage or damage.

The information collected on such websites may be personal and non-personal. Individual facts and details concern your payment card information, name, email, phone number and password(s) on the website. If you prefer, you might also want to mention the date of birth, graduation year, institution, degree and academic level. Non-personal info can be the materials you provide for your assignment.

The Privacy Policy on the website normally states how the data is treated with the legal basis of the processing itself. Paper writing services use administrative, physical and technical safeguards (safety protocols and the like) against such risks as unauthorized access, loss, modification, destruction, etc. Neither professional writers, nor any third party can access your individual data.

Will my Research Paper be Plagiarism-Free?

100%! Legitimate paper helpers use plagiarism detectors and scanners to verify content originality and deliver a report per your request. These tools help them check the uniqueness of academic papers and show you official proof of it. With advanced algorithms, they manage to search for similarities across billions of resources and documents.

Professional research paper writers cite all the resources properly according to the outlined standards and provide full reference lists for each research. MLA, Chicago, Harvard or APA styles help regulate referencing easily. You can rest assured knowing that every paper is made from scratch. The Quality Assurance team on every reliable website double-checks every work before sending it to you. So coming across a plagiarized text is literally impossible.

Ordering content from respectable websites, you get first-class quality research samples from the professionals who have dedicated years and years to their subjects. They ensure a well-researched and thoughtful material that doesn’t lack any substantial detail or information.

How Much does it Cost to Buy a Research Paper Online?

Basically, the price per page for a research assignment starts at $12–$13 on the majority of essay writing services. However, there are some particular factors and features that influence the price. They are:

Research type and subject

Educational level

Quantity of pages

Writer’s category

Time for completion

Additional services, etc.

Some scholarly research works are less costly, while others require more skills and qualifications from the professional writer who needs to deal with stats, calculations and empirical research to substantiate originally created content. That’s why they may cost comparatively more.

Most commonly, trusted websites offer an online calculator for price estimation. You may use it before placing an order to write your college research paper. Alternatively, place a free inquiry or ask support to calculate the final sum you should pay for your assignment. You can discuss possible personal discounts with the agents too.

Ultimately, it isn’t the price, but rather the quality of work that matters. A complicated study and analysis imply some painstaking work which should be paid for accordingly.

Can you Get Caught Using Writing Services?

No, as long as you avoid unethical and unlawful use. What does it mean and how to use such services wisely & safely? First of all, choose a reliable writing service with a high degree of recognition and a good reputation online. Avoid services with fake positive reviews on the 3rd-party platforms. They may resell the same research several times. There were cases when students got caught plagiarizing academic research. It’s a moral consideration rather than a legal one, in any case.

Purchasing someone’s work, you are to use it as a research material for study and sample purposes only. By doing so, you don’t break any academic regulations and there’s nothing to worry about. In this case, the essay should be written in a manner that coincides with your writing style and abilities.

With today’s challenges, gradually more students pay for paper help to succeed in their academic pursuits at school or college. There’s nothing wrong with ordering a sample for your term paper or coursework. Your studies may be super tough, if you never use a service to get you some more time.

