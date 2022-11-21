Research Paper Writing Service: Best Academic Writing Services of 2022

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS.

A competent research paper writing service can help university students save time and effort when completing academic papers. If you choose the right company, a professional research paper writer can produce high-quality original content as the groundwork for your research project.

Discover the best research paper writing services that can assist you in beating term paper deadlines. Find out why PaperHelp is our top pick, thanks to expert writers, quality research papers, and fast turnaround.

Best Research Paper Writing Service Options of 2022

PaperHelp - Best research paper writing service overall

99Papers - Most featured-packed cheap research paper writing service

EssayPro - Best in free plagiarism report

Essaybox.org - Best in 24/7 customer support

Grade Miners - Best in dependability

Finest Essay - Best for speed

Research paper writing is an essential part of the academic life of many students. After all, there were 18.99 million U.S. college students in 2020 [1].

Academic writing expands your knowledge in various subject matters. However, creating term papers is challenging since you must share facts and visualization in a clear writing style [2][3]. A research paper writer from a reliable company can simplify the writing process.

Find out which one of the best research paper writing services is a good match for you.

1. PaperHelp - Best Research Paper Writing Service Overall - Ranking: 4.9/5

Pros:

Exceptional value for money.

Professional research paper writers.

Plagiarism-free term paper writing service.

Quick submission of writing assignments for VIP customers.

Cheap research paper writing service.

Cons:



Extra fees for advanced features and fast results.



Why Pick PaperHelp?

Choose PaperHelp to experience the multiple benefits of the top research paper writing service.

PaperHelp offers three types of writers you can select. Basic Writers provide standard services without additional charges. Both Advanced Writers and Top Writers are native English speakers, but Top Writers have achieved the highest ratings.

PaperHelp conducts one of the most rigorous hiring processes among the best research paper writing services. Requiring writers to complete high-level grammar and writing tests.

In addition, PaperHelp guarantees plagiarism-free written papers by a research paper writer to avoid risks like content appropriation. You can also pay an extra fee to receive a plagiarism report that verifies that the online paper is original.

You can also anticipate fast results from a PaperHelp research paper writer if you’re willing to pay extra for higher rates. The company will prioritize your order if you sign up for VIP Customer Support. You will also get immediate feedback from the customer support team.

Finally, PaperHelp is a reasonably cheap research paper writing service if you stick to standard orders with extended deadlines. You may avail of discounts, coupons, and a money-back guarantee to get the best bang for your buck.

Who Shouldn’t Pick PaperHelp?

Find other alternatives like 99Papers if you’re interested in free premium features. On top of the basic fees for research paper assistance, you must pay additional charges for PaperHelp add-on services like editorial checks, bibliography, charts, abstract pages, plagiarism reports, and VIP customer support.

PaperHelp Ranking: 4.9/5

Quality - 5/5

PaperHelp’s custom research papers showcase top-notch quality from professional paper writers. These degreed writers utilize an individualized writing approach to create plagiarism-free research papers.

Turnaround Time - 4.9/5

The turnaround time of PaperHelp is reasonably fast. The research paper writing service estimates you can get standard orders within 20 days or rush orders in as short as three hours.

Customer Reviews - 4.7/5

PaperHelp gained an impressive rating of 4.7 out of 5 stars based on 2,318 reviews at Sitejabber. Positive reviews show that most customers are satisfied with the writing services of PaperHelp, especially the user experience and easy process.

Cost - 4.9/5

The cost of PaperHelp’s research paper writing service ranges from $10 to $21 per page for 20-day deadlines and $40 to $57 per page for three-hour deadlines. The add-on prices for extra services span $4.99 to $14.99.

Summary

PaperHelp is our number one choice among the best research paper writing services. It offers you maximum value for money through speedy, superior academic writing quality by experienced writers.

2. 99Papers - Most Feature-Packed Cheap Research Paper Writing Service - Ranking: 4.8/5

Pros:

Cheap research paper writing service with free premium features.

Unlimited free revisions.

Easy ordering process via the convenient order form.

ESL and ENL writers and editors.

Originality check.

Cons:



No option to choose the English proficiency of writers.

Why Pick 99Papers?

Select 99Papers if you’re searching for a cheap research paper writing service that’s generous with free advanced features. All orders include extra services sans additional fees, such as a title page, outline, bibliography page, formatting, and unlimited revisions.

99Papers is also viable if you wish for a simple ordering process. You can easily calculate the price estimate online by inputting all the details like the content type, academic level, preferred deadline, and page or word numbers. Afterward, you can complete the order form with just a few clicks.

Lastly, 99Papers is suitable if you need a research team fluent in English. As one of the best research paper writing services, each research paper writer and editor has ESL or ENL language skills. Expect plagiarism-free content since the team double-checks it via licensed software.

Who Shouldn’t Pick 99Papers?

Go for other best research paper writing services like PaperHelp if you want to choose the English skill level of the research paper writer who will complete your writing assignments. Although 99Papers has a team of ESL and ENL writers, you don’t have the option to select among basic, advanced, and top writers.

99Papers Ranking: 4.8/5

Quality - 4.8/5

99Papers produces educational writing with good quality by ESL and ENL writers and editors.

Turnaround Time - 4.9/5

The 15-day turnaround period for standard 99Papers orders is relatively fast. You can pay exponentially higher prices for even quicker results ranging from 10 days to three hours.

Customer Reviews - 4.6/5

99Papers got a great rating of 4.6 out of 5 stars, according to 129 reviews at Sitejabber. The positive reviews indicate that clients are generally satisfied with the research paper writing service's customer support and writing work.

Cost - 4.8/5

The 15-day deadline pricing for academic content spans $9.95 to $27.20, while the three-hour deadline cost ranges from $30.20 to $55.50. It offers clients a free inquiry and a money-back guarantee as a relatively cheap research paper writing service.

Summary

99Papers is the most feature-rich among the best research paper writing services because all orders include advanced functions for free.

3. EssayPro - Best Cheap Research Paper Writing Service With Free Plagiarism Report - Ranking: 4.7/5

Pros:

Complimentary plagiarism report.

Affordable pricing.

Free unlimited revisions.

Essay specialization.

Client anonymity.

Cons:

No clear information on the writers’ English skills.

Slow results for standard orders.

Why Pick EssayPro?

Pick EssayPro if you need a cheap research paper writing service that provides written proof of the originality of term papers. It offers a complimentary plagiarism report to verify that the research paper writer composed your assignment from scratch.

On top of the main text, there are no additional charges for title pages, outlines, reference pages, and formatting. You can request unlimited revisions for free to improve the quality of research papers.

EssayPro is also appropriate if you’re interested in essay writing services. You can assign a research paper writer to compose an admission, topical, or reflective essay. The company also covers a broad range of academic content, including case studies, research papers, reports, creative writing, book reviews, and theses.

Who Shouldn’t Pick EssayPro?

Pick another research paper writing service like PaperHelp to ensure that the research paper writer is proficient in English. EssayPro doesn’t share any information about the English language skills of its writing team.

Consider other best research paper writing services like 99Papers or PaperHelp if you prefer a faster 15 to 20-day submission period for standard orders. In contrast, you must wait two months to get the results of your basic orders from EssayPro.

EssayPro Ranking: 4.7/5

Quality - 4.7/5

You can anticipate decent quality from EssayPro since it tests the writing skills of each research paper writer.

Turnaround Time - 4.7/5

EssayPro has a slow turnaround time of two months for regular orders. Nevertheless, you can pay higher prices for swifter results ranging from one month to six hours.

Customer Reviews - 4.7/5

EssayPro attained an admirable rating of 4.75 out of 5 stars based on 14,787 reviews at Sitejabber. The customer feedback shows satisfaction with the research paper writing service, specifically the client support and easy process.

Cost - 4.7/5

EssayPro is a cheap research paper writing service if you’re willing to wait for long-term results, with the two-month pricing ranging from $10.80 to $14.40. The cost is higher if you’re in a rush, although the six-hour rates are still budget-friendly, from $16.20 to $21.60.

Summary

EssayPro is one of the best research paper writing services that offer a plagiarism report for free.



4. Essaybox.org - Best Cheap Research Paper Writing Service With 24/7 Customer Support - Ranking: 4.6/5

Pros:

Round-the-clock customer service.

Professional writers with solid academic backgrounds.

ENL and ESL language skills of writers.

Subject category options.

Cheap research paper writing service.

Cons:



No option to select the writers’ English skills.

Why Pick Essaybox.org?

Go for Essaybox.org if you’re looking for the best research paper writing services with accessible client support. The customer service team is ready to provide 24/7 technical assistance via phone, email, and live chat.

Essaybox.org is a practical option if you prefer a research paper writing service that hires writers and editors with proven academic credentials.

Lastly, Essaybox.org is suitable if you want the flexibility of assigning various subject categories to a research paper writer. These include business, accounting, medicine, law, math, literature, marketing, psychology, statistics, communications, education, and social sciences.

Who Shouldn’t Pick Essaybox.org?

Try other best research paper writing services like PaperHelp if you want to pinpoint the English proficiency of the online paper writer who will compose your term papers. While Essaybox.org hires ENL and ESL writers, you can’t indicate if you prefer a basic, advanced, or top writer.

Essaybox.org Ranking: 4.6/5

Quality - 4.7/5

You can anticipate good quality from Essaybox.org as each professional writer has an academic background.

Turnaround Time - 4.8/5

Essaybox.org has a relatively fast turnaround time of 15 days for standard orders. You can get even swifter submissions ranging from 10 days to three hours if you pay higher rates.

Customer Service - 4.5/5

Essaybox.org garnered a respectable customer rating of 4.56 out of stars, according to 115 reviews at Sitejabber. Clients are mainly satisfied with the research paper writing service, especially the writing quality and customer service.

Cost - 4.7/5

The standard pricing for 15-day orders spans $12 to $28, while the cost of three-hour assignments ranges from $31 to $55. Essaybox.org also offers a money-back guarantee to clients.

Summary

Essaybox.org is a cheap research paper writing service that excels in the round-the-clock availability of its customer support team.

5. GradeMiners - Most Dependable Research Paper Writing Service - Ranking: 4.5/5

Pros:

Consistent, timely submission of writing orders.

Detailed plagiarism report.

Covers multiple subjects.

Accessible customer service.

Security features.

Cons:

Expensive pricing.

Varying content quality.

Why Pick GradeMiners?

GradeMiners is one of the best research paper writing services you can rely on to beat custom research paper deadlines constantly. It claims that the writing team completes 97% of assignments on time.

You can expect to receive original research papers, as proven by the detailed plagiarism report. You can pick one of over 50 topics to assign a research paper writer. In addition, you may depend on GradeMiners’ customer service around the clock. You may contact the toll-free hotline, Facebook messenger, or virtual chat.

Finally, GradeMiners offer complete confidentiality. The security features include safe payment methods, anonymous chatting, and data privacy.

Who Shouldn’t Pick GradeMiners?

Find a relatively cheap research paper writing service like PaperHelp or 99Papers if you have a limited budget. GradeMiners has expensive rates, not just for rush orders but also for standard orders with slow results.

GradeMiners Ranking: 4.5/5

Quality - 4.5/5

The quality of GradeMiners content may vary widely based on which research paper writer creates your assignment. The writing team combines international and native English writers with differing writing and language skills.

Turnaround Time - 4.5/5

GradeMiners has a reasonably quick turnaround time, although both basic and rush orders are costly. The research paper writing service typically completes standard assignments within 20 days or rush orders in as fast as one hour.

Customer Reviews - 4.5/5

GradeMiners got a customer rating of 4.53 out of 5 stars from 234 reviews at Sitejabber. The reviews show that clients are satisfied with the research paper writing service, especially the prompt delivery and customer support.

Cost - 4.5/5

The standard pricing of GradeMiners for 20-day orders ranges from $16.06 to $26.72, while one-hour rush orders cost around $43.60 to $54.25. While it’s not a cheap research paper writing service, it offers new customers a 15% welcome discount and a money-back guarantee to all clients.

Summary

GradeMiners stands out among the best research paper writing services because of its strong track record of beating deadlines.

6. Finest Essay - Fastest Research Paper Writing Service - Ranking: 4.⅘

Pros:

Speediest results for standard orders.

Short deadlines for emergency assignments.

Regular discounts available.

Money-back policy.

Cons:

Can’t choose specialist writers.

Not many customer ratings.

Why Pick Finest Essay?

Consider Finest Essay if you need a speedy research paper writing service. Standard orders are typically completed within a few days, but emergency orders can arrive within one to three hours.

Finest Essay is fitting if you need an essay writing service that provides research paper help. If you’re planning on writing papers yourself, professional writers can assist you in improving a poor-quality paper or fine-tuning a well-written essay.

Who Shouldn’t Pick Finest Essay?

Try alternatives like PaperHelp or 99Papers if you prefer a more budget-friendly research paper service with higher customer ratings.

Finest Essay Ranking: 4.4/5

Quality - 4.4/5

You can expect decent quality if you request custom research paper writing services from a Finest Essay qualified writer. The company claims to hire expert research paper writers, although it doesn’t provide details about their English skills or writing experience.

Turnaround Time - 4.9/5

Finest Essay has the swiftest turnaround time among the research paper services in this roundup. You can expect to receive standard orders in a few days and rush orders in three office hours.

Customer Reviews - 4/5

Despite being established almost a decade ago, there are not a huge amount of customer reviews. The few reviews around indicate that clients are satisfied with the quality of the research paper writing help.

Cost - 4.4/5

Finest Essay is not a cheap research paper writing service, starting at around $13.28 per page for basic orders. Nevertheless, it offers a money-back guarantee to customers.

Summary

Finest Essay is one of the top research paper services if you need quick results from a professional writer.

Methodology of Research Paper Writing Service Ranking

We considered five factors when ranking the best research paper writing services:

Special Features: We highlighted the standout features of each research paper service. Quality: We assessed the quality of research papers based on the skills and credentials of the company’s professional paper writers. Turnaround Time: We researched the estimated submission timeframe for standard and rush orders. Customer Reviews: We evaluated the client satisfaction of every company based on third-party customer reviews. Cost: We checked out each writing team's average basic and rush order pricing.

Research Paper Writing Service FAQs

Here are the answers to frequently asked questions about research paper writing services:

How Do Essay and Research Paper Writing Services Work?

A research paper writing service writes or edits academic papers for high school or university students. Hiring a reputable company is advisable since writing competence is vital in academic writing [4].

Are Research Paper Writing Websites Safe and Legal?

Yes, the best research paper writing companies are legal to use if they offer legitimate services and plagiarism-free content. Pick a writing company that follows all copyright laws designed to protect original works of authorship [5]. Opt for one of the services above for the best essay writing service.

Will My Research Paper Be Plagiarism-free?

Yes, your research papers will be free from plagiarism if you select legitimate research writing services. These companies confirm the content’s originality through plagiarism scanners and reports.

How Much Does Research Paper Writing Services Cost?

The pricing of research paper services ranges from $9.95 to $28 for standard orders. The cost of rush orders is approximately $16.20 to $57. EssayPro is an excellent cheap essay writing service.

Final Words: Best Research Paper Writing Services of 2022

A first-rate research paper writing service empowers college students to submit high-quality papers. We recommend all the best research paper writing services in our roundup. Our top choice is PaperHelp since it combines writing professionalism and value for money. We hope our review helped you choose the ideal research paper writing service.

